ktvo.com
2 drivers rushed to hospital following Highway 63 crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. Sgt. Juan Chairez with the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO a northbound SUV driven...
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
KBUR
One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion
Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5
• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
KCRG.com
Man injured in Wapello County house explosion
CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in a house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about noon in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the house having partially...
muddyrivernews.com
Two Palmyra residents facing multiple charges after search warrant executed Tuesday morning
PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Palmyra residents are facing multiple charges after their arrest on Tuesday. Officers with the Palmyra Police Department and East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 625 W. Main Cross. Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, occupants of the home, were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. They were placed on a 24-hour hold on multiple charges.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022
10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges after traffic stop
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Hannibal woman is in the Pike County Jail after she was arrested after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20 on a 2004 Ford Freestyle on Jefferson Street near Madison Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Tonya C. Smallwood, 53, of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested on the following charges:
KMOV
Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job. Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff awards four people for aiding gas station employees during attempted robbery
Oquawka, Ill.- Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw has recognized four Oquawka residents for their actions in assisting gas station employees during an attempted robbery. Rick Bundy, Christopher Cassiday, Gary Marston III, and Tammy Bundy all from Oquawka, each received a certificate of appreciation Monday, October 3rd, from the Henderson...
muddyrivernews.com
Barry man facing drug charges after traffic stop east of Hull
HULL, Ill. — A Barry man was lodged in the Pike County Jail and faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Illinois 106 east of Hull. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Jeep at 10:36 p.m. Sept. 22 on State Highway 106 east of Hull. After an investigation, the driver, John A. Reyes, 51, was arrested on the following charges:
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Woman Accused of Attacking Spouse with Hammer & Damaging Motorcycles
An Ottumwa woman is accused of attacking her spouse with a hammer after damaging the latter’s motorcycles. 28-year-old Devin Young has been charged with going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault. According to court records, Young was armed with a large hammer when she extensively damaged the victim’s...
KBUR
Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating hit and run
Lee County, IA- Authorities in Lee County are asking the public for information regarding a hit and run involving a bicycle on Highway 27. According to a news release, Just after 7:30 PM Saturday, October 1st, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Highway 27, south of Argyle. The cyclist suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
khqa.com
FBI agents fired upon during operation in Warsaw
NEW BLOOMFIELD — FBI agents were shot at Friday morning during an operation just outside Warsaw on U.S. Highway 65. According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI had a "lawful presence" regarding a federal investigation in the 30000 block of Highway 65. When they announced their presence, they were fired upon from the residence.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man gets 10-year sentence to federal prison for distributing more than 200 grams of meth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Quincy man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough for distributing more than 200 grams of pure methamphetamine in Quincy. At the sentencing hearing, Marcus Moore, 35, formerly...
