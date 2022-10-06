Read full article on original website
Ex-Celtics Star Baffled By Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video
Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s...
What Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Said About Joe Mazzulla
The Boston Celtics continued their preseason play on Friday with a second meeting against the Charlotte Hornets and ex-point guard Kemba Walker made an appearance, sitting courtside during the action. Walker, who spent two seasons with the Celtics (2019-2021) after initially agreeing to a four-year max contract worth $141 million,...
NBA Rumors: What Sparked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Scrap
We now have a better understanding of what ignited the training camp squabble between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The NBA world learned last week that the Warriors were evaluating a potential punishment for Green after the veteran was involved in an altercation with Poole at a team practice. A video obtained by TMZ Sports ultimately revealed that Green punched Poole in the face after the latter tried to separate himself from the former with a shove.
Bruins Fans Will Love Jakub Lauko’s Honest Assessment Of Play
Jakub Lauko thought last season he would see his name on the Boston Bruins roster following the team’s final cuts of training camp. Things didn’t go the way the forward had hoped, being sent down to Providence and staying there for the duration of the season. It was a tough dose of reality for the now 22-year-old, but a year later, Lauko had the wherewithal beyond his age to understand the reasoning behind why the Bruins brass made that move.
Time and price changes for Boston Red Sox 2023 season
Red Sox games at Fenway Park might start earlier next season.
Adrian Wojnarowski on Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes: 'Expect a Race to the Bottom'
Top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama wowed scouts and executives this week in Las Vegas, posting back-to-back 30-plus point games and demonstrating the type of skills rarely before, if ever witnessed from a player of his height (7’3″). Wembanyama’s unique abilities have drawn considerable praise, with Los Angeles Lakers...
Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Not Afraid To Keep Czech Line Together
The last weekend without Bruins regular season hockey for at least the next six months is upon us. Boston opens its season this upcoming Wednesday on the road against the Washington Capitals and it still has a few questions to answer before the puck drops. We’ve seen a few different...
Despite Strong Preseason, Derrick White Not Buying Celtics In ‘Mid-Season Form’
Coming off an NBA Finals appearance, and seen as one of the favorites to get back there this season, nobody would blame the Boston Celtics if they coasted through their preseason schedule. But it’s been the exact opposite from the team in green. The Celtics continued to impress Friday...
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Defensive Struggles Prove Costly Vs. Devils
Despite scoring twice in the final period of Saturday’s preseason finale against the New Jersey Devils, the Boston Bruins fell short in a troublesome effort that snowballed as the contest reached its end at TD Garden. After opening up the game with just seven shots on goal in an...
Jake Paul Extends Huge Offer To Draymond Green After Fight Video Leaks
Jake Paul took notice of Draymond Green’s knockout power in a video that surfaced Friday of the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice altercation. In fact, Paul was so enamored with Green’s fighting potential that the YouTube star-turned-professional boxer extended a lucrative offer via...
Patriots Reveal Field Design For Throwback Game Vs. Lions
The artificial turf at Gillette Stadium will look a bit different when the New England Patriots host the Detroit Lions for their Week 5 matchup on Sunday. With the Patriots set to wear their old-school, red uniforms with white helmets for the contest, the field now also has a throwback feel to it as well.
Kemba Walker Has ‘Some Regrets’ Playing For Celtics In NBA Bubble
If former Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker could go back in time to the summer of 2020, he would probably change a few things. Or maybe he wouldn’t. It’s tough to tell exactly where the veteran point guard stands after playing on an ailing knee during the Celtics’ run to the Eastern Conference finals that year in the NBA bubble.
Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Comeback Falls Short Amid Preseason Finale
The Boston Bruins closed out their preseason play in losing fashion, falling 5-3, against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Saturday. The Bruins finished their preseason at 3-3, while the Devils finished at 5-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins kicked off their latest preseason...
Noah Vonleh Making Strong Push For Spot On Celtics Roster
Somewhat of an afterthought signing this offseason, veteran big man Noah Vonleh just might be playing his way onto the Boston Celtics roster. Vonleh turned in his best performance of the preseason Friday night on the road against the Charlotte Hornets when he shook off a sloppy first half to post a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. Vonleh, who shot 6-for-8 from the floor, got the starting nod with the Celtics sitting all of their regular starters beside Jaylen Brown in the 112-103 win.
Will Chris Wagner Make Bruins Roster Out Of Training Camp?
Chris Wagner probably came into Bruins training camp with a chip on his shoulder after playing the majority of last year in Providence. And he’s giving Jim Montgomery every reason to remain in Boston after camp. Wagner was a cap causality in 2021-22. The forward played in the Bruins’...
Julian Edelman Makes Request Of Patriots Before Week 5 Lions Game
Like so many other members of the Foxboro Faithful, Julian Edelman will feel a sense of nostalgia when he watches the Patriots battle the Lions on Sunday afternoon. New England’s Week 5 matchup with Detroit at Gillette Stadium will mark the return of the Patriots’ uber-popular red throwback uniforms. Bill Belichick’s team hasn’t sported the Pat Patriot threads since 2012, as the NFL’s now-defunct one-helmet rule took the Steve Grogran-era jersey out of rotation.
Blue Jays OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Absent from Wild Card Roster
Set to host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card round, the Toronto Blue Jays will not have the services of one of their best hitters. According to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic, outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is not on the Jays’ Wild Card roster as he continues to recover from a left hamstring strain. The injury has forced Gurriel to miss the past month’s worth of action. While the 28-year-old is making good progress, Toronto will ultimately hold Gurriel out with the hopes he can return for the start of the ALDS, assuming the Jays make it that far.
