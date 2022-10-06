ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

What Billy Napier said after Florida beat Missouri

Billy Napier’s first SEC win sure wasn’t pretty, but SEC wins rarely are pretty. The Missouri Tigers took the Gators to the wire Saturday, but Florida pulled it out 24-17. Florida improved to 1-2 in the SEC. Anthony Richardson threw for just 66 yards and one touchdown, but...
COLUMBIA, MO
tdalabamamag.com

Florida 4-Star DE commit Kelby Collins to visit Alabama this weekend

Kelby Collins is expected to return to Alabama this weekend for an unofficial visit. Collins currently attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, and he is verbally committed to the Florida Gators. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Gardendale product chose Florida over Alabama, Georgia and others...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
News4Jax.com

Game of the Week: Baldwin gets lift from Jalen Hitchens, edges Yulee

BALDWIN, Fla. – With Jalen Hitchens nursing a rib injury, Baldwin coach Robert Shields wanted to rest his quarterback for as long as possible. That lasted all of 11 minutes, 57 seconds on Friday night. With the Indians offense out of sync, Hitchens entered the game with 3 seconds...
BALDWIN, FL
WCJB

University of Florida kicks off homecoming weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people gathered at the University of Florida for a homecoming parade. The parade started at noon on Friday on 13th Ave at Norman Hall and traveled North to the Bo Diddly Plaza. This year’s parade theme is “This is the moment.” It’s meant to highlight current trends that define the UF and Gainesville communities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston scores early, pulls away from Ocala Lake Weir 63-6

Williston zipped to a quick start to key a 63-6 win over Ocala Lake Weir in a Florida high school football matchup on October 7. The first quarter gave Williston a 34-0 lead over Ocala Lake Weir. The Red Devils registered a 49-0 advantage at halftime over the Hurricanes. Williston...
WILLISTON, FL
flcourier.com

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
floridasportsman.com

Checked the Palatka area..................

Two recons of the Palatka City Dock over the last 3 days are not encouraging. The most discouraging was yesterday afternoon when there were ZERO people there. I'd note.......folks there will often keep casting for 1 or 2 shrimp at a time so if there is nobody there it speaks a good bit.
PALATKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15

WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Gainesville city commission approves transect zoning in a 4-3 vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After banning single family zoning, the Gainesville city commission has approved another change, called “Transect zoning.”. The zoning model calls for a gradual build up of the size of buildings from rural to downtown areas. City commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos told TV20 the plan is better...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
Action News Jax

Update: Missing Bradford County teen located safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office report that Courtney has been located safely. ORIGINAL: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community this morning to ask for help finding a missing teen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. 15-year-old Courtney Crawford was last...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL

