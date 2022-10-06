Read full article on original website
indianaontap.com
A Taproom in Indy Makes a Big, But Short Move
A Taproom has introduced Indiana to a lot of great beer in the year and a half that they has been open on the near north side of Indianapolis. From their space on North Delaware which was originally The Koelschip, Eric Foust and Xavier Randall have served literally hundreds of different and rare (for Indiana) beers from more than 16 amazing breweries.
wrtv.com
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana
Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
WISH-TV
‘Daybreak’ says goodbye to Drew Blair and hello to Lena Pringle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Changes are coming to WISH-TV’s “Daybreak” as one person says goodbye and another says hello. “Daybreak” anchor Drew Blair is leaving the morning news show, but staying with News 8. Drew starts Monday as the official daytime breaking news anchor. She will...
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
Fox 59
Easy Rider: New brunch diner coming to Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — A new restaurant opening in Fountain Square could soon be your favorite destination for brunch food — any time of the day. HI-FI is opening Easy Rider Diner in the space that formerly housed Pure Eatery at 1043 Virginia Avenue. The brunch-inspired menu is full of...
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
ORDER UP! Locally owned cookie food truck opens for business
COVID-19 changed much of life as we know it. For many, boredom set in. It's boredom that led to one woman's idea that is now ready for Hoosiers to indulge in.
Model home now available for tours at Circle City Village
A tiny house village on the west side is continuing to grow. Now, neighbors can tour a model home at the village on Lynhurst Drive and Chelsea Road.
WISH-TV
Community Link: Alzheimer awareness, learning more
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by members of Eastern Star Church to talk about Alzheimer disease and how to help those dealing with it.
readthereporter.com
Millers fall in tough play against No. 1 Brownsburg
Noblesville had a tough assignment on Friday, taking on Class 6A No. 1 Brownsburg in a Hoosier Crossroads Conference game at the Bulldogs’ field. The Millers held their own, eventually falling to Brownsburg 45-28. The Bulldogs led 28-14 at halftime. Noblesville started the game with a 16-play, 80-yard drive...
wrtv.com
Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to...
readthereporter.com
Gaylor Electric lights up the night on Nickel Plate’s Reindeer Express
Gaylor Electric is bringing the holiday spirit earlier this year with the installation of Christmas lights on the Nickel Plate Express (NPX). A team from Gaylor Electric spent three days to install over 2,200 LED Christmas lights along the exterior of the NPX train to prepare for the upcoming Reindeer Express that will begin on Nov. 19.
WISH-TV
‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!’ musical on stage at Indianapolis’s Phoenix Theatre
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — They are rising stars who have performed in dozens of productions in Indianapolis and throughout the country, and now, they’re taking on a musical called, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”. It runs at the Phoenix Theatre until Oct. 30. Ticket prices begin at $15. Patrick...
WISH-TV
Fall Festival hopes to raise money for IMPD Mounted Patrol to build new barn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit was formed in 1983, and now they are in need of a new barn. “The horses help bring the community together,” Sergeant Tyneka Sperry said. Currently, the stables are by the IMPD K9 Facility. The Central Indiana Police...
WISH-TV
The Zone Extra: October 6, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, her Millers are wrapping up a stellar regular season and preparing for sectionals next week. Noblesville volleyball coach Annie Poulson joins Charlie Clifford for an in-studio conversation.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Kokomo Cat Café
ININDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was at the “NAMI Walks Your Way” mental health walk, so Barney Wood joined Hanna Mordoh to discuss the Kokomo Cat Café.
WISH-TV
Pumpkins more expensive to produce this year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pumpkin prices may be up a little higher this year. Stephen Meyers, assistant professor of weed science at Purdue University said fertilizer, labor, and pesticides are more expensive this year compared to last, but he is not sure how much of that will be passed on to consumers.
