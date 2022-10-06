Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: October 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
It’s no trick that Netflix is treating everyone with some seriously sweet films and specials all October long to carry us through the Halloween season. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to raise your pulse with their spine tingling seasonal programming, and more. Whether you’re looking for something otherworldly, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this October.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
‘Watch with caution:’ Luckiest Girl Alive viewers urge Netflix to add trigger warning to start of film
Netflix users are issuing warnings for those planning to watch Luckiest Girl Alive.The new film, which is based on the 2015 novel by Jessica Knoll, follows Mila Kunis’ lead character who is faced with a past trauma related to a horrifying high school shooting.Those who have watched the 15-certificate film since its release on Friday (6 October) are alerting their Twitter followers to the fact that the film features “harrowing” scenes many might find triggering.Netflix briefly mentions that Luckiest Girl Alive features “sexual violence” and “threat” at the top df the screen when the film starts – but many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
'House of the Dragon': When You Can Watch Episode 8 in Your Time Zone
House of the Dragon has come a long way in seven weeks. When the journey began, Viserys was a new king and Rhaenyra Targaryen was just 14 years old. Now Viserys is on the way out and, after the events of episode 7, Rhaenyra has entered her second marriage. That's just one of the many ways the Game of Thrones prequel escalated in Driftmark. We find out what's next on Sunday.
‘Wolf Pack’: Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, Adds Cast
Paramount+ has set a January 2023 premiere date for its upcoming original series Wolf Pack. The streamer also released the official teaser trailer and announced eight additional cast members for the series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, during the show’s panel Friday at New York Comic Con. Wolf Pack will debut Thursday, January 26, the same day as its Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and next day on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The streamer also...
CNET
'The Midnight Club' on Netflix: Gripping Horror Echoes 'Midnight Mass'
The first time Mike Flanagan tried to adapt Christopher Pike's young adult novel The Midnight Club, Pike's publisher sent Flanagan a cease and desist letter. Now, after carving out a career of "prestige horror" offerings -- from the critically acclaimed Haunting anthology to Midnight Mass -- the director has finally earned a shot at taking on Pike's material.
CNET
Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Reveals Season 3 Cast
A fresh batch of singles is poised for the Love Is Blind pods. In a video out Wednesday, Netflix introduced the new cast members for its upcoming season of the dating reality show, which asks whether people can fall in love with and get engaged to people they've never laid eyes on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ars Technica
Amazon “suicide kits” have led to teen deaths, according to new lawsuit
Lawyers, who are representing parents suing Amazon for selling “suicide kits” to teenagers who died by suicide, say they have reached a “breaking point.”. Amazon lawyers have allegedly told parents that the online retailer had a right to sell these so-called “suicide kits." The kits are described in the lawsuit as bundled items that Amazon suggests buyers purchase together, including a potentially lethal chemical called sodium nitrite, a scale to measure a lethal dose, a drug to prevent vomiting, and a book with instructions on how to use the chemical to attempt suicide. The online retailer’s lawyers also allegedly said that it would be “unfair and inhumane” to hold Amazon liable for the teens’ deaths.
LAW・
Google throws Velma from ‘Scooby-Doo’ a coming-out party on all of our screens
The LGBTQ-friendly company has a small surprise for those searching for news of the character from the beloved animated series “Scooby-Doo.”
Deadpool actor T.J. Miller says he'll never work with Ryan Reynolds again: 'It's weird that he hates me'
Controversial actor and comedian T.J. Miller says he's not interested in returning for Deadpool 3 — or working with Ryan Reynolds ever again — even if he were asked to after the pair had a "weird moment" together on set. Miller, who played blunt bartender Weasel in the...
Only 6 movies have made $1 billion at the box office in their first 2 weeks of release — here they all are
Of the over 50 movies that have crossed $1 billion at theaters, only a select few franchises have joined the billion-dollar club in record time.
‘Monster’ Roars Onto Netflix as One of Streamer’s Most-Watched Series Ever
All press really is good press. Despite all of the negative buzz surrounding Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the Ryan Murphy true crime series has emerged as one of Netflix‘s most popular series ever. Monster, which first premiered on Netflix Sept. 21, has already pushed past...
CNET
SNL Parodies The Try Guys' Video Response to Ned Fulmer Drama
Been following the whole Try Guys situation with Ned Fulmer? So have Saturday Night Live writers, who apparently think the drama that's befallen the popular YouTube group and their former member has crossed into melodrama terrain. A skit from Saturday's episode parodies a video from earlier this week in which...
CNET
Twitter Edit Button Rolls Out For US Subscribers
Twitter's long-awaited edit button started rolling out to subscribers of its paid Twitter Blue service on Thursday, the company confirmed to CNET via email. The feature came to Australia, Canada and New Zealand earlier this week. "We're testing the ability to edit original tweets so you can make changes, fix...
CNET
Capture All the Action With $100 Off This GoPro Hero 10 Bundle
With their rugged designs and impressive specs, it's no wonder GoPro cameras are some of our favorite pieces of high-tech adventure gear on the market right now. And while we love these compact adventure cameras, their biggest drawback has always been their substantial price tag. But thanks to the release of the new GoPro Hero 11 Black, we're starting to see some nice discounts on older models. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up a previous-gen Hero 10, along with a bundle of all the necessary accessories, for just $400, saving you $100 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this discount, but we expect deals to come and go pretty quickly as we're just a few days away from Amazon's Early Access Sale. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab this bundle on sale.
CNET
The Try Guys Drama With Ned Fulmer Gets the SNL Treatment
Been following the whole Try Guys situation with Ned Fulmer? So have Saturday Night Live writers, who apparently think the drama that's befallen the popular YouTube prankster group and their former fellow member has crossed into melodrama terrain. A skit from Saturday's episode parodies a video in which the three...
CNET
'The White Lotus' Season 2 on HBO: Watch the Official Trailer
Throw on a convincing smile. It's almost time to greet a new season of The White Lotus. It's been more than a year since HBO's acclaimed series took us on an unforgettable vacation in Hawaii. The satirical show about entitled guests at a luxurious resort cleaned up at the Emmys in September, winning best limited or anthology series, along with nine other awards.
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer
Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
Comments / 0