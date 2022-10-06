Read full article on original website
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode Count Revealed
The time has almost come! After a decade away from the screen, fans will be reunited with Ichigo Kurosaki in just a matter of hours. After all, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is slated to debut on October 10th, and the series will adapt the final act of Tite Kubo's hit manga. And thanks to a new report, we have learned how many episodes the show will have.
Who is Marvel's Werewolf By Night? Explained
Today sees the release of Disney+'s newest Marvel offering, Werewolf By Night. Just in time for spooky season, Werewolf By Night tells the story of an antihero who is, essentially just a werewolf character who can keep his intellect and his self-control. The character is one of a number of traditional "monster" characters Marvel has had during its 80+ years of publishing history, many of whom ended up having their destinies tied in with the fortunes of Blade, the vampire hunter. In the case of Werewolf by Night, the character also has ties to Moon Knight, in whose comic he first appeared, and a character who already got his shot at a Disney+ series, that one starring Oscar Isaac.
Evil Dead Rise Director Shares Bloody BTS Photo
As fans wait for our first official look at the highly anticipated sequel Evil Dead Rise, director Lee Cronin took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the project, recalling how a year ago at this time, the production was immersed in the gooey glory of the franchise. Given how much time has passed since the project being announced and the lack of updates about what's in store for audiences, getting any sort of glimpse of the experience is a welcome reveal for fans. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below before Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21, 2023.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.
The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look
AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals Shocking Character Returns and a Mysterious New Villain
During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ released a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, premiering Thursday, February 16th exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The 10-episode season will debut new episodes weekly on Thursdays. The trailer revealed Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) in the recurring role of Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike with an apparent vendetta against Jean-Luc Picard and his crew from the U.S.S. Enterprise. Also joining the cast are Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) in recurring roles. Sharpe Chestnut plays Ensign Sidney La Forge, Geordi La Forge's eldest daughter and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Burton plays Geordi's youngest daughter, Ensign Alandra La Forge, who works with her dad.
She-Hulk Showrunner Breaks Down Their Hilarious Take on the Daredevil Hallway Fight
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally delivered on one of its most-anticipated elements in this week's penultimate episode, with Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) making a cameo appearance. In addition to playing off of the newfound dynamic between Matt and Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the series found ways to be a trip down memory lane for fans of the formerly-Netflix-exclusive Daredevil series. Spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip it", below! Only look if you want to know! Those nods to Daredevil included She-Hulk's own take on the show's hallway fight scenes something that became an iconic staple of the Netflix series' run. As Jen and Matt worked to free Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) from being kidnapped by Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), Matt ends up fighting some of Eugene's goons in a dimly lit hallway. Of course, Jen ultimately intervenes by smashing through the roof of the hallway, taking out some of the guards in the process.
Saturday Night Live Roasts Chris Pratt's Mario Voice, Elon Musk
The second episode of Saturday Night Live's new season fired shots at Chris Pratt's voice in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Elon Musk. The cold open of last night's SNL episode (hosted by Brendan Gleeson, with musical guest Willow) took the form of a game show called So You Think You Won't Snap. The show's premise is that the news and the world, in general, have everyone on edge, and people are losing their cool public with an alarming frequency. So You Think You Won't Snap gathers a few of the only people who haven't snapped and tests their composure, bombarding them with headlines until they break.
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
Marvel's Werewolf By Night Characters Appear at Avengers Campus in Disneyland
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone into some fascinating territory, allowing each singular story to stand on its own while still teasing some epic things on the horizon. The latest entry in the franchise is Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive special that helped tell the stories of some pretty compelling Marvel Comics characters. While Werewolf by Night only just made its debut on Disney+ on Friday, its main characters are already making a stamp on the Marvel world — including appearing at Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed park at California's Disneyland theme park. In social media posts from park attendees on Friday, it was revealed that both Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone have already been immortalized at Avengers Campus.
