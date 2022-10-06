Read full article on original website
Flower trailer can now be found around Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City. The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations. People have the chance […]
WJHG-TV
Hospitals expanding in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new healthcare facility has made its way to Bay County. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Physicians Partners - Primary Care is now accepting new patients. The company held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Panama City Beach. The move is the first step in a partnership with the St. Joe Company and FSU College of Medicine.
WJHG-TV
Residents in Bay County set up Hurricane Ian donation sites
Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents in Bay County are setting up donation sites to show their solidarity with the victims of Hurricane Ian. Greg Abrams Seafood and Bay County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to fill large trucks to take to South Florida. They set up a donation site at the Walmart on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven. Volunteers unloaded the items, as donors drove up one by one.
mypanhandle.com
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Dexter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Dexter, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This beautiful hound mix is about a year old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control...
WJHG-TV
Farmers holding a hurricane relief drive
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local farmers are collecting donations to help farmers in southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Farmers like Mark Foran in Jackson county are spending this weekend gathering agriculture donations.. Foran said he knows exactly what farmers in rural southwest Florida are going through after hurricane Ian.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about different events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. Pirates of the High Seas Fest When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Pier Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Read with […]
WATCH: Florida School Bonfire Tradition Goes Out With a Bang
School District Says "No More" After Explosion at high school near Panama City
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
TOC Panama City
Michael Boblitz, chief executive officer of Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic (TOC), is continuously seeking ways to serve patients best. In doing so, he took to a map of Northwest Florida to track the destinations they were traveling from to the clinic. Tracing map lines quickly became blueprints to two new offices in Panama City and Panama City Beach.
WJHG-TV
The Pumpkins are Back at Camp Helen State Park
Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations offers a chance to win drawing to support hurricane victims. Several business and organizations in northwest Florida are rounding up supplies to support Hurricane Ian victims. St. Andrews Slice House takes pizza to a new level. Updated: 13 hours ago. Tucked away in a little side street...
WJHG-TV
Residents of small panhandle towns are donating to rural communities hit by hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Ian struck Florida... it brought back memories of Michael for many in our community. But Americans have come together to help those impacted by the storm. Residents of small towns in our area, like Vernon and Marianna, want to make sure rural communities hit by Ian are not forgotten... like how many of those residents feel they were after Hurricane Michael.
WJHG-TV
Tourism coming into Panama City Beach all year round
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are beginning to cool down, but the tourist season is still heating up. Marketing Officer at Panama City Beach Visitors Center Jayna Leach says the department has been working to have tourism all year round. “Historically, Panama City Beach has had our peak season,”...
School district responds to bonfire explosion
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There are still more questions than answers regarding a bonfire that exploded Wednesday night at Mosley High School. The incident happened a little before 7:00, with several hundred students, staff, and parents looking on. The bonfire at Mosley High School is an annual tradition that dates back several years. One […]
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
There's a lot happening in Gulf and Franklin Counties this weekend. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Fall Bay Day. This bi-annual event celebrates the St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve and highlights all the activities you...
WJHG-TV
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another sunny and dry weekend in the panhandle. A cold front will pass through NWFL on Saturday bringing a few clouds, but little more than a wind shift that will bring slightly less humid air to our area. Lows tonight will fall to near 60. On Saturday highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. By Sunday, less humid air returns and skies will be sunnier. Highs will be in the mid 80s. As we head into next week the humidity will be on the increase as a cold front approaches. That front will snap our dry weather streak on Thursday/Friday.
Hurricane Ian donation efforts growing in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A large semi truck parked at Destin’s Marler Parking lot with 10 pallets of donated goods made its way south Wednesday night to a damaged Florida coast. Donation organizer Damien Callais spent this week down in the Hurricane Ian devastation. “First of all, it is complete devastation, it’s incredible,” said Callais. “It […]
Bay shuts out Marianna, stays undefeated at home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In a defensive battle, the Bay football team earned a 14-0 home shutout over Marianna on Friday night. Bay improves to 5-1 and will visit South Walton on Friday, October 14. Marianna falls to 1-5 and will visit Gadsden County on Friday, October 14.
1029thebuzz.com
Florida says to Michael Bay “Hold My Beer.”
First of all, no one was injured. Very surprising, but good. Second, what kind of fuel did they use to get this bonfire lit?! Third, this is a high school homecoming, NOT an action movie! The incident occurred at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida which is just north of Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. No one was injured(again I feel that’s important to state again),but the long tradition of a bonfire has been cancelled. Deputies in charge of the fire said “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at M. ,” Ford said in a statement. “The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident.”
getthecoast.com
The buoys are back in town…well, the Gulf
In case you missed Wednesday’s newsletter, I put together a list of 30+ events happening in the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area (and surrounding areas) over the next two weeks!. If you’re looking for options when it comes to fun things to do, check out the list by clicking here!...
WJHG-TV
Saddle up for the annual Bonifay Rodeo
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 77th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo is in full swing. Continuing Friday and Saturday, families can watch bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, and so much more at the rodeo. There are activities for people of all ages. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the...
Bay deputies warn of new scam
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam where suspects pretend to be with Xfinity or Target. Deputies said a victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Xfinity. The scammer told the victim they could receive up to six months of free […]
