Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in DeKalb County, driver flees scene, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a woman Saturday night near Interstate 20. Officers responded to Gresham Road and I-20 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about a person who had been struck by a vehicle. After arriving, police said that a woman was laying dead in the middle of the road.
Woman found shot to death in driveway of construction site in Stone Mountain, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Stone Mountain Friday night. Authorities said she was found dead in the driveway of a construction site near 5170 Stone Mountain Highway. Officers arrived around 7 p.m. and said they found the woman outside a wrecked vehicle.
GBI identifies suspect who shot and killed K-9 officer before he was killed in SWAT standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The man whom officials say killed a Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer and was later shot by officers has been identified, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday. The GBI identified the man as Dexton Bolden, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro. The K-9 officer, Figo,...
Lawrenceville smoke shop target of smash-and-grab burglary
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Gwinnett County smoke shop is out thousands of dollars of merchandise after a brazen smash and grab and the whole crime was caught on camera. Armed with what looks like bricks and rocks crooks broke into "Smoke and Toke Smoke Shop" on New Hope Road in Lawrenceville Wednesday night.
Police searching for woman who disappeared from shopping center in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for your help in finding a women who disappeared from a shopping center. Police said Jae Soon Chun has dementia. Chun was last seen walking away from The Assi Plaza Shopping Center at1291 Old Peacthree Rd in Suwanee at 6:15 p.m.
2 killed after crash along Buford Highway Connector southbound at Peachtree Street NE, APD says
ATLANTA — The drivers of two vehicles were killed after a crash along the Buford Highway Connector southbound at Peachtree St. NE Friday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers arrived at the two-vehicle crash shortly before 9:40 p.m. "The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased on the scene," APD...
Man shot dead on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta. Police said the found a man shot dead at 525 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Police are investigating and gathering more information. FOX 5 Atlanta will provide updates when they become available.
Cops: Man charged in fatal DeKalb auto shop shooting claims self-defense
A 60-year-old man charged with murder Tuesday says he shot another man at a DeKalb County business in self-defense, acco...
GSP K-9 officer, murder suspect both dead after officer-involved shooting in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty Friday morning after a chase led to a SWAT standoff with a murder suspect. The suspect was also shot and killed by police. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police were conducting...
3 arrested for running illegal gambling at Hall County convenience stores, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a trio of men they say were running businesses with illegal gambling machines. They say 58-year-old Shajumon Philip, 61-year-old Zafar Iqbal Ranjha and 63-year-old Harun Ur Rashid were arrested after an undercover investigation on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Man crashes, dies after fleeing from traffic stop along I-75, troopers say
ATLANTA - A man was killed while trying to flee from Georgia State Patrol troopers along Interstate 75 on Saturday evening. GSP troopers say 35-year-old Lamar Stegall, of Atlanta, was driving Ford Fusion northbound on I-75 near Interstate 285 in Clayton County. Just before 7 p.m., troopers say they noticed he was speeding and failing to use a turn signal.
Two teens charged in slaying of 17-year-old at Sugarloaf Mills
The Scoop: Two teenage suspects have been charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Wednesday night. The Arrest: The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan, of Lawrenceville, and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, also of Lawrenceville, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the killing of Elijah Dewitt.
7-year-old DeKalb boy found safe after police search through the night
A 7-year-old boy reported missing Thursday night after leaving his Stone Mountain home has been located Friday morning.
Driver suffers minor injuries when car flips into DeKalb County river
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is safe after his car flipped into a river in DeKalb County on Friday afternoon, fire officials say. DeKalb County fire officials say a car overturned into the South River near Warrior’s Path. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Cobb woman killed in wrong-way crash with tractor-trailer on interstate
A Cobb County woman died early Friday morning after she drove the wrong way on I-75 and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer, officials said.
30-Year-Old Chassity E Hogan Died After A Wrong Way Crash On I-75 (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash that claimed a life. A preliminary investigation revealed that 30-year-old [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A high school football player was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Georgia mall, officials said. According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot in Gwinnett County, about 27 miles northeast of Atlanta.
