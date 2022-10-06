Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Billy Napier said after Florida beat Missouri
Billy Napier’s first SEC win sure wasn’t pretty, but SEC wins rarely are pretty. The Missouri Tigers took the Gators to the wire Saturday, but Florida pulled it out 24-17. Florida improved to 1-2 in the SEC. Anthony Richardson threw for just 66 yards and one touchdown, but...
Florida vs. Missouri: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before Florida takes on Missouri in The Swamp.
Florida-Missouri college football 2022 live stream (10/8) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The Florida Gators host the Missouri Tigers in SEC football 2022 action Saturday, October 8, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The game will be live streamed via fubo TV. Florida is 3-2 overall, 0-2 in the SEC this season, while Missouri is 2-3, 0-2. The Tigers won...
Gators vs. Tigers: Homecoming Tickets Remain Available
Get your last-minute tickets to Florida vs. Missouri here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State of Florida CFB Rankings Heading Into Week 6
There’s much to discuss about the college football programs for the Knights, Gators, Seminoles, Hurricanes, and Bulls.
tdalabamamag.com
Florida 4-Star DE commit Kelby Collins to visit Alabama this weekend
Kelby Collins is expected to return to Alabama this weekend for an unofficial visit. Collins currently attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, and he is verbally committed to the Florida Gators. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Gardendale product chose Florida over Alabama, Georgia and others...
News4Jax.com
Game of the Week: Baldwin gets lift from Jalen Hitchens, edges Yulee
BALDWIN, Fla. – With Jalen Hitchens nursing a rib injury, Baldwin coach Robert Shields wanted to rest his quarterback for as long as possible. That lasted all of 11 minutes, 57 seconds on Friday night. With the Indians offense out of sync, Hitchens entered the game with 3 seconds...
WCJB
University of Florida kicks off homecoming weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people gathered at the University of Florida for a homecoming parade. The parade started at noon on Friday on 13th Ave at Norman Hall and traveled North to the Bo Diddly Plaza. This year’s parade theme is “This is the moment.” It’s meant to highlight current trends that define the UF and Gainesville communities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mainstreetdailynews.com
Williston scores early, pulls away from Ocala Lake Weir 63-6
Williston zipped to a quick start to key a 63-6 win over Ocala Lake Weir in a Florida high school football matchup on October 7. The first quarter gave Williston a 34-0 lead over Ocala Lake Weir. The Red Devils registered a 49-0 advantage at halftime over the Hurricanes. Williston...
wuft.org
‘Do It For You’: University of Florida cheerleader embraces identity through hairstyling
For University of Florida senior Nile Bostic, it’s important to work for what she wants, in spite of expectations. Through hairstyling and cheerleading, she learned what brings her joy. Even though her hairstyles can take hours, Bostic finds value in connecting with her clients and “appreciates the quality time” while she’s behind the chair.
flcourier.com
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
WCJB
Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridasportsman.com
Checked the Palatka area..................
Two recons of the Palatka City Dock over the last 3 days are not encouraging. The most discouraging was yesterday afternoon when there were ZERO people there. I'd note.......folks there will often keep casting for 1 or 2 shrimp at a time so if there is nobody there it speaks a good bit.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15
WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
WCJB
Gainesville city commission approves transect zoning in a 4-3 vote
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After banning single family zoning, the Gainesville city commission has approved another change, called “Transect zoning.”. The zoning model calls for a gradual build up of the size of buildings from rural to downtown areas. City commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos told TV20 the plan is better...
WCJB
Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
Florida duo caught stealing thousands of dollars in ‘liquid gold,’ deputies say
A pair of Florida men are behind bars after they were caught pumping thousands of dollars worth of "liquid gold" from a local restaurant early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
WCJB
Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment. Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd. The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking. Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze...
Update: Missing Bradford County teen located safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office report that Courtney has been located safely. ORIGINAL: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community this morning to ask for help finding a missing teen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. 15-year-old Courtney Crawford was last...
Comments / 0