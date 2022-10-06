Eiza González is addressing reports that she has been cast as Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again, the Marvel series being developed for Disney+. The Mexican star also pointed out that she had been receiving hate from fans that seemingly didn’t want her in the role. “I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One, I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this, and two, I feel like it saves people energy,” she tweeted. “No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already [an] ongoing series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO