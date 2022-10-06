Read full article on original website
Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Share Adorable Family Photo With All 7 'Baldwinitos'
The dream team! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin offered an adorable glimpse of their growing brood this week, taking to social media with a photo depicting all seven of the pair’s youngest “Baldwinito”-s, including baby Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, who was born in late September. The yoga maven...
Hilaria Baldwin reveals the Spanish meaning behind newborn daughter Ilaria's name... nearly two years after coming under fire for heritage scandal
Hilaria Baldwin revealed the meaning of her newborn daughter's name Ilaria as she shared a touching video of her baby girl hiccupping. In a lengthy caption, Hilaria, who shares a similar name as her daughter, revealed their names were Spanish for 'happy.'. The post came nearly two years after Hilaria,...
Kelly Ripa thought Mark Consuelos got her pregnant during the pandemic
Kelly Ripa thought she and Mark Consuelos were going to have a pandemic baby. The host is releasing her upcoming book “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” and ahead of its release, she’s sharing some of the things you can expect. Like the time she thought she could...
Supernanny Jo Frost reveals what she really thought of Prince George and Charlotte’s behaviour at the Queen’s funeral
AS the original Supernanny, Jo Frost has judged her fair share of children's behaviour. But undoubtedly none as "impeccably" behaved as Prince George and Princess Charlotte at their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Jo took to Instagram to share an image of George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, on...
Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ben Domenech After Miscarriage
Watch: Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Ben Domenech. Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech have a bundle of joy on the way. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with husband Ben—and the little one's arrival is fast approaching. "Ben and I feel so...
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted
Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids While Celebrating National Family Day
Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley share daughters Adalaide, 10, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 13, plus son Joshua, 5 Katherine Heigl is soaking up the special moments with her family. The Grey's Anatomy alum posted a family photo on Tuesday in partnership with Badlands Ranch Pets, the actress's dog food brand, in celebration of a very special occasion. "From our family to yours, paws and all - Happy #NationalFamilyDay," she captioned the sweet shot. The smiling family photo features Heigl's husband Josh Kelley and their three children— son Joshua, 5, and daughters...
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life
Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson
Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
Tamera Mowry Speaks Out on Sister Tia's Divorce: 'Whatever She Wants, the Mowrys Have Her Back'
Tamera Mowry-Housley has twin sister Tia Mowry's back no matter what. Tamera opened up about Tia's divorce from her longtime husband Cory Hardrict on Tuesday. "I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back," the You Should Sit Down For This author, 44, said on Today with Hoda and Jenna.
Scarlett Johansson reveals she and her husband Colin Jost named their son Cosmo after throwing 'a bunch of letters together'
Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that she named her one-year-old son, Cosmo, after putting 'a bunch of letters together.'. The talented actress, 37, told the backstory and reaction to the name during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The beauty shares her son with husband, Colin Jost, 40, and...
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
Ryan Seacrest wipes away tears during emotional moment on Live with co-host Kelly Ripa
LIVE co-host Ryan Seacrest has wiped away tears during an emotional moment on the show. He, along with his co-host Kelly Ripa, celebrated their fifth anniversary of hosting the show. Friday's episode was pre-recorded and looked back at the past five years they spent together. They also celebrated the milestone...
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’
Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
'The View' Alum Reveals She's Pregnant With Second Child
Meghan McCain is going to be a mother again. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with her husband Ben, and her due date isn't too far away. "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" Meghan told the Daily Mail. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited." McCain shared a picture of 23-month-old Liberty drawing with a crayon on a piece of paper that says, "Big Sister." The conversation paired the photo with a note that talks about how the girls will run the world in their household. "We're all feeling very blessed, lucky, and happy," she captioned the photo. "Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter…" The couple welcomed Liberty in Sept. 2020. Earlier that year, they announced the pregnancy, just eight months after she had suffered a miscarriage in 2019.
