Merced kidnapping: Suspect worked for family, baby was left to die, family spokesperson said

All four bodies of the people who were kidnapped from a business in Merced County earlier this week have been found.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were found Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana and Hutchins Roads.

A family spokesperson tells Action News the primary suspect in the kidnapping and murder, Jesus Manuel Salgado, is a former employee who used to drive for the victim's trucking company. They had a disagreement and parted ways.

Salgado was officially booked into the Merced County Jail on four counts of kidnapping and four counts of murder Thursday evening. Deputies say he tried killing himself before being taken into custody on Tuesday.

The spokesperson also revealed that baby Aroohi Dheri was left for dead and died from exposure.

We also learned that Amandeep Singh is survived by his wife and two kids in their teens.

The city of Merced has announced a candlelight vigil for the family will be held every night at 7 p.m. starting Oct. 6 to Oct. 9.

The vigil will be held in downtown Merced at Bob Hart Square (510 W Main Street).

On Monday, the family members were kidnapped from a business at the intersection of Dickenson Ferry Road and South Highway 59 in Merced County.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke announces discovery of missing bodies

Warnke said that a farm worker near the orchard found the bodies and immediately contacted authorities.

All of the bodies were found close together.

"There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Warnke said during a press conference Wednesday evening. "There's a special place in hell for this guy."

Earlier in the day Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office released chilling new video showing the moment the family was kidnapped.

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out of the business with their hands zip-tied together. Moments later, the video shows the kidnapper leading Jasleen Kaur and her 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Dheri, out of the building into a truck.

Warnke said that while no evidence leads to it, he believes one other suspect may be connected.