Read full article on original website
LoLoD
3d ago
Keep the help flowing. I cried when strangers came, from north port, and cut trees for me. They asked what else ? I brought them to my neighbors, all old, and they cleaned the whole street, fed us hamburgers. I cry now.
Reply
2
Related
WJHG-TV
Farmers holding a hurricane relief drive
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local farmers are collecting donations to help farmers in southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Farmers like Mark Foran in Jackson county are spending this weekend gathering agriculture donations.. Foran said he knows exactly what farmers in rural southwest Florida are going through after hurricane Ian.
Flower trailer can now be found around Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City. The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations. People have the chance […]
WATCH: Florida School Bonfire Tradition Goes Out With a Bang
School District Says "No More" After Explosion at high school near Panama City
WJHG-TV
Residents in Bay County set up Hurricane Ian donation sites
Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents in Bay County are setting up donation sites to show their solidarity with the victims of Hurricane Ian. Greg Abrams Seafood and Bay County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to fill large trucks to take to South Florida. They set up a donation site at the Walmart on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven. Volunteers unloaded the items, as donors drove up one by one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
The Pumpkins are Back at Camp Helen State Park
Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations offers a chance to win drawing to support hurricane victims. Several business and organizations in northwest Florida are rounding up supplies to support Hurricane Ian victims. St. Andrews Slice House takes pizza to a new level. Updated: 13 hours ago. Tucked away in a little side street...
WJHG-TV
Hospitals expanding in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new healthcare facility has made its way to Bay County. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Physicians Partners - Primary Care is now accepting new patients. The company held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Panama City Beach. The move is the first step in a partnership with the St. Joe Company and FSU College of Medicine.
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
There's a lot happening in Gulf and Franklin Counties this weekend. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Fall Bay Day. This bi-annual event celebrates the St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve and highlights all the activities you...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about different events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. Pirates of the High Seas Fest When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Pier Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Read with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
mypanhandle.com
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Dexter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Dexter, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This beautiful hound mix is about a year old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control...
WJHG-TV
Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations offers a chance to win drawing to support hurricane victims
Residents in Bay County are setting up donation sites to show their solidarity with the victims of Hurricane Ian. Students at Mosley High School are recalling a 50-year-old high school tradition that went terribly wrong Wednesday evening. The homecoming bonfire exploded. Economic Impact of Fall Events. Updated: 8 hours ago.
Hurricane Ian donation efforts growing in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A large semi truck parked at Destin’s Marler Parking lot with 10 pallets of donated goods made its way south Wednesday night to a damaged Florida coast. Donation organizer Damien Callais spent this week down in the Hurricane Ian devastation. “First of all, it is complete devastation, it’s incredible,” said Callais. “It […]
getthecoast.com
The buoys are back in town…well, the Gulf
In case you missed Wednesday’s newsletter, I put together a list of 30+ events happening in the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area (and surrounding areas) over the next two weeks!. If you’re looking for options when it comes to fun things to do, check out the list by clicking here!...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
Panama City street will be getting a makeover
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of a construction project for Cherry Street Wednesday morning. The first phase of the project is being funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund and the Bay County Infrastructure Surtax. Panama...
getthecoast.com
Two Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) Buoys redeployed off coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On the morning of Friday, October 7, 2022, FADs No. 5 & 6 were re-deployed off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach after breaking loose nearly one year ago. The Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team deployed the first four Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) buoys on August 11, 2020. The deployment took place at four locations found 60-80 miles off the Destin-Fort Walton Beach shore and is the first FAD buoy deployment in the continental United States.
School district responds to bonfire explosion
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There are still more questions than answers regarding a bonfire that exploded Wednesday night at Mosley High School. The incident happened a little before 7:00, with several hundred students, staff, and parents looking on. The bonfire at Mosley High School is an annual tradition that dates back several years. One […]
1029thebuzz.com
Florida says to Michael Bay “Hold My Beer.”
First of all, no one was injured. Very surprising, but good. Second, what kind of fuel did they use to get this bonfire lit?! Third, this is a high school homecoming, NOT an action movie! The incident occurred at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida which is just north of Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. No one was injured(again I feel that’s important to state again),but the long tradition of a bonfire has been cancelled. Deputies in charge of the fire said “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at M. ,” Ford said in a statement. “The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident.”
WJHG-TV
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another sunny and dry weekend in the panhandle. A cold front will pass through NWFL on Saturday bringing a few clouds, but little more than a wind shift that will bring slightly less humid air to our area. Lows tonight will fall to near 60. On Saturday highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. By Sunday, less humid air returns and skies will be sunnier. Highs will be in the mid 80s. As we head into next week the humidity will be on the increase as a cold front approaches. That front will snap our dry weather streak on Thursday/Friday.
WJHG-TV
Tourism coming into Panama City Beach all year round
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are beginning to cool down, but the tourist season is still heating up. Marketing Officer at Panama City Beach Visitors Center Jayna Leach says the department has been working to have tourism all year round. “Historically, Panama City Beach has had our peak season,”...
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs' car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.
Comments / 1