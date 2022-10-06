ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

Five head coach candidates the Badgers must consider

The Wisconsin Badgers football program is in some unforeseen territory. A historic program built on continuity and consistency is now looking for a head coach for the first time since the end of the 2014 season. Wisconsin made the move to fire head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday after the...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Column: Paul Chryst deserves more respect

Hierarchical models of power are inescapable, no matter where we look in our society today. This is no different in sports. Unfortunately, many sport hierarchies do not give much, if any, power to those other than the highest entities. From Big Ten Commissioner all the way to practice squad waterboy,...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Jim Leonhard parents on his debut as Wisconsin football coach

Jim Leonhard's parents, Don and Debbie, share their thoughts on their son becoming the Badgers interim football coach. They share their thoughts from Leonhard's childhood bedroom at their house in Tony. Locations. No one in Tony, Wisconsin, will be surprised to see Jim Leonhard succeed as UW’s football coach. They’ve...
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison Mayor Satya's political hissy fit

MADISON — In an act of pure political pissiness, the city of Madison has given the illegal unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes scattered about the city a makeover — in protest of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling outlawing the ballot receptacles. But is this latest resistance movement...
MADISON, WI
