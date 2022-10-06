ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Fugitive task force arrests two in Schenectady on narcotics and weapons charges

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham in Schenectady for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, Friday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators seized approximately one-kilogram combined weight of...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Anthony Futia appears in court, facing new charges

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of striking several pedestrians, killing two people, appeared in court, handcuffed and in a wheelchair. Futia is accused of hitting and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo in a motorcycle crash. Investigators tell News10 Futia did not have a New York State license when […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
County
Schenectady County, NY
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Schenectady County, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Carney
WRGB

Unity House hosts domestic violence awareness block party

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Over the course of a year, about 10 million men and women in the United States are abused by an intimate partner. Saturday in Troy, groups of people and organizations came together to try help those going through such pain. The Unity House held a...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Jury finds man guilty of stabbing two at "Stop the Steal" rally

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been convicted in a five count indictment, guilty of stabbing two people at a rally in Albany. Alexander Contompasis was accused of stabbing two people at the NYS Capitol back on January 6th, 2021 during a "Stop the Steal" rally. The...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Columbia County second for opioid overdoses

Columbia County Department of Health released that Columbia County has the region's second-highest opioid overdose mortality rate according to the most recent data analysis. Local health officials have launched a new resource to give residents a better understanding of the situation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Child#Civil Lawsuit#Murder#Foster Home#Violent Crime
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam PD arrest three after drug raid

An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam lead to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WKTV

Governor Hochul announces Child Poverty Reduction Council

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, the launch of the Child Poverty reduction Advisory Council, which will develop a plan to cut child poverty in half, over the next decade. Hundreads of thousands of children are living in poverty throughout the state. More than 15% or 1...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WRGB

NY State Police announce resignation of Superintendent Kevin Bruen

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The superintendent of New York State Police has resigned. This comes in the wake of an investigation from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. That investigation was first reported by the Times Union. The newspaper reported Wednesday that the governor's counsel launched an investigation into superintendent Kevin...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany man charged in violent incident at Colonie motel

An Albany man is behind bars, after a violent incident in a Colonie motel room. Police say they were called to a room at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. There, they say Victor Williams had choked and harassed a victim. That person also had an order of protection against...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy