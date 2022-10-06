Read full article on original website
Djokovic wins Astana final in straight sets for 90th title
ASTANA, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Novak Djokovic needed only 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title, overcoming third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open on Sunday. Djokovic dominated his Greek opponent from the start, winning the first game in little more than...
Centre Daily
Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague
Nino Niederreiter didn’t waste time to prove his class. The forward scored three goals in two games and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular-season-opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for...
Max Verstappen wraps up F1 championship with rain-shortened win in Japan
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wrapped up his second consecutive Formula One drivers' championship on Sunday with a rain-shortened win at the Japanese Grand Prix.
