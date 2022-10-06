1-on-1 with U18 World Cup MVP Bryce Eldridge

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There’s a good chance that no one had a better summer than Madison High School senior baseball player Bryce Eldridge.

The 17-year-old wrapped up his summer of opportunity with a spot on the U18 United States National Team, and topped it off with a U18 World Cup MVP for the entire tournament.

Eldridge, a top 20 high school prospect for the Class of 2023, sat down with Jake Rohm, discussing his incredible summer, and what lies ahead for the teenager.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.