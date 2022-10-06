ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

From bye week to rivalry week, USD readies for SDSU

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team suffered a 34-17 loss to North Dakota State on September 24. The Coyotes are now 1-3 following a bye last weekend that arrived at the perfect time.

USD led the top ranked team in the FCS by seven at halftime, but NDSU would outscore the Coyotes 24-0 in the second half.

USD can’t hold off NDSU surge, falls 34-17

“We knew we were going to have to play like that in the second half against a very good NDSU football team, who is capable of controlling the football,” Bob Nielsen said. “They put a couple drives together and we didn’t match that.”

“I think that’s the definition of a game or the definition of a half where we shot ourselves in the foot for sure. There was a lot of good and bad, so that’s what you can take out of it,” Carson Camp said.

Looking at the numbers: USD vs. SDSU

South Dakota sits at 1-3 through four games. Part of the reason stems from their strength of schedule, having to play Kansas State, NDSU and Montana.

“We knew that was going to be the case. We knew we were going to play some outstanding football teams at the beginning of the season,” Nielsen said. “It certainly has demonstrated that way and we just haven’t been quite good enough to get a win. That’s what we have to do, is keep improving.”

The Yotes were met with a much needed off week last Saturday, which will hopefully add to their improvement.

“I think the bye week probably couldn’t have came at a better time. Obviously, we did some self evaluations on the offense,” Camp said. “It was a very important week, not just for the film aspect, but from a recovery standpoint as well. The bye week helped for sure.”

USD will now prepare to face in state rival SDSU, who is ranked third in the FCS.

“The records don’t really matter. I know everyone’s looking at our record this season and they’re like hey, there’s a South Dakota team that is 1-3 and obviously, State is 4-1,” Camp said. “I know some people are kind of comparing that and records don’t matter this week. I think it’s going to be a great game.”

The Coyotes will meet SDSU on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Brookings. We’ll preview that contest on Thursday on KELOLAND News at ten.