The Rings of Power Reveals A Major Lord of the Rings Villain in Episode 8
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has kept fans playing hide-and-go-seek with Sauron, the overarching evil villain from the lore of Middle-earth. However, while fans were so busy trying to discern where (or in what skin) the evil overlord is hiding during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the penultimate episode of Rings of Power Season 1 teases the coming of a different major villain from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga...
Spy x Family Unveils The Forger Family's Dark Future
Spy x Family is getting ready to add a new member to its nuclear family, with Bond Forger just so happening to be a dog that can see into the future. With Loid, Yor, and Anya all harboring unique pasts and abilities that they are keeping close to their chest, the latest installment has arrived via the anime adaptation and hints at a dark future for the popular anime clan. Luckily, Anya and Bond are on the case, fighting against some ruthless revolutionaries.
Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Confirms January 2023 Premiere Date
It's time to reunite with your wolf pack, because we now know when Teen Wolf: The Movie will be making its debut. On Friday, during the franchise's panel at New York Comic Con, a new teaser trailer was released for the upcoming Paramount+ exclusive movie. The teaser provides a new look at the highly-anticipated continuation of the MTV series, as well as Teen Wolf: The Movie's release date — Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a premiere on Friday, January 27, 2023 in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
She-Hulk Fans React to Leap-Frog
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law fans have been waiting weeks to see one Marvel Comics staple show up on the series... Leap-Frog! Okay, maybe they were more excited about Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, but fans still got a pretty big kick out of Brandon Stanley's debut as Leap-Frog. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the penultimate episode, Leap-Frog hires Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as his lawyer in an attempt to sue Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) over a supposed faulty costume. Things take quite an unexpected turn, and Jen ends up having to team up with Daredevil to take Leap-Frog down. While most of the Internet is talking about Jen and Matt's epic chemistry, many are also loving Leap-Frog's presence in the episode.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Official Images Released
This Sunday, the eighth episode of House of the Dragon airs on HBO, bringing the series even closer to the conclusion of its first season. The preview for the episode, which was released last week, teased a major dispute involving the Throne of Driftmark, which could be left vacant as Corlys Velaryon suffered a devastating wound in battle. Between Rhaenyra's son and Corlys' brother, there's obviously some conflict as to who should inherit the throne.
Blade's Daughter to Star in Upcoming Marvel Series
Blade's daughter is about headline her own Marvel series. Announced today at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, from writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, follows Brielle Brooks, daughter of Eric Brooks, a.k.a. Blade. Marvel Comics introduced Brielle Brooks into the Marvel Universe earlier this year in the pages of Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men. Now, it's time for Brielle to discover her parentage and enter an entirely new world on the darker side of the Marvel Universe. You can see the cover of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade#1 below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (Oct. 7)
The first full weekend of October is going to be a busy one for movie and TV fans, especially those that are knee-deep in Spooky Season celebrations. Every major streaming service is set to add new movies and shows to their lineups over the next few days, and quite a few of them have some highly anticipated horror offerings. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have something new to look forward to this weekend.
New Marvel Timeline Reveals Summer of Symbiotes, X-Men: Fall of X
Marvel Comics just mapped out the timeline of its next big events this weekend at New York Comic Con. On Saturday during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel revealed their 2022-2023 slate, which kicks off in November with Avengers Assemble and carries through to Fall of X next summer. Along the way, comic fans will get Dark Web in December, Sins of Sinister in January, Captain America: Cold War in the spring, and Summer of Symbiotes in Summer 2023 as well. You can check out the slate for yourself below.
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
Heroscape: Age of Annihilation Launches on Hasbro Pulse
Hasbro has launched pre-orders for its Heroscape relaunch, although the campaign looks to have stagnated far short of its backing goal. Last week, Hasbro launched the Hasbro Pulse campaign for Heroscape: Age of Annihilation, a new core set for the once-popular miniatures wargame. The Age of Annihilation set will provide newcomers with everything they need to get into the game, including dozens of miniatures from five factions, an expandable hex-based tile system to build custom boards on, and 20 different game scenarios.
