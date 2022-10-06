Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
NH Business: Prioritizing mental health in New Hampshire's workforce
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized a need for mental health resources, in schools, at home, and even in the office. With that in mind, there has been a new emerging spotlight surrounding mental health in the workforce at the state level. In the latest installment of NH...
WMUR.com
NH Office of Child Advocate urges family-like setting for children in state custody
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire's Office of the Child Advocate is worried about the future of the children at the Sununu Youth Services Center as its closing date nears. Officials with the office said they want to see the facility maintained while the state looks to build a new operation that's more community-based.
WMUR.com
Volume of applications for affordable housing funding in New Hampshire delays program
CONCORD, N.H. — Significant delays are holding up federal dollars as New Hampshire continues to sort through applications for the $100 million InvestNH housing fund. The Governor's Office for Relief and Recovery is a week overdue announcing its first grants from the program. Demand for housing in New Hampshire...
valleypatriot.com
KANE’S CORNER ~ Lowell Housing Authority Registered Nurse Paula Gouveia
The Adventure of Valley Patriot Mascot, Kane – Sept, 2022. Promoting Health, Wellness, and Financial Stability for Residents. Paula Gouveia an admired and long-term resident of Lowell, serves as the registered public health and wellness nurse employed by the Lowell Housing Authority. Paula explained to Kane that this career was the perfect opportunity to serve her fellow community members and give back to the community she loves. Hired in November, Paula hit the ground running in coordination with the Lowell Health Alliance to determine the top wellness challenges experienced by her residents in affordable and public housing. Paula explained to Kane this information was compiled through a federal wellness survey.
wgbh.org
Disturbing new data shows doctors are biased in treating patients with disabilities
Patients with disabilities often find trouble getting the proper medical care, and new data confirms doctors are biased in their care of those with disabilities, sometimes even discharging them from their practice. Authors of a recent study showing this bias spoke about their concerns on Greater Boston, saying some of...
Post Register
Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims
NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
VTDigger
Covid numbers questioned
I recently heard on VPR the supposed latest numbers on Covid in Vermont. I can understand how the state has accurate numbers for the number of folks hospitalized or in the intensive care units, but I question the total number of cases. Two weeks ago, my three grandchildren, my husband...
WMUR.com
First responders honored at annual New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Awards
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers saluted law enforcement from around the Granite State at the New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony on Friday. Officers and departments were recognized for how they responded to certain situations and cases. Recipients included Bradford police chief Edward Shaughnessy and Sgt. Neil Flanagan for...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
mychamplainvalley.com
Health officials warn of increase of Xylazine use
Vermont has faced a fentanyl crisis for years, but now experts say a new substance, Xylazine, has found its way into the state’s opioid supply and is having a deathly impact on Vermont drug users. Xylazine is an animal sedative that is commonly used on animals like cows and...
WMUR.com
Number of patients testing positive, receiving treatment for COVID-19 slightly rises in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association is reporting a continued slight increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19 and being treated for the virus. On Wednesday, there was an increase from 107 people testing positive Tuesday to 116 people testing positive. It is the highest number since July 20. Of those 116 people, 37 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, up from 29 on Tuesday.
nhbr.com
Mass General Brigham’s healthcare facility opens in Tuscan Village
Mass General Brigham Integrated Care at Tuscan Village is now open, offering primary care, behavioral health services, imaging and eventually more. A spokesperson for the hospital said ambulatory surgery — to happen in four operating rooms on the top floor — won’t happen until after the new year, but all other services are available. The building’s completion was celebrated with a recent ribbon-cutting attended by hospital, state and local leaders.
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 4 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — In their weekly report, New Hampshire health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 over the previous week. There have been 2,709 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 1,975 active COVID-19 cases, relatively similar...
WMUR.com
Photo of homecoming proposal referencing slavery sparks outrage in New Hampshire high school
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A photo of a New Hampshire homecoming proposal circulating social media is coming under fire by the Trinity High School community. In the photo, a boy and a girl, are posing with a poster board that makes a reference to slavery. WMUR has chosen not to show the photo.
WCAX
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
WMUR.com
Dr. Sanjay Gupta honored in New Hampshire
RINDGE, N.H. — CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta visited the Granite State Thursday. During a ceremony at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, he was awarded the Fitzwater Medallion for leadership in public communication. The school’s president Kim Mooney pointed out his role in practicing free speech...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Becoming a marching band
Thursday, October 13th — Tonight, Franklin Pierce University has a new marching band. Karen Meyers caught up with the musicians during rehearsal and on the field at Homecoming. The Raven's marching band may be small in number, but certainly not in spirit. Plus, finding a good place to get...
WCAX
Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief. More than 11,000 Vermonters have private Federal Family Education Loans or FFEL loans. The Biden administration originally said borrowers could be eligible for loan relief if they consolidate these loans into direct...
wgbh.org
What you need to know about Massachusetts Ballot Question 2: New rules for dental insurance
When Massachusetts voters head to the polls next month, they will weigh in on a ballot question that could significantly change the dental insurance industry in the state. Orthodontist Mouhab Rizkallah, with the Committee on Dental Insurance Quality, and state Sen. James Welch, with the Committee to Protect Public Access to Quality Dental Care, joined Jim Braude on Greater Boston for a contentious debate about the ballot measure. Here’s what you need to know.
