Police arrest two in connection with Elmer Tarazon shooting death
Tucson police arrested two men in connection with the Aug. 22 killing of Elmer Tarazon. Police arrested 30-year-old Armando Ruiz Valencia and 39-year-old Sergio Guillermo Urquidez.
KOLD-TV
New homeless camp reporting system
Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital. Tucson women join forces for Tucson's first 50 Over 50 Experience. NOON NOTEBOOK: Felicia’s Best! Personal Assisting.
Legal abortions in Arizona continue for a month while case proceeds
PHOENIX — Legal abortions that restarted in Arizona this week after a court blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood ban will be able to continue for at least five weeks while an appeals court considers the case. A schedule set Tuesday for Planned Parenthood and the Arizona attorney general’s office...
CCSO: Willcox man escapes custody in Tucson
Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a man who "forcibly fled" from a holding facility in Tucson the evening of Sunday, Oct. 9.
Border Patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Border Patrol agent was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The crash, which happened near Speedway Boulevard, closed two lanes of I-10 eastbound for about an hour. According to a Border Patrol spokesman, the agent...
KOLD-TV
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered 46-year-old Murad Dervish held without bond is the killing of a University of Arizona professor on Wednesday. Police say Dervish killed Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, where Dervish had studied and been expelled.
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
Ex-grad student held in Arizona professor’s fatal shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student arrested in the fatal shooting of a hydrology professor was being held without bond Friday after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to try him on charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault. An interim complaint...
Police look for suspects who robbed Oro Valley Ulta
Oro Valley police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $850 in fragrance goods from a makeup shop.
KOLD-TV
U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
KOLD-TV
Don’t fall for these scams plaguing Tucsonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Text, email, and phone scams continue to plague Tucsonans sometimes costing them thousands of dollars. We get answers on how to spot scams and what to do next, as we investigate how often these hoaxes get the better of people. Oro Valley Police say...
KOLD-TV
Man dies in shooting during fight in downtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was fatally shot during a fight outside a bar in downtown Tucson late, Friday, Oct. 7. The Tucson Police Department said Elias Cordova, 32, was shot in a parking lot near North Fourth Avenue and East Sixth Street and died at a local hospital.
KOLD-TV
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 received a tip about Tucson Police vehicles in a neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway. A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life after shooting on Fourth Avenue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of a shooting in downtown Tucson late Friday, Oct. 7. Officers said one man had sustained life-threatening injuries in the 500 block of South Fourth Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities said they had detained...
KOLD-TV
Second Pima County jail inmate dies in a week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died on Thursday, Oct. 6. This is the second time a Pima County jail inmate has died within the past week. According to a news release, 41-year-old Benjamin Wilhite was found...
Neighbors of UA murder suspect said they've had issues with him for a year
Neighbors of the man whose accused of killing the University of Arizona professor said they’ve felt threatened by Murad Dervish for more than a year.
KOLD-TV
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parks like Swan Way in Midtown are typically a place where families gather. It is known to many as a safe place to be. But residents said within the last few months, it has been anything but that. Denise Morgan felt it was a hot spot for drug deals.
One man dead in shooting on 4th avenue
On October 7, 2022, the Tucson Police Department was investigating a shooting that happened was 4th Avenue near East 6th Street.
KOLD-TV
Tucson firefighters battle house fire on West Calle Garcia
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire Monday, Oct. 10, on Tucson’s south side. The fire was located in the 100 block of West Calle Garcia, near West Bilby Road and South Sixth Avenue. It took firefighters less...
Man rescued from ledge of Baboquivari Mountains
A man was rescued from the Baboquivari Mountains by helicopter, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
