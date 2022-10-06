ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

SHS soccer stuns state-ranked Edwardsburg, 2-1

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago
The final home match for the Sturgis soccer team was a big one.

The Trojans were hosting No. 11 state-ranked Edwardsburg for their senior night. Edwardsburg came into the contest with a record of 13-2 and the Eddies had piled up wins in eight consecutive games.

Sturgis was playing without its head coach, Jose Arias, because of a red card sustained for an infraction earlier this week against Three Rivers. The Trojans remained confident during warmups and heading into the game.

The end result would be a 2-1 victory for the orange and black.

“I think we executed very well today. I was really hoping for a win tonight and we know we will probably see them again in districts,” sophomore forward Brandin Kelley said following the game. “Our passes were better tonight. Our progress over the season has been awesome. We are playing well as a team right now.”

Kelley actually scored both goals in the game for the Trojans.

Edwardsburg, though, would score first in the contest.

The goal came off the foot of Dion Sokhadze with just 8:18 remaining until the opening half.

Sturgis’ first goal came just a handful of minutes later.

Gavyn Moore raced up the right side of the field and sent a beautiful pass over to Kelley in the goal box. A simple one-touch off his foot went into the back of the net for the equalizer.

The first half ended at 1-1.

Sturgis’ next goal, which would be the final one in the game, came off a header from Kelley. The ball ricocheted off an Edwardsburg defender and Kelley in front of the net and bounced off the ground and into the net.

The tally put Sturgis up 2-1.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this team today,” SHS assistant coach Mike Sampson, who was filling in for Arias, said. “They played with heart and played for Coach Arias. Very proud of the team and for the seniors tonight.”

Kelley’s second goal came at the 34:34 mark of the second half. Although the Trojans took the lead, this meant they would have to hold off Edwardsburg for nearly 35 minutes without giving up a goal.

It worked as the defense controlled possession as much as possible.

Goalkeeper Aaron Castro made several key saves for the Trojans down the stretch as well.

It was a total team effort the final 34 minutes to keep Edwardsburg off the board.

The loss for the Eddies was the team’s first in Wolverine Conference play this season. The team’s other two losses came to Gull Lake (7-0) and St. Joseph (4-1). Gull Lake is the top-ranked team in Division 2 this season and is 16-1 on the season while St. Joseph (14-1-2) is ranked fourth overall in Division 2 as well.

The win was a big one for the Trojans as they celebrated seniors Lucca Eduardo De Souza, Braulio Galvan, Luis Correa and Efrain Montoya.

“This is amazing, I’m so happy for the seniors,” Kelley said. “This is the kind of win they deserve.”

Sturgis is off for about a week now. The Trojans will next take the pitch against Niles next Wednesday in the opening round of districts. The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start time at Niles High School.

