A man born with kidney disease using his journey to help others

A 27-year-old, Jacob Barber, was born with defective kidneys. After a lifetime of on-and-off dialysis and two kidney transplants, his treatments were successful.

He received one transplant from his father, and one from a stranger.

He now works for a Fresenius Kidney Care Center here in Tucson, as an Associate Kidney Care Advocate to help others through their journey.

“I really have found, I think a joy, being able to not only get to work with patients one-on-one or work with people one-on-one, but really get the opportunity to speak up for them when they feel when they can’t, or maybe they don’t know how to go about it,” he said.

He’s able to help people of all ages with their disease because he faced his battle at such a young age.

“That put a strain kind of on my ability to make friends, to live kind of a normal life as a kid,” he said. “But it also, I think, makes us stronger, makes us more apt to kind of find different ways to look at things, really getting that bigger picture overall.”

He said patients should be confident in the care they’re receiving and should ask questions to figure out what treatment is best for them.

“They are the best person on their care team, the most important person on their care team,” said Barber.

He urges patients to go to their checkups and understand their care to preserve their kidney function.

“Kidneys are helping to remove toxins, waste, and excess fluid from the blood. They’re helping to control electrolytes in the blood. It’s important to understand that some days are going to be better than others,” he said.

Barber hopes to expand his advocacy as he continues to follow his calling.

Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9 , she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , or Twitter .

