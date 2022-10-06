ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1011now.com

Car crashes into south Lincoln house

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit

EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
EAGLE, NE
WOWT

Early morning fire in Omaha under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of an early Thursday morning fire is under investigation. Crews arrived near 21st & Paul Street to a building and declared a working fire on the scene. People were in the building at the time according to the release but thankfully no injuries were...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

klin.com

Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash

A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop

A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000. Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

