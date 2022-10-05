ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte's postseason hopes end after 2-2 draw with Crew

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Andre Shinyashiki scored in second-half stoppage time and Charlotte tied the Columbus Crew 2-2 on Wednesday night in a game postponed due to inclement weather.

The matchup originally began on July 30, but it was suspended in the 16th minute due to weather near Bank of America Stadium.

After play recommenced, Columbus scored in each half, on goals by Lucas Zelarayan and Luis Diaz, to take a 2-0 lead in the 54th minute. Daniel Ríos scored in the 58th for Charlotte.

Charlotte (13-17-3) was eliminated from playoff contention. Columbus (10-7-16) is tied for sixth with Cincinnati heading into Decision Day.

Charlotte plays at the New York Red Bulls on Sunday, while Columbus continues its road trip at Orlando.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Columbus, NC
State
New York State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Shinyashiki
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
96K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy