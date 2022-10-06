With their rugged designs and impressive specs, it's no wonder GoPro cameras are some of our favorite pieces of high-tech adventure gear on the market right now. And while we love these compact adventure cameras, their biggest drawback has always been their substantial price tag. But thanks to the release of the new GoPro Hero 11 Black, we're starting to see some nice discounts on older models. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up a previous-gen Hero 10, along with a bundle of all the necessary accessories, for just $400, saving you $100 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this discount, but we expect deals to come and go pretty quickly as we're just a few days away from Amazon's Early Access Sale. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab this bundle on sale.

