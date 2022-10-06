Read full article on original website
WRGB
Fugitive task force arrests two in Schenectady on narcotics and weapons charges
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham in Schenectady for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, Friday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators seized approximately one-kilogram combined weight of...
Albany PD convicts teen involved in 2021 gun incident
Albany County District Attorney announced on October 7, Amir McFadden, 19 of Albany was convicted of a crime regarding a gun incident back in July 2021.
Smullen wins lawsuit after December 2021 home invasion
Assemblyman Robert Smullen said Friday he was awarded a default judgment in Johnstown City Court for damages to his family home caused by Garrett Subik, 32, of Johnstown.
Anthony Futia appears in court, facing new charges
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of striking several pedestrians, killing two people, appeared in court, handcuffed and in a wheelchair. Futia is accused of hitting and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo in a motorcycle crash. Investigators tell News10 Futia did not have a New York State license when […]
Albany man convicted in East Capitol Park stabbing case
An Albany man has been found guilty after a jury trial in connection with a stabbing in East Capitol Park. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Alexander Contompasis, 39, was convicted of all charges in a five-count indictment.
WRGB
Saratoga County DA Karen Heggen responds to challenger's NXIVM criticisms
Saratoga County, NY (WRGB) — With the midterm election approaching, the race for Saratoga County District Attorney took a turn on Thursday, as challenger (D) Michael Phillips called a press conference, with a soap opera star, to criticize incumbent (R) Karen Heggen regarding the NXIVM sex cult. For years,...
Corrections officer accused of DWI, leaving scene
A Schenectady man, who is also a New York State Corrections officer, is facing a DWI charge after police say he attempted to flee an accident scene.
Colonie Police: Domestic call nets handgun, arrest
An Albany man is in county lockup after Colonie Police say he choked and harassed someone at the Econo Lodge, located at 1630 Central Avenue.
Pittsfield brothers receive life in prison for murder
Two Pittsfield brothers have received life in prison without the possibility of parole, for the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois.
WRGB
Unity House hosts domestic violence awareness block party
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Over the course of a year, about 10 million men and women in the United States are abused by an intimate partner. Saturday in Troy, groups of people and organizations came together to try help those going through such pain. The Unity House held a...
WRGB
Jury finds man guilty of stabbing two at "Stop the Steal" rally
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been convicted in a five count indictment, guilty of stabbing two people at a rally in Albany. Alexander Contompasis was accused of stabbing two people at the NYS Capitol back on January 6th, 2021 during a "Stop the Steal" rally. The...
Columbia County second for opioid overdoses
Columbia County Department of Health released that Columbia County has the region's second-highest opioid overdose mortality rate according to the most recent data analysis. Local health officials have launched a new resource to give residents a better understanding of the situation.
Amsterdam PD arrest three after drug raid
An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam lead to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
WKTV
Governor Hochul announces Child Poverty Reduction Council
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, the launch of the Child Poverty reduction Advisory Council, which will develop a plan to cut child poverty in half, over the next decade. Hundreads of thousands of children are living in poverty throughout the state. More than 15% or 1...
Man charged with smuggling pythons in his pants at US border
A New York City man has been charged with smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants at a U.S-Canadian border crossing.
WRGB
Saratoga officials say ramping up security, police presence led to safer summer
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The Spa City is nearly one month removed from the end of track season, this time last year the city was coming off a summer filled with stabbings, shootings, and violence. "There was an awful lot of tension in the street last summer in...
Troy man in ‘love triangle’ found guilty of manslaughter, not guilty of murder
A Troy man was found guilty of manslaughter. Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 26, stabbed Michael McMahon to death on January 2, 2020.
WRGB
NY State Police announce resignation of Superintendent Kevin Bruen
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The superintendent of New York State Police has resigned. This comes in the wake of an investigation from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. That investigation was first reported by the Times Union. The newspaper reported Wednesday that the governor's counsel launched an investigation into superintendent Kevin...
WNYT
Albany man charged in violent incident at Colonie motel
An Albany man is behind bars, after a violent incident in a Colonie motel room. Police say they were called to a room at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. There, they say Victor Williams had choked and harassed a victim. That person also had an order of protection against...
Alleged Hudson Falls arsonist faces new charges
A Hudson Falls man can add felony arson to his list of accusations after he allegedly torched a multi-unit apartment building on Maple Street Monday evening.
