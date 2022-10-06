Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating homicide of man fatally shot inside car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside of a car on Indy’s northeast side Saturday, according to police. Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of an unresponsive person on the 2800 block of North...
WISH-TV
4 people shot in 3 overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis. Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.
WTHR
IMPD homicide investigates man shot and killed Wednesday night on west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a man Wednesday night on Indy's near west side after he died at the hospital. Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 200 block of North Addison Street, near West Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, to investigate a report of gunfire. They found the man who appeared to be shot, and medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Thursday.
WISH-TV
IMPD speaking with ‘person of interest’ in southwest side homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are speaking with a person of interest as they try to solve a recent homicide. On Friday morning, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified 32-year-old Michael Cox Jr. as the victim of a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the 200 block of North Addison Street. That’s near Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, about three miles west of Monument Circle.
IMPD investigating near-east side shootings that injured 3
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating two shootings that injured three people late Thursday. Police said two people found themselves caught in the crossfire when shots rang out near them. An IMPD spokesperson the couple was found around 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of East Michigan Street,...
Fox 59
One dead after shooting on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 700 block of North King Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a man outside with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall bans 3 people for a year after carrying guns inside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say three people are banned for a year from the Greenwood Park Mall for bringing guns inside. Investigators say they were lawfully carrying the guns and didn’t make any threats, but Simon Property Group doesn’t allow weapons on its properties. This comes after...
1 person critically injured in shooting west of downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot west of downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday evening. An IMPD spokesperson said it happened near West Vermont Street and North Holmes Avenue around 7:15 p.m. That's near Tibbs Avenue and Michigan Street. (Note: The video above is a 13News...
wrtv.com
Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor
GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday. Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured. He says three people were concealed carrying inside...
Reactions from across the city after several shot overnight in Indy
It has been a violent and deadly 24-hours in Indianapolis with a total of nine people shot, and three killed.
WISH-TV
TenPoint Coalition leader speaks out after rash of fatal shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Rev. Charles Harrison says he’s frustrated after a week that saw 11 homicides in Indianapolis in the first six days of October. Harrison’s Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition uses a grassroots approach to deterring crime. Former gang members take to the streets to diffuse conflicts before they turn violent.
Fox 59
Indy woman charged after deadly hit-and-run with man riding a Lime scooter
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing felony charges tonight following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s west side. The crash took place exactly one month ago in early September. Police believe the victim was riding a Lime scooter to work when he hit a raised median fell over....
Fox 59
IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
Fox 59
2 men killed in pair of shootings just 9 hours apart in same Indianpolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
Fox 59
Man found guilty in deadly shooting outside of Muncie gas station
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for more than six hours before convicting a 28-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a Muncie gas station back in 2018. Armon Edwards was found guilty of murder, voluntary manslaughter, attempted armed robbery, and criminal recklessness. A probable cause...
WISH-TV
Man pulled from car after flipping over into retention pond
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters say a man was pulled from a car that was flipped over into a retention pond. It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday at 34th Street and Lafayette Road. The Indianapolis Fire Department says the person is awake and talking, and at first said there were four other people in the car.
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
korncountry.com
Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
WISH-TV
Indy man arrested for using malnourished dogs for dog fighting
MADISON, Miss. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested in Mississippi after police found 11 malnourished dogs in his van during a traffic stop. Police believe he used the animals for dog fighting. Edward Bronaugh, 56, of Indianapolis, was arrested for transporting dogs for the purpose of dog fighting,...
