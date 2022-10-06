ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WHIO Dayton

Djokovic wins Astana final in straight sets for 90th title

ASTANA, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Novak Djokovic needed only 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title, overcoming third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open on Sunday. Djokovic dominated his Greek opponent from the start, winning the first game in little more than...
TENNIS
Centre Daily

Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

Nino Niederreiter didn’t waste time to prove his class. The forward scored three goals in two games and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular-season-opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for...
NASHVILLE, TN

