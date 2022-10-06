ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

All of us can prepare our own burgers in just a few minutes. However, most of the time those that we eat at a restaurant taste a lot better. On top of that, we all love to go out with our friends and family members from time to time. With that in mind, if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
alabamanews.net

Alabama National Fair Begins Friday

The Alabama National Fair will open Friday at 4pm. There are a few new vendors and rides this year at the fair. A new asphalt surface has also been added to the entire fairground. A clear bag policy will be in effect, and all kids under 18 must be accompanied...
April Killian

Places in Alabama That Sound Too Terrifying To Visit!

Alabama has some truly creepy sounding places. Some are towns and some are rural areas where the name dates back to early settlers - but all can be found currently on Google Maps. Would you take a midnight drive alone to some of these places? Take a look at the list and tell me what you think in the comments!
Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Greenetrack will reopen tonight

Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
WAAY-TV

North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire

Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
April Killian

What is a "Pink Meanie" and Why Are They On Alabama Beaches?

Pink is the color of love. Most people associate the color pink with being soft, feminine...even sweet. It's one of my favorite colors. I have two daughters - so, there's a lot of pink in my world! When I heard a new term today, "Pink Meanie," it took me aback a little. What the heck is a "Pink Meanie?" My first thought: it sounds like one of those girls we all hated in high school. The kind that looked so sweet and innocent but could turn and sting like a hornet! Turns out that the actual "Pink Meanie" can sting, too...and suddenly theres a whole bunch of Pink Meanies along our Alabama Beaches. Has the Alabama coast been taken over by a bunch of sassy cruel teenage girls? Not quite. It looks like we have a new guest on our coast - courtesy of Hurricane Ian. Here's everything you need to know about the Pink Meanies.
WHNT News 19

First Frost Of The Season Possible This Weekend

A frost advisory will go into effect Sunday morning for Southern Middle Tennessee. This means that you should prepare to pull in plants and or cover up sensitive vegetation. Saturday night, is when we will experience the coldest air in our area! The abundance of dry air in place will lead to mostly clear skies […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery sites receive historic preservation funding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars will be used to preserve historic landmarks throughout the state. The money comes from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program and Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell is visiting some of the sites that will benefit. According to Sewell’s website,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating

Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
MOBILE, AL
southeastagnet.com

Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Remaining cool and dry through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a cool start to our Sunday, highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain out of the north around 5 to 10 mph becoming light to calm overnight. Lows will again fall into the 40s and 50s under mostly clear skies.
apr.org

No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama. An APR news series

Part 1 — "The 40 unmarked graves" Alabama voters head to the polls next month. One ballot item could end slavery in the state. Alabama’s constitution still allows forced labor, one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment abolished the practice. That’s not the only lasting impact of the slave trade in Alabama. APR spoke with the descendants of some of estimated four hundred thousand people enslaved here around the Civil War. Many say they can’t find the burial sites of their ancestors, due to unmarked graves or bad records kept by their white captors. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into efforts to find and preserve slave cemeteries in the state. Here's part one of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
ALABAMA STATE

