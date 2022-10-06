ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

FNF Athlete of the Week: Jack Zimmer

By Tristan Thomas
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jb3sr_0iNtuXoI00

Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central Junior Wide Receiver and Cornerback Jack Zimmer has made plays on both sides of the ball, catching 24 passes for 418 yards and 4 touchdowns and forcing seven turnovers on defense this season.

Zimmer secured three interceptions in one quarter in the Honkers game earlier this season at Bishop Ryan to win our week two athlete of the week.

While Kenmare will miss out on the playoffs this year, Zimmer credits preparation leading up to Friday nights for his success.

“I lifted a lot more weights in the summer and stuff which made me faster, so that’s helped a lot and then we’ve got some young guys over there at practice to help challenge me,” Zimmer said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Football: Bismarck prepares for a classic rivalry game up north

A classic rivalry plays out on the Dakota CW this Friday, with the Bismarck Demons traveling north to take on the Minot Magicians. Bismarck comes into this game still looking for their first win, one that won’t come easy. Last season, it was a 10-0 win for Minot at Bismarck’s homecoming, one that has stuck […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnf#American Football#Fnf Athlete#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The body of a man was found in a rural area near the 4500 block of Highway 83 south of Minot by the Ward County Sheriff’s Department on October 1st. According to the Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a report of a deceased male who, upon investigation, is estimated to have […]
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Bismarck man shot, killed in apartment parking lot Tuesday night

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man was shot and killed Tuesday night in a Bismarck apartment complex parking lot. Bismarck police says they responded to the 200 block of Arbor Avenue around 11:34 p.m. on a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, officers found 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian in a car, dead […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Volleyball: UMary and Minot State renew rivalry, full slate in the WDA

At the college ranks, the UMary Marauders and the Minot State Beavers clashed in the capital city, the first of two matchups this season. College Volleyball Scores: University of Mary 3 Minot State 0 Final WDA Volleyball Scores: St. Mary’s Saints 1 Bismarck Demons 3 Final Jamestown Blue Jays 3 Legacy Sabers 0 Final Minot […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Friday Night Frenzy: Week 7

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 7 and we’re onto our final live stream of the season featuring rivals Bismarck and Minot. Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble will be on the call once again right here and on the Dakota’s CW! There’s also plenty of action across the state that you won’t want to miss! […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy