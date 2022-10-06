Holmes County dedicates season to late teammate

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County golf team is dedicating their season to their late teammate Tyler Erickson, who passed away last month.

In just their second season as a program, the Holmes County girl’s golf team placed third in the Big Bend Championship in Tallahassee on October 4.

“Even though we’re a newer team and even though we’ve never played in this tournament like most of the teams that were there have,” Holmes County Sophomore Golfer, Savannah Goodman said. “We still had the ability to place.”

Savannah Goodman won the individual championship at two under with a score of 70, but she didn’t have the best start, sitting at three over after four holes.

“After those rough four holes I really just thought there are bigger, more important things than golf and I just remembered my friend and teammate Tyler Erickson and I need to play for him,” Goodman said. “This isn’t about me. This isn’t even about the game of golf at this point. It’s about playing for him and his legacy and the life that he lived, so that really just got me through the rest of the 14 holes just knowing that I was playing for something bigger than myself and just really playing for him and his legacy.”

Erickson was a member of the Holmes County boys golf team.

“How much he loved the game,” Goodman said. “He truly loved the game. He went and practiced extra. He was so dedicated and I think that really kind of feeds into our dedication and makes us like if he was that dedicated we should be too.”

The first annual Tyler’s Timeless Golf Tournament is set to take place at the Dogwood Lakes Golf Course in Bonifay on October 15. All proceeds will benefit the Tyler Erikson Memorial Golf Scholarship.

