ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
NBC San Diego

Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard

Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winton, CA
County
Merced County, CA
State
California State
City
Atwater, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Surveillance footage shows armed man kidnapping California family that remains missing

The four members of a California family who were kidnapped earlier this week were led out of a business by an armed man before they disappeared, according to surveillance footage released Wednesday by local officials. A person of interest is in custody, but has been hospitalized in critical condition after attempting to die by suicide, preventing any communication thus far, authorities said.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central California#Kidnappings#Attempted Suicide
CBS News

Four kidnapped California family members found dead: CBS News Flash Oct. 6, 2022

Four family members kidnapped at gunpoint from their business in California have been found dead, including an 8-month-old. A federal appeals court said the Obama-era “DACA” policy that provides deportation protection and work permits to some 600,000 immigrants violates immigration law, but current enrollees can retain their status. And Anna Sorokin is being released from federal prison after overstaying her visa last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in St. Paul crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say one person is dead and three others have minor injuries after a crash Friday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. at Ames and White Bear avenues. The crash is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS News

CBS News

560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy