Sioux Falls, SD

Krauth’s standout career to end after the 2022-23 season

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dave Krauth has been the head coach for the Augustana women’s basketball team since 1989. He and the Vikings have seen an abundance of success in his 33 years, but on Wednesday, the longtime coach announced his 34th season will be his last.

Longtime Augustana women’s basketball coach retiring after upcoming season

“I’ve been thinking about it for a few years and there’s been a couple times where I was maybe leaning towards a little more to doing it,” Dave Krauth said. “I’ve just weighed a lot of things and there isn’t a perfect decision or perfect time, but I just decided to do it now.”

Dave Krauth & Augustana vs. Valley City – 1997 (KELOLAND Archives)

Dave Krauth has coached more than 950 games at Augustana and he has claimed 670 wins. News of his retirement spread quickly.

Augustana basketball reveals 2022-23 schedules

“I’ve already heard from a lot of former players and I hope I don’t have to replay it too many times in the weeks or months to come,” Krauth said.

Krauth put plenty of thought into his decision to retire following this season, but he’s also done plenty of thinking what his post basketball career will look like.

“I’ve got grandkids that are really active in sports and I mean really active and that always jumps in my mind. Actually, I’m going to be able to help,” Krauth said.

Dave Krauth with his team – 2021

While the news of Krauth’s retirement may be sad to some, the longtime Augustana coach is hoping to put aside the announcement to focus on this season.

“I’ve told our players, that’s what I really want to do. Do the best job we can to put this year’s team together and not have this be a distraction and we’re going to work hard to do both,” Krauth said.

Krauth has one more season to coach, but that hasn’t stopped him from appreciating his past 33 years.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t have jobs that they stay in that they don’t like that much. To be frank, I don’t love getting on the bus coming from Minot. I’m not going to miss that,” Krauth said. “I think there are more things that I’m going to miss. I’m well aware of that.”

Krauth and the Vikings will start their season on November 11 when they cross paths with Fort Hays State in Sioux Falls.

Related
KELOLAND

SDSU volleyball defeats St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (SDSU) – South Dakota State volleyball picked up a 3-1 win at St. Thomas Saturday afternoon at Schoenecker Arena. The Jacks won the first two sets, 25-13 and 25-19, dropped the third set, 23-25, then rebounded to win the fourth, 25-13. South Dakota State (10-8, 4-2 Summit) put down 64 kills as […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday Night Scoreboard – Oct 8.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A look at scores from around the local area: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No. 2 South Dakota State 28 South Dakota 3 Sioux Falls 35 SMSU 14 Augustana 31 Upper Iowa 14 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL South Dakota State 3 St. Thomas 1 South Dakota 3 Western Illinois 0 Northern State 3 Augustana 0 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana rushes past Upper Iowa

FAYETTE, Iowa – It was a 31-14 Augustana football victory Saturday thanks to a pair of 100-yard rushers at Upper Iowa. Isaiah Huber and David Addo combined for 237 yards on the ground and three touchdowns to push AU to 5-1 in 2022. Upper Iowa falls to 0-6. In addition, Grayson Diepenbrock became the program’s sack king as he sacked the UIU […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City of Brookings preparing for rival game this weekend

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — State rivals SDSU and USD face off Saturday on the gridiron, and Jackrabbit fans are getting excited. Businesses in Brookings are preparing for the surge of yellow, blue and red customers coming in for the rivalry game at SDSU. “It’s all day long until the...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Where are SDSU and USD players from?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two universities are the largest universities in the state and draw students from across South Dakota. How many of them are the rosters of the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University football teams?. A review of the 2022 roster posted...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: October 9th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap-up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. A Cowboy Church Service takes place at 9 a.m. The Cowboy Trade Show goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

