Saint Louis County, MO

KMOV

St. Louis County searching for missing 42-year-old woman who left phone, wallet at home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman. Janis Lynn Lopez reportedly left her home on Grampian Road in St. Louis County around 3 p.m. on Friday. According to police, the 42-year-old has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is not compliant with her medication. It is believed she did not take her phone and wallet with her.
5 On Your Side

'I hate that he lost a squad car': Neighbors react to mental health call that ends with patrol car crash

VELDA VILLAGE HILLS, Mo. — There is little traffic on Scharell Houston's tree-lined street in north St. Louis County. It's the kind of place where neighbors know each other, not one — she said — where someone would expect to see a suspect slip past police and steal their patrol car. But that is exactly what happened Sunday afternoon.
5 On Your Side

Animal Protective Adoption Center slated to operate pet adoption services for St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Animal Protective Adoption Center (APA) announced Wednesday that they will manage the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center facility in Olivette. The APA is a nonprofit organization in St. Louis dedicated to bringing people and pets together, advancing humane education and creating programs beneficial to the human and animal bond.
FOX 2

11-year-old boy missing from Spanish Lake foster home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old boy. Police said Keyon Carless went missing Wednesday at about 6:50 p.m. when he ran away from his foster home in the 11000 block of Larimore Road. He is described as 4’6″ and 90 pounds, with black hair and […]
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ROKU
5 On Your Side

Sunday fire destroys home of St. Charles family

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles family lost their home to a fire Sunday morning. Central County Fire Rescue said the fire had almost consumed the entire house before they arrived. A neighbor had called 911 at about 10:45 Sunday morning saying their neighbor's house on Fort Sumter Way was engulfed in flames, Central County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Jason Meinershagen said.
5 On Your Side

Culture is part of curriculum at St. Louis County's first charter school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new charter school is attracting attention in Pagedale because it’s the first charter school in St. Louis County. Missouri state education money is now following one group of students to The Leadership School, instead of the public school system. It’s possible because of the Normandy Schools Collaborative, the district where the school is credited, is only provisionally accredited.
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

