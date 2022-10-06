Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Rochester tree planting event planned on Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Parks and Rec is partnering with RNeighbors and hosting a tree planting event on Saturday. It is a volunteer opportunity for anyone who is interested in planting trees in the neighborhood near Prairie Crossing Park. The event is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m....
KAAL-TV
Roller Disco skates into downtown Rochester this weekend
(ABC 6 News) – Roller Disco is back for another year. The event will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The second annual event presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA), will be held at a new location this year, on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue South within the roadway. Last year, the inaugural event was held in Peace Plaza.
KAAL-TV
Community Food Response honors its volunteers
(ABC 6 News) – Community Food Response in Rochester has been serving people in need since 1993, through the help of local businesses and community members. “We have a dual mission. One half is to rescue edible food, keeping it out of our waste stream locally and the second half is to feed people who need it,” said CFR Board president Jeanne Thorson.
KAAL-TV
Last phase of construction for Rochester’s ‘Heart of the City’ project starts Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Construction work on the last phase of Rochester’s ‘Heart of the City’ project will begin on Monday. The work will close 1st Ave. SW from Center St. W to south of Peace Plaza. The closure is expected to last through October 28.
KAAL-TV
University of Minnesota Rochester moves into DoubleTree building
(ABC 6 News) – We’re learning more about the closure of the DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester — making room for the University of Minnesota Rochester expansion. Chancellor Lori Carrell says the school is “bursting at the seams” which is why they bought the old DoubleTree building.
KAAL-TV
Bishop Elementary schools hosts community open house
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public school district held a very special event Thursday to thank the community for helping build its new schools. Over the last year, the district has built a new Dakota middle school as well as Longfellow and Bishop Elementary. Thursday evening, the public...
KAAL-TV
Hormel Foods, retired pilot help provide SPAM for Hurricane Ian Victims
(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods and a licensed retired pilot from Lakeville, MN teamed up to help victims of Hurricane Ian. This past weekend, Louis Olsen flew to the Austin airport on October 3, where members of the Hormel Foods corporate communications team helped him load 25 cases of SPAM into his plane.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea Police hosting scam protection program Friday
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department will host a program on Friday to show how people can protect themselves from scams and fraud. The event is free and will held at Edgewater Bay Pavilion, 1940 Edgewater Drive, at 10:00 a.m. Marty Fleischhacker, Senior Financial Fraud Ombudsman...
KAAL-TV
Free document shredding event to assist in scam prevention
(ABC 6 News) – In recent weeks, more and more people have fallen victim to serious scams, sometimes resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars. In Albert Lea Saturday morning, people had the opportunity to protect themselves and their finances from scammers. The Albert Lea Police Dep. teamed...
KAAL-TV
Fire Prevention Week kicks off Sunday
(ABC 6 News) – When it comes to protecting your family and home, you can never be too prepared. To help you be ready for anything, the Rochester Fire Department’s “Fire Prevention Week” kicks off this Sunday. Fire safety education is not just for kids, it...
KAAL-TV
Coldest in a while
High temperatures reach the upper 40s and low 50s across our area on Friday. This kind of chill hasn’t been seen since April. The last time the Rochester Int’l Airport failed to make it to 50° was back on April 19th. We currently have a forecasted high of 48°.
KAAL-TV
Spring Grove, Mankato West, and Byron all steamroll to victory in Saturday’s HS football action
(ABC 6 News) — Spring Grove and Mankato West remain undefeated with blowout victories over Leroy-Ostrander and Austin respectively. Byron showcases a strong run game in a dominant victory over Red Wing.
KAAL-TV
Candidates for Byron school board take part in open house
(ABC 6 News) – Eleven candidates are vying for a total of six spots on the Byron School Board. At Thursday evenings ‘Meet the School Board Candidates’ event, the candidates got to hear from parents about the issues they’re most concerned about as well as make their case on why they should get their vote.
KAAL-TV
Firefighter injured, crews investigating suspicious house fire near Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a suspicious house fire near Pine Island. It happened around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8 on the 12800 block of 44th Ave NW in Oronoco Township. According to the Pine Island Fire Department, someone driving...
KAAL-TV
Elllison, Sanders make campaign stop in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Former presidential candidate and current Senator Bernie Sanders and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison were in Rochester Friday for a campaign event. The pair spoke at Rochester Community and Technical College, and talked about everything from election security to abortion and public safety. “We deserve...
KAAL-TV
Dover-Eyota routs Pine Island for third win in a row
(ABC 6 News) — Dover-Eyota Eagles had 385 rushing yards. Landon Legnertz had 14 carries for 150 yards and 3 touchdowns. Gavin Gust had 6 carries for 104 yards and 3 touchdowns. Dover-Eyota is now 4-2 on the season; Pine Island drops to 0-6.
KAAL-TV
Deputies honored as part of fall awards ceremony
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office held its fall awards ceremony Thursday evening to recognize deputies for their service. It was a packed house at the Woodlake meeting center where numerous officers and their families gathered here to share this special moment. More than 40...
KAAL-TV
A-C/G-E Knights blasted at home by Lester Prairie, 41-6
Knights entered the game 3-2 while the Bulldogs were undefeated. (ABC 6 News) — Recap of Lester Prairie at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons Football on Friday night.
KAAL-TV
Authorities still investigating death of Worth Co. woman found in Shell Rock River
(ABC 6 News) – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Friday into the investigation of a woman found dead in the Shell Rock River on September 16. Melissa Jo Olson, of Northwood, IA in rural Worth Co. was found dead near 390th St. and Raven Ave.
KAAL-TV
Chatfield FB stays perfect in defensive slugfest, beats Caledonia 19-6
Game pitted Class 2A’s #1 Gophers versus the #3 Warriors. (ABC 6 News) — Highlights of Chatfield Football’s win over the visiting Caledonia Warriors.
