WELLINGTON — Donnah Winger, a 33-year-old mother and nurse, was beaten to death with a hammer inside her home in Springfield, Illinois, during the summer of 1995. For seven years, her husband, Mark, got away with the murder. Mark Winger framed another man for her death. A man whom...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach is jumping in to help victims of Hurricane Ian across Florida. "We actually had a previous employee reach out to us from California saying that her brother was looking for supplies in the Matlacha Isles to bring to Pine Island," Kami Kreaps, hospital liaison, told WPBF 25 News. "And we were able to help them because we’re closer to Florida and there was no way to deliver items."
A Wellington man who lost connection with his father on Florida's coast during Hurricane Ian rounded up a group of his close friends to go find him.
The local shelter is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to relocate animals from storm-impacted shelters on the Hope On Wheels bus The post Furry Friends Helps Relocate Hurricane-Impacted Animals appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Furry Friends has been traveling in their state-of-the-art bus to shelters on the Gulf Coast and moving dogs and cats to other parts of the state and the country.
I’m a six-month-old boy who’s looking for a calm adult home. Most of my kitten buddies prefer an active household with lots of kids but I’m shy around small children and I would rather have a mature lap to sit on. I am very loving and playful,...
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach is celebrating its 100-year history with multiple events. It began Friday morning with an official community walk that started at city hall and an employee picnic. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. City officials said the events highlight Riviera Beach's long...
A man and a teenager have been accused of burglarizing a Habitat for Humanity home in southwest Florida.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, community members in West Palm Beach got their first look at the renovations inside the historic Sunset Lounge since they started back in 2019. The project is several years in the making and officials said there’s still a ways to go before it...
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A notebook inspired by a popular anime caused an investigation at a Martin County middle school. The Martin County School District sent out a call to parents of Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School students to inform them that a notebook titled "Death Note" was found in the possession of a student on Thursday, October 6.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Cleanup continued at an over-55 community in southern Palm Beach County Friday, more than a week after a tornado ripped through it. The EF-2 tornado struck the Kings Point Delray community, west of Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue, last Tuesday. Resident Ada Martinez...
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, a soldier from the Treasure Coast who was killed-in-action in Vietnam more than 50 years ago is finally receiving a proper memorial celebration decades later. Specialist Rank Four (SP4) Pondextuer Eugene Williams was previously laid to rest without any funeral service because the...
The Aquatics Division has announced revised hours of operation for St. Lucie County’s public pools for this fall. The Arthur Lee Boatwright Pool, located at 1211 Avenue M, Fort Pierce, will be open Sundays from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM for open swim with session 1 from 1:00 PM to 2:50 PM and session 2 from 3:00 PM to 4:50 PM. Patrons will be asked to exit the facility at the end of the session and can line up and pay for re-entry.
The notebook contained the names of students and employees at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Martin County on Thursday and the student who was found with it will be disciplined.
On September 30, 2022, all of the alligators in Florida got a little sigh of relief as the great gator hunter, Jim Wright left for new hunting grounds. Born in Miami (you know, close to all of the swamps), he moved to Vero Beach when he was three, where he grew up. He graduated from Vero Beach High School, before becoming a Certified General Contractor and starting his own business, Jim Wright Construction. After success in construction, he ventured into the cattle business. Eventually after being drug to many rodeos as support crew, he became a pretty handy team roper.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A group of local realtors is “coming together and sticking together”… that’s the motto for their movement. It’s a unique form of disaster relief, and today they hit a sticky milestone. A cheer rang out at Echo Fine Properties as a special assembly line cried out, "One thousand, five hundred sandwiches! We just reached it! Woo-hoo."
WPTV learned more Friday about how a Martin County family found hidden cameras that sheriff's office investigators said were used to spy on a 12-year-old girl.
VERO BEACH, Fla. — "It came fast and then it slowed down and it just stayed over us it was scary," Donnie Hamor said. As Hurricane Ian's floodwaters poured into his home, with his fiance, stepson and dog, they headed to a back bedroom. "We hunkered down. We lost...
Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: Florida Cattle Ranchers are still totaling their losses from Hurricane Ian. The winds and water knocked down fences, cattle got lost, and some have reportedly died. Worst of all, the heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding of cattle grazing lands leaving cattle stranded and...
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
