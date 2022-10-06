ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, MO

semoball.com

High School softball roundup, Oct. 7: Saxony Lutheran takes five-inning, 13-1 win at Scott County Central

Saxony Lutheran (14-6) scored 13 runs through the first three innings, cruising to a 13-1 victory at Scott County Central (0-15) on Friday. Senior Ava Perry led the Crusaders with a triple on two hits and four RBIs, both team-highs, while also drawing a walk in the win. Sophomore Lily Roth’s four hits allowed and 10 strikeouts earned the win for the Crusaders on the mound.
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 7: Meadow Heights gets senior night sweep over Oran

Meadow Heights (18-8) won sets 25-9, 25-8, 25-8 on Friday night at home against Oran (4-20-1), sweeping the Eagles on the Panthers’ senior night. Senior Ashley Allen’s 26 assists led Meadow Heights, while junior Cheyenne Tonjum’s 11 kills and four blocks led up front. Allen also finished in a tie at seven digs with senior Halli Bollinger-Yount.
ORAN, MO
semoball.com

High School softball roundup, Oct. 6: Chaffee walks off 13-12 thriller against Cape Central

Chaffee (14-10) took a one-run win over Cape Central (9-19) on Thursday with a two-run seventh inning to turn a one-run deficit into a 13-12 win. Chaffee senior Hailey Rains led her offense in the game, finishing with a triple on two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored in the win. Teammates Paige Stevens and Malinah Robertson also finished with a pair of hits.
CHAFFEE, MO
semoball.com

Rams rout rival Red Devils on homecoming

SCOTT CITY — According to Scott City coach Jim May, the Rams put together their first complete game on Friday night against Chaffee. It showed both on the field and on the scoreboard. The Rams opened the floodgates early and often in their homecoming bout against the Red Devils,...
CHAFFEE, MO
semoball.com

Cape Central gets past rival Sikeston 41-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Cape Central High School sophomore Za’Aire Thomas totaled five touchdowns Friday night in a 41-23 defeat of Sikeston at CCHS on Senior Night. It appeared the Bulldogs (1-6) wanted it more at the beginning but the Tigers (4-3) made the necessary adjustment at the break and looked like a new team in the second half.
SIKESTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback

(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
FARMINGTON, MO
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff thwarts Farmington's late rally for homecoming win

Farmington cut a 20-point deficit down to six and forced a Poplar Bluff punt with just over two minutes to play Friday night. Trying to stun the Mules for a second straight season, Farmington’s comeback was thwarted when Poplar Bluff’s Jais Soto intercepted his second pass of the night and returned it 30 yards.
FARMINGTON, MO
semoball.com

Notre Dame seniors win final home game with comeback over Kelly

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo — There was a big-game atmosphere for Notre Dame’s 8-5 comeback win over Kelly at NDHS on Thursday, Oct. 6. In a battle of teams with contrasting styles, it was the Lady Bulldogs (21-4) power-hitting that won out over the Lady Hawks’ (22-8) small-ball approach.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Jackson football dominates Confluence Prep Academy

JACKSON - The Jackson Indians used a 70-point first half en route to a 76-0 win over the Confluence Prep Academy Titans on Friday night at Jackson High School. The game was called early by the officials with nine minutes left in the third quarter due to injuries the Titans had suffered.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Kennett defeats Dexter in comeback on the road

The Kennett Indians struck first and utilized every opportunity to overcome a crushing defeat one week ago. With explosive offense and watchful defense in the first half of the night, the Indians took a 42-14 victory over Dexter Friday in their final regular season away game. Starting off sluggish, it...
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

NMCC uses explosive plays to trounce Perryville 65-18

PERRYVILLE, Mo. - New Madrid County Central used multiple big plays on offense and defense to thwart any idea of a Perryville upset attempt Friday night as the Eagles dominated the Pirates 65-18 at Perryville’s senior night festivities at Perryville High School. The Pirates would prove to be a...
PERRYVILLE, MO
semoball.com

OVC coach: I'm tired of seeing Geno Hess

Dewayne Alexander has been guiding the Tennessee Tech football program since 2018, which coincidentally, is the same length of time that Geno Hess has been carrying the ball for Southeast Missouri State, which isn’t lost on Alexander. “Quite honestly,” Alexander said this week of Hess, “I am tired of...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff Hall of Fame inducts Mules golf team from mid-90's

Tony Webb, Clayton Liles and Poplar Bluff’s last two state championship golf teams were honored Thursday night at the 35th Poplar Bluff Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet. Members of the 1995 and ’96 Mules golf teams were together again at the Black River Coliseum as they joined the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Holcomb VB secures overtime victory over Campbell

In one of the closest nights of volleyball possible, the Holcomb Hornets came out victorious in overtime against Campbell after a two hour shootout. While overtime isn’t typically a common occurrence in volleyball, Thursday marked the fourth five-set match Holcomb has played this season. In each, including matches against Southland, Senath-Hornersville, Kennett and now Campbell, the Hornets have been victorious.
HOLCOMB, MO
semoball.com

Charleston blisters visiting Memphis Hillcrest 68-8

CHARLESTON, Mo. — After having their game against Hayti canceled last week and with a bye week set for this week, the Charleston Bluejays went looking for an opponent and found Memphis Hillcrest. Hillcrest traveled to Charleston Friday and the Bluejays proved to be rude hosts, blistering the Memphis...
CHARLESTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Fredericktown Soccer Coach Sentenced in Fraud Scheme

(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown high school soccer coach, Jamie McCoy of Jackson was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for a health care fraud scheme. McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on November 23, 2020 to three felony counts: health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri says McCoy admitted to owning or operating companies that supplied orthotic braces and other durable medical equipment. They say he contracted with marketing firms who placed ads on television and online that offered orthopedic braces at no cost. The companies sent patient information to a telemedicine doctor who signed an order medical equipment without evaluating, nor communicating, with the patient in some cases.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
kfmo.com

Madison County Car and Diesel Wreck

(Madison County, MO) An Ironton woman, 61 year old Lori A. Willis, is recovering from moderate injuries after a traffic accident that took place Wednesday morning just before 8:15 in Madison County. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say a diesel truck driven east on Highway 72, 7 miles west of Fredericktown, by 65 year old Edward J. Foley, of Graniteville, Illinois, was making a U turn in the middle of Highway 72. Willis, whose vision was obstructed by the sun, was also headed east. Her car crashed into the rear of Foley's truck. She was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Willis was wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place. Foley was not injured.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Wednesday Madison County Accident

(Madison County, MO) A woman from Marquand, 41 year old Rachel A. Cowling, is recovering after she was seriously injured in an ATV wreck Wednesday morning about 9:30 in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show Cowling was driving the vehicle north on Route M, a mile south of Marquand, when the vehicle rolled over an the highway throwing Cowling off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Cowling was not wearing a safety device when the accident took place.
MADISON COUNTY, MO

