St. Charles police searching for 2 suspects after shots fired Wednesday afternoon
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department is looking for two men involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. St. Charles police responded to a report of shots fired after noon Wednesday near Highway 94 and North 3rd Street. Officers found that...
Police release photo of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — A man died early Tuesday morning after he was hit by a car at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. St. Louis County police responded to a call regarding the crash at about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday and arrived to find an adult man lying on the ground. The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene.
3 charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a woman in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were indicted Wednesday in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 19-year-old woman in Jefferson County. According to charging documents, 22-year-old William Edward Martin, of St. Louis County, sold fentanyl to the woman in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on June 23.
St. Louis County searching for missing 42-year-old woman who left phone, wallet at home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman. Janis Lynn Lopez reportedly left her home on Grampian Road in St. Louis County around 3 p.m. on Friday. According to police, the 42-year-old has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is not compliant with her medication. It is believed she did not take her phone and wallet with her.
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
'I hate that he lost a squad car': Neighbors react to mental health call that ends with patrol car crash
VELDA VILLAGE HILLS, Mo. — There is little traffic on Scharell Houston's tree-lined street in north St. Louis County. It's the kind of place where neighbors know each other, not one — she said — where someone would expect to see a suspect slip past police and steal their patrol car. But that is exactly what happened Sunday afternoon.
I-Team: St. Louis County police precinct costs soar following five years of delays
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory told his fellow commanders he found out construction was going to get started on two new precinct stations when he turned on the news and saw County Executive Sam Page making the announcement on Sept. 21. The...
Endangered person advisory canceled, missing 42-year-old from woman found
An endangered person advisory issued by the St. Louis County Police Department for a missing person incident that took place Friday afternoon has been cancelled.
Wienermobile headed to St. Louis October 13 to 16
ST. LOUIS — If you or the kids wish you were an Oscar Mayer wiener, you can meet your hero in St. Louis this weekend. The Wienermobile will make stops in the Metro East, St. Louis County and St. Charles between October 13 and 16, 2022. If you relish...
Animal Protective Adoption Center slated to operate pet adoption services for St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Animal Protective Adoption Center (APA) announced Wednesday that they will manage the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center facility in Olivette. The APA is a nonprofit organization in St. Louis dedicated to bringing people and pets together, advancing humane education and creating programs beneficial to the human and animal bond.
11-year-old boy missing from Spanish Lake foster home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old boy. Police said Keyon Carless went missing Wednesday at about 6:50 p.m. when he ran away from his foster home in the 11000 block of Larimore Road. He is described as 4’6″ and 90 pounds, with black hair and […]
St. Louis Co. man sentenced after selling fentanyl that killed pregnant woman in 2018
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was sentenced to prison after selling fentanyl that killed a pregnant woman in 2018. Raymond Blankenship, 27, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp. Blankenship sold fentanyl capsules to a pregnant woman...
Sunday fire destroys home of St. Charles family
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles family lost their home to a fire Sunday morning. Central County Fire Rescue said the fire had almost consumed the entire house before they arrived. A neighbor had called 911 at about 10:45 Sunday morning saying their neighbor's house on Fort Sumter Way was engulfed in flames, Central County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Jason Meinershagen said.
Burglary attempted with stolen Hyundai at St. Charles gun store
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Concrete barriers in front of a St. Charles gun store stopped a stolen Hyundai from smashing into the building in an attempted burglary. At about 5 a.m., three men allegedly stole a Hyundai Elantra in the 600 block of Glenco Drive in St. Charles, the St. Charles Police Department said.
Culture is part of curriculum at St. Louis County's first charter school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new charter school is attracting attention in Pagedale because it’s the first charter school in St. Louis County. Missouri state education money is now following one group of students to The Leadership School, instead of the public school system. It’s possible because of the Normandy Schools Collaborative, the district where the school is credited, is only provisionally accredited.
2-year-old and her baby brother die after family dogs attack them, Tennessee cops say
UPDATE: The children’s mother was upgraded to stable condition Thursday, Oct. 6, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The family’s dogs were euthanized Thursday by Memphis Animal Services, deputies say. The investigation is ongoing. The original story is below. Two young siblings died after they were...
Orlando ride to be taken down after Tyre Sampson's death
ORLANDO, Fla. — Months after St. Louis County teenager Tyre Sampson fell to his death from an Orlando thrill ride, the company that operates the attraction has announced it will be torn down. Orlando Slingshot said in a Thursday statement that it will take down the 400-foot-tall Orlando FreeFall...
'I wasn't given a chance': Ex-Pagedale police chief files lawsuit against city over his firing
PAGEDALE, Mo. — Former Pagedale Police Chief Eddie Simmons said he proudly served the City of Pagedale in north St. Louis County for nearly six years. "I met a lot of people," said the 68-year-old former chief. He worked two years as a police captain and spent the last...
Byers' Beat: Why investigators think carjackings are down in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Hyundai and Kia theft crisis is sending stolen car numbers surging across the St. Louis area, but another type of crime is going down: Carjackings. St. Louis police reported 118 carjackings at this time in 2021, and have 94 so far this year. That’s a...
Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department looking to hire officers
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department is looking to hire officers. Like departments across the country, they are hurting for officers on the streets. Right now they have five patrol officers, they need 16. "People don't have anything to worry about being safe in this community,"...
