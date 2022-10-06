Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Former longtime Kirksville businesswoman turns 100
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman turned a century old on Thursday. Marjorie “Marj” Weber, of Kirksville, celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at "The Pines." Weber is a lifelong Adair County resident. She fell in love with her bus driver, the late Kenny...
ktvo.com
Ray Miller Elementary gets brand new sign courtesy of Home Depot, volunteers
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri school is getting a new sign, courtesy of the Kirksville Home Depot and student volunteers. Friday's project at Ray Miller Elementary in Kirksville was being headed up by Roger Jones, an associate from the Kirksville Home Depot, who has had ties to the school since the late ‘60s before it even opened.
ktvo.com
NEMO Connect hosts event to helps connect those in need with need
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — You never know when you might need a helping hand and sometimes finding assistance can not only be scary but confusing when you don't know who to reach out to. That's why the group NEMO Connect hosted its eighth Community Connect event on Friday in Kirksville.
ktvo.com
Kirksville Lakes, Parks and Recreation Commission discusses future park plans
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Lakes, Parks, and Recreation Commission met Friday to give an update on their 2032 master plan. The commission has been working on the plan since February and will be wrapping up discussions in the next few weeks. The meeting Friday covered new plans and...
ktvo.com
2 drivers rushed to hospital following Highway 63 crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. Sgt. Juan Chairez with the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO a northbound SUV driven...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
ktvo.com
MoDOT project managers give update on Chariton River bridge reconstruction
NOVINGER, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a meeting Thursday night at the Novinger fire station to discuss the plan to replace the Chariton River bridge with a new one. The bridge is located on Missouri Highway 6 near Novinger and was built in the 1950s.
ktvo.com
Kirksville firefighters participate in trench rescue training
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Last month, 17 City of Kirksville Fire Department personnel completed a trench rescue technician training course. The course, which lasted 40 hours, qualifies fire department personnel to respond to incidents involving trenches and other excavation emergencies. Trenching and excavation work is performed routinely in Kirksville and...
who13.com
Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest
IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
kttn.com
Milan man taken to hospital after striking deer in roadway with motorcycle
A Milan man was injured when the motorcycle he drove hit a deer four miles west of Green City on Wednesday morning, October 5th. An ambulance took 40-year-old Jason Howard to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The motorcycle traveled east on Route N before striking the...
ktvo.com
Northern Missouri man dies when farm tractor overturns into creek
PURDIN, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is dead after a farm tractor overturned into a Linn County creek. The tragedy happened at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Falk Road, two miles northeast of Purdin. State troopers say a tractor driven by Dale L. Floyd, 65, of Purdin, ran off...
kchi.com
Two Accidents In Local Counties Leave Three Injured
Two accidents in the local counties left three injured Wednesday. In Sullivan County at about 7:30 am, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route N, 4 miles west of Green City. According to the report, 40-year-old Jason D Howard of Milan was eastbound on a motorcycle when he struck a deer. He was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ktvo.com
Possible 3rd Dollar General location sparks concerns with some Ottumwa residents
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The potential arrival of a Dollar General store on Ottumwa’s north side is generating some controversy with its residents. This was sparked by a discussion Ottumwa’s City Council had on October 4th, on rezoning a property located on Hutchinson Avenue that its owners requested be annexed.
ktvo.com
People take part in 5k to 'Outrun the Stigma' of mental health disorders
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa residents woke up bright and early to take part of a 5K, Saturday morning. Participants gathered at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Ottumwa Park to "Outrun the Stigma." The event was created by the Southern Iowa Mental Health Center to bring awareness and help destigmatize...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022
10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
who13.com
One dead, one injured after crash in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and another was injured during a crash in rural Monroe County Friday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 2:45 p.m. near the1300 block of 655th Ave. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Cody Christopher Kosman,...
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois woman arrested for domestic battery
Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax woman for domestic battery. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 5th, at 10:58 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to the village of Lomax to investigate a domestic battery complaint. After deputies spoke to...
KMOV
Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job. Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Woman Accused of Attacking Spouse with Hammer & Damaging Motorcycles
An Ottumwa woman is accused of attacking her spouse with a hammer after damaging the latter’s motorcycles. 28-year-old Devin Young has been charged with going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault. According to court records, Young was armed with a large hammer when she extensively damaged the victim’s...
