ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 4

Related
WMUR.com

NH Business: Prioritizing mental health in New Hampshire's workforce

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized a need for mental health resources, in schools, at home, and even in the office. With that in mind, there has been a new emerging spotlight surrounding mental health in the workforce at the state level. In the latest installment of NH...
MENTAL HEALTH
valleypatriot.com

KANE’S CORNER ~ Lowell Housing Authority Registered Nurse Paula Gouveia

The Adventure of Valley Patriot Mascot, Kane – Sept, 2022. Promoting Health, Wellness, and Financial Stability for Residents. Paula Gouveia an admired and long-term resident of Lowell, serves as the registered public health and wellness nurse employed by the Lowell Housing Authority. Paula explained to Kane that this career was the perfect opportunity to serve her fellow community members and give back to the community she loves. Hired in November, Paula hit the ground running in coordination with the Lowell Health Alliance to determine the top wellness challenges experienced by her residents in affordable and public housing. Paula explained to Kane this information was compiled through a federal wellness survey.
LOWELL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Health
Post Register

Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims

NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
NEWTON, MA
VTDigger

Covid numbers questioned

I recently heard on VPR the supposed latest numbers on Covid in Vermont. I can understand how the state has accurate numbers for the number of folks hospitalized or in the intensive care units, but I question the total number of cases. Two weeks ago, my three grandchildren, my husband...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Medical Services#Health Care Worker#General Health#Catholic Medical Center
WUPE

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Health officials warn of increase of Xylazine use

Vermont has faced a fentanyl crisis for years, but now experts say a new substance, Xylazine, has found its way into the state’s opioid supply and is having a deathly impact on Vermont drug users. Xylazine is an animal sedative that is commonly used on animals like cows and...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Number of patients testing positive, receiving treatment for COVID-19 slightly rises in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association is reporting a continued slight increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19 and being treated for the virus. On Wednesday, there was an increase from 107 people testing positive Tuesday to 116 people testing positive. It is the highest number since July 20. Of those 116 people, 37 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, up from 29 on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nhbr.com

Mass General Brigham’s healthcare facility opens in Tuscan Village

Mass General Brigham Integrated Care at Tuscan Village is now open, offering primary care, behavioral health services, imaging and eventually more. A spokesperson for the hospital said ambulatory surgery — to happen in four operating rooms on the top floor — won’t happen until after the new year, but all other services are available. The building’s completion was celebrated with a recent ribbon-cutting attended by hospital, state and local leaders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report 4 new COVID-19 deaths over past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In their weekly report, New Hampshire health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 over the previous week. There have been 2,709 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 1,975 active COVID-19 cases, relatively similar...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCAX

Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Dr. Sanjay Gupta honored in New Hampshire

RINDGE, N.H. — CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta visited the Granite State Thursday. During a ceremony at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, he was awarded the Fitzwater Medallion for leadership in public communication. The school’s president Kim Mooney pointed out his role in practicing free speech...
RINDGE, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Becoming a marching band

Thursday, October 13th — Tonight, Franklin Pierce University has a new marching band. Karen Meyers caught up with the musicians during rehearsal and on the field at Homecoming. The Raven's marching band may be small in number, but certainly not in spirit. Plus, finding a good place to get...
FRANKLIN, NH
WCAX

Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief. More than 11,000 Vermonters have private Federal Family Education Loans or FFEL loans. The Biden administration originally said borrowers could be eligible for loan relief if they consolidate these loans into direct...
wgbh.org

What you need to know about Massachusetts Ballot Question 2: New rules for dental insurance

When Massachusetts voters head to the polls next month, they will weigh in on a ballot question that could significantly change the dental insurance industry in the state. Orthodontist Mouhab Rizkallah, with the Committee on Dental Insurance Quality, and state Sen. James Welch, with the Committee to Protect Public Access to Quality Dental Care, joined Jim Braude on Greater Boston for a contentious debate about the ballot measure. Here’s what you need to know.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy