ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

New homeless camp reporting system

Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital. Tucson women join forces for Tucson's first 50 Over 50 Experience. NOON NOTEBOOK: Felicia’s Best! Personal Assisting.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gila Bend, AZ
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Border Patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Border Patrol agent was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The crash, which happened near Speedway Boulevard, closed two lanes of I-10 eastbound for about an hour. According to a Border Patrol spokesman, the agent...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered 46-year-old Murad Dervish held without bond is the killing of a University of Arizona professor on Wednesday. Police say Dervish killed Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, where Dervish had studied and been expelled.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
KOLD-TV

U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Don’t fall for these scams plaguing Tucsonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Text, email, and phone scams continue to plague Tucsonans sometimes costing them thousands of dollars. We get answers on how to spot scams and what to do next, as we investigate how often these hoaxes get the better of people. Oro Valley Police say...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies in shooting during fight in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was fatally shot during a fight outside a bar in downtown Tucson late, Friday, Oct. 7. The Tucson Police Department said Elias Cordova, 32, was shot in a parking lot near North Fourth Avenue and East Sixth Street and died at a local hospital.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The University Of Arizona#Violent Crime#University Police
KOLD-TV

Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 received a tip about Tucson Police vehicles in a neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway. A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man fighting for life after shooting on Fourth Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of a shooting in downtown Tucson late Friday, Oct. 7. Officers said one man had sustained life-threatening injuries in the 500 block of South Fourth Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities said they had detained...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Second Pima County jail inmate dies in a week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died on Thursday, Oct. 6. This is the second time a Pima County jail inmate has died within the past week. According to a news release, 41-year-old Benjamin Wilhite was found...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

Tucson firefighters battle house fire on West Calle Garcia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire Monday, Oct. 10, on Tucson’s south side. The fire was located in the 100 block of West Calle Garcia, near West Bilby Road and South Sixth Avenue. It took firefighters less...
TUCSON, AZ
NBC News

NBC News

514K+
Followers
57K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy