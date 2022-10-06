LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO