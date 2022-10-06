Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
All of us can prepare our own burgers in just a few minutes. However, most of the time those that we eat at a restaurant taste a lot better. On top of that, we all love to go out with our friends and family members from time to time. With that in mind, if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Alabama National Fair Begins Friday
The Alabama National Fair will open Friday at 4pm. There are a few new vendors and rides this year at the fair. A new asphalt surface has also been added to the entire fairground. A clear bag policy will be in effect, and all kids under 18 must be accompanied...
Places in Alabama That Sound Too Terrifying To Visit!
Alabama has some truly creepy sounding places. Some are towns and some are rural areas where the name dates back to early settlers - but all can be found currently on Google Maps. Would you take a midnight drive alone to some of these places? Take a look at the list and tell me what you think in the comments!
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
Greenetrack will reopen tonight
Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire
Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
What is a "Pink Meanie" and Why Are They On Alabama Beaches?
Pink is the color of love. Most people associate the color pink with being soft, feminine...even sweet. It's one of my favorite colors. I have two daughters - so, there's a lot of pink in my world! When I heard a new term today, "Pink Meanie," it took me aback a little. What the heck is a "Pink Meanie?" My first thought: it sounds like one of those girls we all hated in high school. The kind that looked so sweet and innocent but could turn and sting like a hornet! Turns out that the actual "Pink Meanie" can sting, too...and suddenly theres a whole bunch of Pink Meanies along our Alabama Beaches. Has the Alabama coast been taken over by a bunch of sassy cruel teenage girls? Not quite. It looks like we have a new guest on our coast - courtesy of Hurricane Ian. Here's everything you need to know about the Pink Meanies.
First Frost Of The Season Possible This Weekend
A frost advisory will go into effect Sunday morning for Southern Middle Tennessee. This means that you should prepare to pull in plants and or cover up sensitive vegetation. Saturday night, is when we will experience the coldest air in our area! The abundance of dry air in place will lead to mostly clear skies […]
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022: Which Alabama schools will be schools open?
Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 is recognized as Columbus Day, American Indian Heritage Day and Fraternal Day by Alabama. State offices and courts will be closed; many state and local government employees will have the day off. However, since local school districts set their own calendars, check your district site and...
Victim named in fatal wreck involving Tennessee lawmaker
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
Montgomery sites receive historic preservation funding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars will be used to preserve historic landmarks throughout the state. The money comes from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program and Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell is visiting some of the sites that will benefit. According to Sewell’s website,...
Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating
Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks have […]
Remaining cool and dry through the weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a cool start to our Sunday, highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain out of the north around 5 to 10 mph becoming light to calm overnight. Lows will again fall into the 40s and 50s under mostly clear skies.
No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama. An APR news series
Part 1 — "The 40 unmarked graves" Alabama voters head to the polls next month. One ballot item could end slavery in the state. Alabama’s constitution still allows forced labor, one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment abolished the practice. That’s not the only lasting impact of the slave trade in Alabama. APR spoke with the descendants of some of estimated four hundred thousand people enslaved here around the Civil War. Many say they can’t find the burial sites of their ancestors, due to unmarked graves or bad records kept by their white captors. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into efforts to find and preserve slave cemeteries in the state. Here's part one of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
UAB doctors working to prevent high infant and maternal mortality numbers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama ranks among the worst in infant and maternal health across the country. Doctors with UAB said one reason is because there are a lack of OBGYN providers in Alabama. Officials with UAB’s School of Public Health said Alabama has a lot of “maternity deserts” across...
Union leader claims Westrock paper company has begun to lock out employees at Alabama mill
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an east Alabama paper mill is underway, a union leader said Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s deputies and private security were also on hand. “The company has initiated an illegal lockout,” said […]
5,000 Pounds Of Grocery Store Meats Recalled Or Mislabeled In Alabama
We have a couple ACTIVE public health alerts for some meats sold in Alabama from the USDA. All information on these health alerts comes from the USDA. These food stories, and the constant amount of new stories are making me nervous. Maybe you have heard stories about food factories and...
