ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors' Draymond Green 'forcefully struck' Jordan Poole during practice, according to reports

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0moe5c_0iNtziFW00

The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action against Draymond Green after he was involved in an altercation with a teammate, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic and ESPN reported that a heated argument between Green and Golden State teammate Jordan Poole came to blows during practice on Wednesday when Green "forcefully struck" Poole.

Both players reportedly pushed and shoved each other before Green escalated things and threw a punch, resulting in Green, 32, and Poole, 23, being separated and practice being stopped.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater were the first to report the incident.

No disciplinary action has been announced yet, but reports indicate that the Warriors are reviewing the incident after lines were crossed during the altercation.

DRAYMOND GREEN wants NBA owners to hold vote on firing Suns' Robert Sarver

SIGN UP NOW to get sports news delivered to your inbox

This is not the first time Green and Poole have gotten into a heated argument. The two had to be separated by Steph Curry and others last season during the Warriors' 123-111 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 10 after Green and Poole started arguing on the bench.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Green and Poole "hashed it out afterward."

"They’re good," Kerr told reporters postgame. "One of the things we love about Draymond is his energy, his passion, and we all know sometimes it bubbles over. The great thing with Dray is that he’s always about the team, and he’s always circling back, and his loyalty and his passion always lands in the right spot. So 82 games stuff like that’s going to happen, and it’s behind us."

The Warriors are coming of a 2022 NBA title, the fourth championship for Green and first for Poole. Golden State is set to open its title defense in the 2022-23 season on Oct. 18.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Sporting News

Draymond Green video provides perfect trade opportunity for Warriors: Top 4 landing spots Golden State should consider after fight with Jordan Poole

Draymond Green is at it again. We're barely into preseason, and the Warriors' fiery forward is already the center of yet another controversial incident, this time a practice altercation with Jordan Poole. In the immediate aftermath, the Warriors said all the right things about downplaying the incident. Stephen Curry spoke...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation

Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Athletic#Espn#Suns#Green And
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Spun

Steve Kerr Addresses Leaked Draymond Green Video

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played alongside some of the most competitive superstars to ever touch the hardwood during his time in the league. But after video leaked of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Clarkson, Kerr called on the entire organization to be better. Saying via The Athletic's Anthony Slater:...
NBA
The Spun

Steve Kerr Refutes Popular Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Rumor

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes provided some context as to what apparently went on behind the scenes. "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a...
NBA
CBS San Francisco

Draymond Green taking leave of absence after punching fellow Warrior Jordan Poole at practice

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green held a press conference Saturday to apologize again for punching Jordan Poole at practice and announce he's taking a leave of absence after footage of the incident was leaked.Green, who did not practice with the team Thursday or Friday, expressed remorse for his actions, saying that he "failed as a leader.""I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday," Green said. "For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan."Green also announced that he will be stepping away from the team for a few...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy