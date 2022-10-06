Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
1011now.com
Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
doniphanherald.com
Bail set at $5 million for Omaha woman charged in crash that killed 2 people
OMAHA — An Omaha woman is being held on $5 million bail in connection with her alleged role in a September car crash in Bellevue that killed two people and injured three others. Maria Diaz-Castelan, 33, is charged with four felony counts, including two counts of vehicular homicide by...
1011now.com
Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit
EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
WOWT
Omaha police ask for public help in homicide investigation of 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are asking for help from the public in the ongoing homicide investigation of a 13-year-old. Officials are asking people in the neighborhood of Hanscom Park to get in touch with detectives who may have any videos from Ring cameras or any video surveillance. They...
KETV.com
Bond set at $5 million for woman accused of killing two people in Bellevue crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A Sarpy County judge set bond at $5 million for a woman accused of killing two people in a crash. Prosecutors alleged that 33-year-old Maria Diaz-Castelan had been drinking when she sped through a red light at the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. She...
WOWT
Early morning fire in Omaha under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of an early Thursday morning fire is under investigation. Crews arrived near 21st & Paul Street to a building and declared a working fire on the scene. People were in the building at the time according to the release but thankfully no injuries were...
klkntv.com
Additional arrests made in deadly shooting on O Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police arrested two more men on Wednesday in connection with a shooting death on O Street in late September. On Sept. 26, just one day after the homicide, police arrested 22-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher of Lincoln. The arrest was made after police found security video...
KETV.com
23-year-old man dies after crash involving motorcycle and SUV, according to Lincoln police
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are investigating a crash that killed a 23-year-old man from Ashland. Investigators said a motorcycle and an SUV collided on O Street near Cotner Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicles also hit a sedan on the roadway, according to authorities. Police...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
WOWT
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.
klin.com
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
klin.com
16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop
A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
doniphanherald.com
The stories of three Omaha police officers who were killed in the line of duty
He had been on the job barely three months in young Omaha. He was part of the new Omaha police force and it was a hot Sunday afternoon, June 24, 1866. So hot that the editors of the Omaha Daily Herald opined how they sighed for a pyramid of ice cream and fountains of ice-cold lemonade.
WOWT
Technology alerts Omaha first responders of car involved in high-speed crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We learned how technology alerted emergency crews in Lincoln to a violent crash this week. A driver and five passengers slammed into a tree Sunday. One of the individuals had an iPhone 14. It has a new feature where it sensed the crash and called 911. Tragically all six people died.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
klkntv.com
Woman stabbed near downtown bus stop, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near 11th and O Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived near a bus stop around 4:30 p.m. and found a young woman with injuries to her left arm, according to Capt. Todd Kocian. Those injuries were not life-threatening, and...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000. Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no...
KETV.com
Woman charged in fatal Bellevue crash that killed two people
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said they've charged a woman in the fatal Bellevue crash that killed two people, and injured four others. 33-year-old Maria Diaz-Castelan sped through a red light at the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. She struck two vehicles — 30-year-old...
