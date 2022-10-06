Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
Related
Ex-Celtics Star Baffled By Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video
Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s...
What Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Said About Joe Mazzulla
The Boston Celtics continued their preseason play on Friday with a second meeting against the Charlotte Hornets and ex-point guard Kemba Walker made an appearance, sitting courtside during the action. Walker, who spent two seasons with the Celtics (2019-2021) after initially agreeing to a four-year max contract worth $141 million,...
Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins Sent Down Marc McLaughlin
Marc McLaughlin certainly made it tough on the Boston Bruins during the preseason as he fought valiantly for a spot on the team’s fourth line. But ultimately, first-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Boston brass made the difficult decision of sending the forward down, along with a couple key prospects, to Providence on Thursday.
Check out the new logo at center court for Celtics
BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are an organization steeped in history. So whenever any aesthetic change is made, fans take notice. The latest update is impossible to miss.With the Celtics hitting the TD Garden parquet this week for a couple of preseason games, the team debuted its new-look logo at center court.The logo is the same as it's always been in terms of design, but the white backdrop has been removed. The logo itself has increased in size, too.Fans got a first look at this logo a few weeks ago, but couldn't see it in game action until this week.It's clearly a stark contrast to the logo that's been painted at center court for years, as seen below:The Celtics have also, of course, added the number 6 to the paint in front of the free-throw lines on both ends of the court to honor the late Bill Russell.The court will get its official introduction on opening night at TD Garden on Oct. 18, when the Celtics host the 76ers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA Rumors: What Sparked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Scrap
We now have a better understanding of what ignited the training camp squabble between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The NBA world learned last week that the Warriors were evaluating a potential punishment for Green after the veteran was involved in an altercation with Poole at a team practice. A video obtained by TMZ Sports ultimately revealed that Green punched Poole in the face after the latter tried to separate himself from the former with a shove.
Time and price changes for Boston Red Sox 2023 season
Red Sox games at Fenway Park might start earlier next season.
Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans
The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
Kendrick Perkins Rips Draymond Green For ‘Sucka Move’ After Fight Video Leaks
Kendrick Perkins shared a message for Draymond Green on Friday after TMZ Sports released a video of the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice earlier this week. Green apologized to Poole and the Warriors on Thursday, one day after the incident, but the footage was jarring,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Steve Kerr’s Response To Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had his turn with members of the media Saturday, addressing the video leak from TMZ which revealed a physical altercation during a team practice between veterans Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. In the video, Green can be seen striking Poole with a punch after being shoved.
Bruins Fans Will Love Jakub Lauko’s Honest Assessment Of Play
Jakub Lauko thought last season he would see his name on the Boston Bruins roster following the team’s final cuts of training camp. Things didn’t go the way the forward had hoped, being sent down to Providence and staying there for the duration of the season. It was a tough dose of reality for the now 22-year-old, but a year later, Lauko had the wherewithal beyond his age to understand the reasoning behind why the Bruins brass made that move.
NBA Rumors: Warriors ‘Aggressively Investigating’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video
The Golden State Warriors aren’t messing around with the video showing Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole. TMZ Sports revealed the jaw-dropping video Friday, sending social media into a frenzy and raising questions about how the outlet obtained the footage. The incident, in which Green coldcocked Poole after being shoved, occurred Wednesday during a practice closed to the media.
Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Not Afraid To Keep Czech Line Together
The last weekend without Bruins regular season hockey for at least the next six months is upon us. Boston opens its season this upcoming Wednesday on the road against the Washington Capitals and it still has a few questions to answer before the puck drops. We’ve seen a few different...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Defensive Struggles Prove Costly Vs. Devils
Despite scoring twice in the final period of Saturday’s preseason finale against the New Jersey Devils, the Boston Bruins fell short in a troublesome effort that snowballed as the contest reached its end at TD Garden. After opening up the game with just seven shots on goal in an...
Draymond Green Stepping Away From Warriors For Few Days
The fallout from the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole getting leaked has begun. The Golden State Warriors teammates were involved in an altercation during practice that resulted in Green punching Poole. The video of the incident was obtained by TMZ a few days later and showed Poole shoving Green before getting hit.
Despite Strong Preseason, Derrick White Not Buying Celtics In ‘Mid-Season Form’
Coming off an NBA Finals appearance, and seen as one of the favorites to get back there this season, nobody would blame the Boston Celtics if they coasted through their preseason schedule. But it’s been the exact opposite from the team in green. The Celtics continued to impress Friday...
The Spread Sharp Report: How Public Is Betting Patriots-Lions Clash
The Patriots enter Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions as a home favorite, but the likelihood of New England third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe making his first career start seemingly has caused bettors to lack confidence in Bill Belichick’s team. Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones will miss Sunday’s game,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patriots Reveal Field Design For Throwback Game Vs. Lions
The artificial turf at Gillette Stadium will look a bit different when the New England Patriots host the Detroit Lions for their Week 5 matchup on Sunday. With the Patriots set to wear their old-school, red uniforms with white helmets for the contest, the field now also has a throwback feel to it as well.
Jake Paul Extends Huge Offer To Draymond Green After Fight Video Leaks
Jake Paul took notice of Draymond Green’s knockout power in a video that surfaced Friday of the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice altercation. In fact, Paul was so enamored with Green’s fighting potential that the YouTube star-turned-professional boxer extended a lucrative offer via...
Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Comeback Falls Short Amid Preseason Finale
The Boston Bruins closed out their preseason play in losing fashion, falling 5-3, against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Saturday. The Bruins finished their preseason at 3-3, while the Devils finished at 5-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins kicked off their latest preseason...
Noah Vonleh Making Strong Push For Spot On Celtics Roster
Somewhat of an afterthought signing this offseason, veteran big man Noah Vonleh just might be playing his way onto the Boston Celtics roster. Vonleh turned in his best performance of the preseason Friday night on the road against the Charlotte Hornets when he shook off a sloppy first half to post a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. Vonleh, who shot 6-for-8 from the floor, got the starting nod with the Celtics sitting all of their regular starters beside Jaylen Brown in the 112-103 win.
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0