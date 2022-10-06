Jakub Lauko thought last season he would see his name on the Boston Bruins roster following the team’s final cuts of training camp. Things didn’t go the way the forward had hoped, being sent down to Providence and staying there for the duration of the season. It was a tough dose of reality for the now 22-year-old, but a year later, Lauko had the wherewithal beyond his age to understand the reasoning behind why the Bruins brass made that move.

