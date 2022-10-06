ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicles that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police say the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
11Alive

Woman found shot to death in driveway of construction site in Stone Mountain, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Stone Mountain Friday night. Authorities said she was found dead in the driveway of a construction site near 5170 Stone Mountain Highway. Officers arrived around 7 p.m. and said they found the woman outside a wrecked vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com

Lawrenceville smoke shop target of smash-and-grab burglary

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Gwinnett County smoke shop is out thousands of dollars of merchandise after a brazen smash and grab and the whole crime was caught on camera. Armed with what looks like bricks and rocks crooks broke into "Smoke and Toke Smoke Shop" on New Hope Road in Lawrenceville Wednesday night.
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for shooting death of woman along Stone Mountain Highway

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have now identified the woman shot to death and found along Stone Mountain Highway Friday night. Her name is Breana Rogers, according to police. Officers have also revealed that Edward Smith is her suspected killer. They have issued warrants for his arrest.
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta. Police said the found a man shot dead at 525 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Police are investigating and gathering more information. FOX 5 Atlanta will provide updates when they become available.
fox5atlanta.com

Man crashes, dies after fleeing from traffic stop along I-75, troopers say

ATLANTA - A man was killed while trying to flee from Georgia State Patrol troopers along Interstate 75 on Saturday evening. GSP troopers say 35-year-old Lamar Stegall, of Atlanta, was driving Ford Fusion northbound on I-75 near Interstate 285 in Clayton County. Just before 7 p.m., troopers say they noticed he was speeding and failing to use a turn signal.
The Georgia Sun

Two teens charged in slaying of 17-year-old at Sugarloaf Mills

The Scoop: Two teenage suspects have been charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Wednesday night. The Arrest: The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan, of Lawrenceville, and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, also of Lawrenceville, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the killing of Elijah Dewitt.
wtvy.com

High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A high school football player was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Georgia mall, officials said. According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot in Gwinnett County, about 27 miles northeast of Atlanta.
