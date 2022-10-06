Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson says he’s worked hard to ‘not be a virus to the team’
After a record-setting performance in a Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was humbled over his next two outings. Upset over the amount of double- and triple-teams he was seeing, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell took the opportunity to nip Jefferson’s frustrations in the bud ahead of the team’s 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London.
Yardbarker
Former coach Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one highly regarded NFL coach was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of...
Purple Rumor Mill: Cine’s Return, Danielle Hunter’s Slow Start, Paton’s Disaster
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 8th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Yardbarker
Packers DB Rasul Douglas unleashes expletive-laced rant about playing in London
Days before the Green Bay Packers first-ever game in London, the team seems to be split into two camps. On one hand, there’s players like quarterback Aaron Rodgers who are thrilled and even advocated for a week-long stay the week of the game. Then there’s players like defensive back Rasul Douglas.
Yardbarker
Roger Federer reveals 'wonderful surprise that over-exceeded expectations'
Roger Federer says there was an 'unexpected twist' in his retirement from tennis, but one that he loved. Unsurprisingly, when there was no shortage of tributes when Federer announced he was hanging up his racket at the Laver Cup last month. However, while Federer was expecting them to focus on...
Yardbarker
Oregon Ducks will wear sick black and white uniforms vs. Arizona this weekend
Oregon has made a name for itself because of awesome jerseys. Sure, technically it was Chip Kelly and his high-flying read-option offense that originally put the Ducks on the map, but Phil Knight's Nike money made Oregon's jerseys cool before cool jerseys were the "in" thing. The Ducks were the...
Paris Hilton Responded To A Guy On TikTok Who Admitted To Robbing Her
This is peak Paris Hilton, and I love it.
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Vikings Tight End Hits IR
The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
Roaming St. Louis: A home to honor the world's greatest photographers
In his latest episode of Roaming St. Louis, Total Information AM Weekend host Scott Jagow visits the home of world renowned photographers and their work. The International Photography Hall of Fame is located in the Grand Center neighborhood.
