FNF Athlete of the Week: Jack Zimmer

Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central Junior Wide Receiver and Cornerback Jack Zimmer has made plays on both sides of the ball, catching 24 passes for 418 yards and 4 touchdowns and forcing seven turnovers on defense this season.

Zimmer secured three interceptions in one quarter in the Honkers game earlier this season at Bishop Ryan to win our week two athlete of the week.

While Kenmare will miss out on the playoffs this year, Zimmer credits preparation leading up to Friday nights for his success.

“I lifted a lot more weights in the summer and stuff which made me faster, so that’s helped a lot and then we’ve got some young guys over there at practice to help challenge me,” Zimmer said.

