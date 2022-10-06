Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Related
WTOL-TV
GO 419: 45th Annual Applebutter Fest
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — What started as a simple, homemade recipe to use up leftover apples has become a regional favorite treat in the fall. All things applebutter will be celebrated Sunday at the annual Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest. The small village's population is expected to rise from 1,000...
13abc.com
Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team has heard more complaints from Toledo viewers about those electric scooters left on sidewalks, in yards and lots of other places. They’re supposed to be left in an orderly manner but we’ve found plenty of times they haven’t been. The...
Train derails on Columbus Ave. overpass in Sandusky
SANDUSKY, Ohio — A train derailment in Sandusky on Saturday afternoon closed a main road in the city and knocked out power for those in the area. The Norfolk Southern train derailed around 4 p.m. at the Columbus Ave. overpass. Columbus Ave. and the Campbell St. rail crossing had...
Toledo Zoo celebrates conservation at Sturgeon Fest
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thousands of lake sturgeons are now swimming in the Maumee River. It's all a part of the Toledo Zoo's plan to keep the fish alive and populated in northwest Ohio. The annual Sturgeon Fest took place at the city of Toledo boat launch in south Toledo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Twp. Trustees purchase property for access road
LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees have approved a $225,000 property purchase for a new access road. The property is considered necessary for providing a connection to Thompson Road for construction of an access road serving the land between Thompson and Lime City roads, south of U.S. 20.
Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant lot turned junk yard on Apple Ave.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Apple Avenue sits a vacant lot that neighbors are calling an eyesore. The home on the land burned down years ago, and since then the new lot owner has used the place to store his junk. William Fogle has lived next door for years and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: A new place to quench your thirst in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new spot to try out locally brewed beer in downtown Toledo. It’s called Quenched and Tempered and it features a dozen specialty beers and plenty of other activities. Alex Drozdowicz is a welder by trade, but he recently forged a new career....
Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop
A construction marquee warns “FESTIVAL TRAFFIC AHEAD” as cars grind to a halt on U.S. 12 West in Onsted. The area, part of a normally sleepy resort community known as Irish Hills, is bustling with commuters on this particular July afternoon. Faster Horses — a country music festival held annually at the nearby Michigan International […] The post Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
A trip to the mechanic leads to supporting a good cause
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Sarah and Sawyer Ryley spend a couple hours each Saturday with an opossum. Yep, those funny-looking marsupials. "It's fun seeing the animals. They're really cute," Sawyer said. But what led them to the animals is not so cute. The Ryley's car wouldn't start. Surprising news would...
Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family
OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toledo City Council considers proposal for cameras in 15 parks
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council members are considering an investment of $150,000 to buy security cameras for 15 of the city's parks. The proposal is an effort between the Toledo Police Department, city administrators and city council to keep parks safer after crimes, including homicide, have happened on park grounds.
WTOL-TV
Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
13abc.com
Two unusual patients being cared for at Nature’s Nursery
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is a wildlife rehabilitation center in Whitehouse that takes in several thousand injured and orphaned wild animals every year. The center cares for a wide range of animals with all kinds of issues, but there are a couple patients there right now that the staff has never worked with before.
Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
sent-trib.com
Benchmark Restaurant Group 0pens Claude’s Prime Seafood in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG – Benchmark Restaurant Group is opening of Claude’s Prime Seafood at the Shops at Levis Commons. Claude’s offers stunning settings, an impressive menu of seafood and non-seafood items, signature cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Features include alfresco dining, a large late-night bar with live piano and multiple...
First two-story, year-round horror museum to open in Monroe, MI
MONROE, Michigan — One local horror fan is hoping to spread the fear all-year long through his new haunted attraction in Monroe, Michigan. The Michigan Museum of Horror on Monroe St. in downtown Monroe will be the first of its kind in the state. Nate Thompson is a filmmaker...
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 5