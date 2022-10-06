Warriors' Draymond Green 'forcefully struck' Jordan Poole during practice, according to reports

The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action against Draymond Green after he was involved in an altercation with a teammate, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic and ESPN reported that a heated argument between Green and Golden State teammate Jordan Poole came to blows during practice on Wednesday when Green "forcefully struck" Poole.

Both players reportedly pushed and shoved each other before Green escalated things and threw a punch, resulting in Green, 32, and Poole, 23, being separated and practice being stopped.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater were the first to report the incident.

No disciplinary action has been announced yet, but reports indicate that the Warriors are reviewing the incident after lines were crossed during the altercation.

This is not the first time Green and Poole have gotten into a heated argument. The two had to be separated by Steph Curry and others last season during the Warriors' 123-111 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 10 after Green and Poole started arguing on the bench.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Green and Poole "hashed it out afterward."

"They’re good," Kerr told reporters postgame. "One of the things we love about Draymond is his energy, his passion, and we all know sometimes it bubbles over. The great thing with Dray is that he’s always about the team, and he’s always circling back, and his loyalty and his passion always lands in the right spot. So 82 games stuff like that’s going to happen, and it’s behind us."

The Warriors are coming of a 2022 NBA title, the fourth championship for Green and first for Poole. Golden State is set to open its title defense in the 2022-23 season on Oct. 18.