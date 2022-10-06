ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

WPBF News 25

Local animal hospital gathering donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach is jumping in to help victims of Hurricane Ian across Florida. "We actually had a previous employee reach out to us from California saying that her brother was looking for supplies in the Matlacha Isles to bring to Pine Island," Kami Kreaps, hospital liaison, told WPBF 25 News. "And we were able to help them because we’re closer to Florida and there was no way to deliver items."
hometownnewstc.com

St. Lucie County Adoptable Pets, 10-7-22

I’m a six-month-old boy who’s looking for a calm adult home. Most of my kitten buddies prefer an active household with lots of kids but I’m shy around small children and I would rather have a mature lap to sit on. I am very loving and playful,...
WPBF News 25

Celebrating Riviera Beach's centennial

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach is celebrating its 100-year history with multiple events. It began Friday morning with an official community walk that started at city hall and an employee picnic. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. City officials said the events highlight Riviera Beach's long...
WPBF News 25

Community members invited inside Sunset Lounge for sneak peek

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, community members in West Palm Beach got their first look at the renovations inside the historic Sunset Lounge since they started back in 2019. The project is several years in the making and officials said there’s still a ways to go before it...
cbs12.com

'Death Note' causes investigation at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A notebook inspired by a popular anime caused an investigation at a Martin County middle school. The Martin County School District sent out a call to parents of Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School students to inform them that a notebook titled "Death Note" was found in the possession of a student on Thursday, October 6.
macaronikid.com

St. Lucie County Announces Revised Fall Pool Hours

The Aquatics Division has announced revised hours of operation for St. Lucie County’s public pools for this fall. The Arthur Lee Boatwright Pool, located at 1211 Avenue M, Fort Pierce, will be open Sundays from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM for open swim with session 1 from 1:00 PM to 2:50 PM and session 2 from 3:00 PM to 4:50 PM. Patrons will be asked to exit the facility at the end of the session and can line up and pay for re-entry.
veronews.com

In Memory: Oct. 5

On September 30, 2022, all of the alligators in Florida got a little sigh of relief as the great gator hunter, Jim Wright left for new hunting grounds. Born in Miami (you know, close to all of the swamps), he moved to Vero Beach when he was three, where he grew up. He graduated from Vero Beach High School, before becoming a Certified General Contractor and starting his own business, Jim Wright Construction. After success in construction, he ventured into the cattle business. Eventually after being drug to many rodeos as support crew, he became a pretty handy team roper.
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach Gardens realtors set up PB&J assembly line, bringing thousands of sandwiches to Ian victims

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A group of local realtors is “coming together and sticking together”… that’s the motto for their movement. It’s a unique form of disaster relief, and today they hit a sticky milestone. A cheer rang out at Echo Fine Properties as a special assembly line cried out, "One thousand, five hundred sandwiches! We just reached it! Woo-hoo."
