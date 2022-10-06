Read full article on original website
Anti manchild
3d ago
lol and his cult turns a blind eye to this yet they keep sending him thier money. as they say a fool and thier money are soon parted
Reply(22)
64
Mickey Crute
2d ago
So, if someone owes me money and wants me to do more work, what do you think I would do? Yep that's right, not going to even consider it. Therefore, how stupid is Arizona for letting the con man back in the state? A whole bunch I'd say!!
Reply(7)
40
Kathy Ventura
3d ago
People who live in these cities should be outraged that their tax dollars were spent to have him come to their cities to spew hate and lies
Reply(2)
31
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Related
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake facing criticism after bombshell revelation about rival proved untrue
Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial nominee, is facing criticism after promising a jaw-dropping revelation about her Democratic opponent that fell flat. Lake had hyped up the alleged dirt she had on Katie Hobbs, claiming it would shock voters about Hobbs's past and future intentions if she is elected in November.
“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms
Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Sinema: I ‘fully expect’ fellow Democratic US Sen. Mark Kelly to win reelection
PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona isn’t shying away from predicting fellow Democrat Mark Kelly will retain his seat in the upcoming midterm election. Sinema told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday she thinks it will be Kelly — not Republican challenger Blake Masters — who will win the Nov. 8 election.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment
PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she’s not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. In her most expansive comments on abortion since the ruling last month, Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Ross Trumble, a spokesman for Lake, said she meant to say only “rare but safe.” “You know, it would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal — the way they said it before, remember? Rare but safe, rare but safe, I think is what they said,” Lake told conservative host Mike Broomhead on KTAR radio. “It’d be really wonderful if that’s how it turned out. But that’s not what they want, Mike. They don’t want rare but safe.” Lake appeared to be referring to former President Bill Clinton’s famous line that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”
Lauren Boebert Reportedly Booed by Crowd, Clashes With Debate Moderator
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was reportedly booed after she clashed with the moderator of a debate against her Democratic challenger on Saturday night. The debate began with moderator Edie Sonn, of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, introducing the three panelists who would be asking questions of Boebert, a Republican, and Adam Frisch, a businessman hoping to unseat her in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not respond by naming any Uvalde school shooting victims and instead spoke about his failed school safety bill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
Now Texas Guv Has Dumped Baby Migrant on Kamala’s Doorstep
A new busload of 50 migrants, including a 1-month-old child, were dropped in front of the Naval Observatory on Saturday, which is the Washington D.C. home of Vice President Kamala Harris, Fox News first reported. The group mostly originated from Venezuela and add to the growing list of migrants who have been transported to the vice president’s home. It marks the third bus of migrants sent from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after others arrived earlier this week. Separately, six more buses from Texas carrying migrants reportedly arrived at New York’s Port Authority on Saturday, Fox News reported.NBC shared video of...
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
Kari Lake’s Arizona campaign looks like nothing you’ve seen before
The Trump-aligned Republican’s non-traditional campaign represents a broader break from the old-line Republican Party.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
Washington Examiner
Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
Oregon wildfire breaks free and spreads to massive size as Portland is covered in smoke
The Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon has ballooned in size over the weekend, spurring new evacuations and worry as the fire broke out of containment.The blaze, between Eugene and Bend in the eastern half of the state, had burned through more than 86,000 acres as of Monday morning — roughly the same size as Philadelphia — after “extreme fire growth” over the weekend.Meanwhile, smoke from the wildfire was carried all the way into Portland, the state’s largest city, contributing to dismal air quality.On Friday, the fire was at just 33,000 acres, with 12 per cent of the perimeter contained....
Comments / 153