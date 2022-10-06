Krauth’s standout career to end after the 2022-23 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dave Krauth has been the head coach for the Augustana women’s basketball team since 1989. He and the Vikings have seen an abundance of success in his 33 years, but on Wednesday, the longtime coach announced his 34th season will be his last.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a few years and there’s been a couple times where I was maybe leaning towards a little more to doing it,” Dave Krauth said. “I’ve just weighed a lot of things and there isn’t a perfect decision or perfect time, but I just decided to do it now.”

Dave Krauth & Augustana vs. Valley City – 1997 (KELOLAND Archives)

Dave Krauth has coached more than 950 games at Augustana and he has claimed 670 wins. News of his retirement spread quickly.

“I’ve already heard from a lot of former players and I hope I don’t have to replay it too many times in the weeks or months to come,” Krauth said.

Krauth put plenty of thought into his decision to retire following this season, but he’s also done plenty of thinking what his post basketball career will look like.

“I’ve got grandkids that are really active in sports and I mean really active and that always jumps in my mind. Actually, I’m going to be able to help,” Krauth said.

Dave Krauth with his team – 2021

While the news of Krauth’s retirement may be sad to some, the longtime Augustana coach is hoping to put aside the announcement to focus on this season.

“I’ve told our players, that’s what I really want to do. Do the best job we can to put this year’s team together and not have this be a distraction and we’re going to work hard to do both,” Krauth said.

Krauth has one more season to coach, but that hasn’t stopped him from appreciating his past 33 years.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t have jobs that they stay in that they don’t like that much. To be frank, I don’t love getting on the bus coming from Minot. I’m not going to miss that,” Krauth said. “I think there are more things that I’m going to miss. I’m well aware of that.”

Krauth and the Vikings will start their season on November 11 when they cross paths with Fort Hays State in Sioux Falls.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.