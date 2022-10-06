Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Here’s The Top Speed Of The 2023 Corvette Z06
While the 2023 Corvette Z06 produces quite a bit more power than the C8 Corvette Stingray thanks to its new flat plane crank DOHC V8 engine, it isn’t much faster than the entry-level Vette on which it’s based from a top speed standpoint. According to a recent report...
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
gmauthority.com
Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Previous Three Generations: Video
The new 2023 Corvette Z06 is dripping with go-faster goodies and track-ready performance, enhancing the already formidable eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 with a new engine, aggressive aero, revised suspension, and much, much more. Now, we’re watching as the 2023 Corvette Z06 hits the track alongside the previous three generations of Z06 in the following brief video from Chevrolet.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Gets New Sterling Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 GMC Yukon and extended-length Yukon XL add four new exterior colors to their palette: Titanium Rush Metallic, Frosted Pine Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Sterling hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Metallic is...
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 Luxury Spied For The First Time
The Cadillac XT4 crossover is set to receive a model refresh for the 2024 model year, debuting a revised exterior, a new interior, and the latest tech features. Now, GM Authority is bringing you the first spy photos of the refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 Luxury. While prototypes of the 2024...
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your 2022-2023 Chevy Corvette Headlamps May Turn On In Daytime
Among the 2022 and 2023 Chevy Corvette C8’s numerous convenience features are automatic headlights that will switch on when ambient lighting conditions are appropriate. However, some Chevy Corvette owners may have noticed the headlamps switching on during the daytime. Luckily, a cause and fix for this issue have been identified.
gmauthority.com
We Go Hands-On With The 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Interior: Video
GM officially unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado in July, showing off a fresh third generation complete with a long list of changes and updates. As was the case for the second-gen pickup, the 2023 Chevy Colorado is once again offered in the off-road-ready ZR2 trim level, and now, we’re getting hands-on with the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 interior with the following exclusive video.
racer.com
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R undergoes initial testing
The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R scheduled to make its debut at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona has taken its first steps into the world, with a shakedown at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds and a first test at Mid-Ohio completed recently. “We just completed our first shakedown last week....
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Regular Cab, Double Cab Production Under Constraint
GM just revealed the fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD late last month, debuting a long list of changes and updates. That said, customers can still place an order for the pre-refresh 2023 Chevy Silverado HD, however GM Authority has learned that there is a new constraint in place for production of the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD Regular Cab and Double Cab body styles.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Heated Seat Retrofit Under Way
Customers who own a 2022 Chevy Colorado affected by a recent constraint for the heated seat comfort feature are now eligible for a feature retrofit under a new GM customer satisfaction program. Per previous exclusive GM Authority coverage, certain units of the 2022 Chevy Colorado were under constraint for the...
gmauthority.com
2003 Hummer H1 Predator Custom SUV Heads To Auction: Video
The Hummer H1 is about as iconic as they come, and this particular example enhances the nameplate’s rough-and-ready attitude with a long list of custom details and upgrades. Now, this custom Hummer H1 is headed to the auction block. First things first – this Hummer H1 was built in...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT5 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In October 2022
In October 2022, a Cadillac XT5 discount offers $1,000 off 2022 XT5 models when purchasing, and $500 off when taking advantage of low-interest financing. Low-interest financing is also available on 2023 Cadillac XT5 models. Additionally, the luxury marque offers a competitive national lease for $469 per month for 39 months...
gmauthority.com
2011 And 2012 Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban Recalled For Airbag Inflator Rupture Risk
GM has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2011 through 2012 Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban SUVs. Affected units may be equipped with a defective airbag inflator that could rupture when deploying the airbag, resulting in metal fragments entering the cabin. The problem: affected SUVs may be equipped...
electrek.co
Rad Power Bikes launches its best sale ever with electric bikes starting at $499
Rad Power Bikes, the largest electric bicycle company in the US, is currently running a major sale with some of the best prices it has ever offered on many of its popular e-bike models. We’ve seen some impressive sales from the company in the past, but this recently launched promotion...
fordauthority.com
1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction
It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate Brings Luxury And Tech
GM pulled the sheets on the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD just a few days ago, revealing a long list of updates, changes, and upgrades. Among these was the debut of the new 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate, a fresh range-topping trim level offering a wealth of luxury and technology, as detailed right here.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox Discount Takes $1,200 Off In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Equinox discount takes $1,200 off the 2022 Equinox. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the compact crossover. In addition, a national lease is available for $239 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Equinox FWD LT for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
$60 Million Marconi Collection
The main attraction of this collection is the good ‘ole American muscle cars…. Marconi is the name widely recognized in the automotive community for the family's incredible dedication to enthusiast culture. Featuring one of the world's coolest and most expensive car collections, this tribe of car people have reached what some might call the pinnacle of automotive achievement. That’s because their collection adds up to a whopping $60 million in value, or at least somewhere around that number. While they have many different types of vehicles, the ones we are concerned with are the motorcars of the group. Of course there is no shortage of those and recently Autotopia LA got the chance to see some of them for themselves.
torquenews.com
Best SUV and Truck Tires of 2022 for All Season and Snow Driving Conditions
Discover right now the SUV and truck tires Consumer Reports analysts say are stand outs for performance, safety, and treadwear reliability to get you ready for this winter. Shopping for new tires for your vehicle can be confusing. Yes, you may own an SUV. But, is it a compact SUV, a mid-size SUV, or a large SUV? Which matters quite a bit. In general, the smaller SUVs can use traditional car tires that offer a lower cost in tire replacement. However, larger SUVs and trucks need tires designed for more rigorous wear and tear.
jalopyjournal.com
The Wonderful World of Wheels (1966)
Ryan’s great discussion starter about plastics in early hot rods, customs and race cars, and that reminded me of one of the early pioneers of bubble top plastic domes on customs, Bill Cushenbery. His very first scratch-built creation was the iconic ‘Silhouette’ which went on to be a multiple-show winner, a Hot Wheel, and an AMT model kit. Bill built it as a completely driveable, roadworthy creation, and that’s why it was featured in this CBS TV Special from September of 1966 called ‘The Wonderful World of Wheels”, with Lloyd Bridges as your host. The whole film is really worth a watch for the 60s go-karts, slot cars, dune buggies, show cars, and more. Lloyd drives the Silhouette during the opening sequence along the Pacific Coast Highway and at moments throughout the show. Although this video has been shared on the HAMB before, I thought it was worth sharing again, and highlighting the custom car & hot rod moments for you:
