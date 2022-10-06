ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family and friends honor Reshaun Cates with balloon release

 3 days ago

Family and friends come together to mourn the loss of a Reshaun Cates who was shot and killed in Durham near Interstate-85 over the weekend.

On Sunday, Cates was on his way to pick up his 1-year-old son when someone opened fire into his vehicle as he drove on the off ramp from I-85 North to Hillandale Road. Cates was dead by the time first responders arrived at the scene.

His family and friends gathered Wednesday for a balloon release at Grace Church on Cole Mill Road.

Cates' mother organized the event to honor her son who she says turned his life around following past struggles.

He was an active member in the community as a youth basketball coach for kids in the McDougald Terrace housing complex. Cates also worked as a 'violence interrupter' for Bull City United.

Comments / 9

DONE WITH HEARTLESS POLICY
2d ago

I guess I will be the second one to make a comment ignoring the first one made.. may God bless his family and friends through this tragic time that is in Your Heart and souls many prayers I wish I had a balloon right now where I'm sitting to send one off to him too God bless you all

Reply
5
ms gay
2d ago

it's not that he turned his life around. but what he did before that got him killed maybe 2nd chances not gaurenteed

Reply(1)
5
David
3d ago

where is reverend Barber at? Al sharpton? BLM NAACP ACLU anyone maybe Durham city council leaders? none no where in sight

Reply(2)
3
