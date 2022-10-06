Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
UNK earns 4th-straight win over Missouri Western
ST. JOSEPH, Miss. — Nebraska-Kearney Football excelled in all three phases against Missouri Western, earning their 4th-straight win, 38-19, on Saturday at Spratt Stadium. "What I'm extremely happy with is this is a team win," said UNK head coach Josh Lynn. "Offense leaned on the defense. Defense leaned on the offense, and our special teams game was outstanding."
KSNB Local4
Hastings football blanked by Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings football hit the road to Scottsbluff Friday. The Tigers were shut out by the Bearcats 35-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
WOWT
High school football Week 7: Kearney and Westside fight through a venue change
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Week 7 of high school football brought around some unusual events, including Kearney and Westside moving their game to Papio South in the third quarter. Lots more action elsewhere across the region. Here are the highlights. Bellevue East vs. Bellevue West. Elkhorn South vs. Grand Island.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
foxnebraska.com
Remains found near Harvard identified as missing woman from Columbus
HARVARD, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has identified the remains found east of Harvard Wednesday morning. According to NSP, after the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Garnett’s body was found...
KSNB Local4
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
foxnebraska.com
Rue21 stores in Grand Island, Kearney closing
KEARNEY, Neb. — Rue21, a teen clothing retailer, is closing shop in central Nebraska. Locations in Kearney and Grand Island will be closing. The Kearney store at the Hilltop Mall opened in 2014. A year later, Grand Island's Conestoga Mall welcomed the outlet. Employees were recently informed of the...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
Nebraska patrol investigating after body found in Clay County
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located this morning near Harvard. The body was located this morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
Kearney Hub
New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island
A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
Kearney Hub
Former Ravenna nursing home building under new ownership
RAVENNA — A former nursing home building in Ravenna has a new owner. Schaneman Properties of Kearney purchased the former Ravenna Good Samaritan Society property for $75,000 on Aug. 31, according to the Buffalo County Assessor website. The nursing home facility closed in December due to ongoing staffing challenges,...
foxnebraska.com
Hastings man charged in officer-involved shooting headed to district court
HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings last month has had his case bound over to district court. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
News Channel Nebraska
Accident on Merrick County still being investigated
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - A Hall County man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident. On Wednesday around 10:40 pm, Merrick County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident on 2nd Road and I Road, about 11 miles northeast of Grand Island. Authorities concluded that the motorcycle was traveling...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man sentenced to over six years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Superior man will serve over six years behind bars after a dog sniffed out meth inside his parked vehicle, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Joseph Harwell, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to 76 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute...
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: National Bullying Prevention Month
KEARNEY, Neb. — October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Parents, school staff, and other caring adults have a role to play in preventing bullying. Jordan Anderson with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on how you can talk to kids to understand what bullying is, and how to deal with the situation.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police K9 officer involved in crash on rural Hall County road
KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hall County. Around 10:15 a.m. officer Jon Alstrom and Bane were headed to a multi-agency combined drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus west of Grand Island. Alstrom, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser, collided with a pickup at the rural intersection of 90th and Schimmer roads.
