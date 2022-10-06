Read full article on original website
Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green punch: 'You never hit the little homies like that'
Stephen Jackson was the emotional leader of the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors, spending parts of four seasons with the team from 2007-2009. Like Draymond Green, he was a fiery player who regularly appeared among the league leaders in technical fouls. But in punching teammate Jordan Poole, "Stack Jack" says that Green crossed a line.
Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear
Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
Trae Young, Ja Morant, and NBA Players React to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Video
NBA players didn't view this as a typical NBA fight.
SB Nation
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight updates: Video surfaces as Green stays away from practice
Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face during Golden State Warriors practice on Wednesday. While the Warriors contemplated an internal punishment for Green, video of the punch was released by TMZ on Friday. In the video, Green walks from the corner to the baseline and gets in Poole’s face....
Andre Iguodala addresses Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident
The elder statesman of the Golden State Warriors is offering an interesting message about the team’s latest incident. Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation during practice this week. You can read the details about their blow-up here. Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala took...
Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors
It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
Richard Jefferson calls for Warriors’ firings after Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch leaks to TMZ
It was reported earlier this week that Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a scuffle at Golden State Warriors’ practice. However, a video of the incident was recently leaked to TMZ. Former NBA player and current analyst Richard Jefferson called for firings after everything transpired. There were a...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets Because Of Steve Nash, Not Kyrie Irving
Last season, the Brooklyn Nets had one of the best rosters in the NBA. They had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Most expected this lineup to dominate opponents and ultimately win the NBA title. However, fans could never see the team at its full...
The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents
The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
Anthony Davis already showing Lakers fans why they can’t trust him
The Los Angeles Lakers have not even played an official regular-season game yet and we have already seen Anthony Davis get added to the injury report. Despite being listed in the starting five by Darvin Ham, Davis was eventually pulled out of Wednesday’s preseason game with back tightness. Los...
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
REVEALED: Ime Udoka's Mystery Mistress Who He CHEATED ON Nia Long With Finally Identified
The mystery woman Ime Udoka had an affair with despite his engagement to Nia Long has finally been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking revelation comes just days after Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics as a result of his “improper” consensual relationship with the previously unnamed female staffer.According to Daily Mail, Udoka’s mystery mistress has been identified as 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch – a devout Mormon and married mother-of-three who serves as the Celtics’ team service manager.Although the Celtics refused to name Lynch when they officially announced Udoka’s suspension last month, her name was reportedly...
Lakers News: LeBron James To Be Joined By Draymond Green, P.J. Tucker & Lisa Leslie In First Live Audience Episode Of ‘The Shop’
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ schedule is about to get packed with the 2022-23 season around the corner and his off-the-court commitments, which include the production of “The Shop.”. James missed the sixth episode of the show’s fifth season, during which Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving discussed...
Mark Jackson passionately shoots down the idea that the Lakers have a Big 4 on their roster
Former NBA head coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson offered a blunt assessment of the Los Angeles Lakers’ core. Jackson dismissed the idea that the Lakers have a “Big 4” after the addition of guard Patrick Beverley this offseason to the team’s trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
saturdaytradition.com
Video of Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors' practice released
Draymond Green recently had an altercation with Golden State Warriors rising star Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained a leak of the footage on Friday and released it. The reasons for the altercation are unknown for the time being, and there is no audio in the footage. Poole and Green appeared to...
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch
Stephen Curry had just finished answering yet another question about Draymond Green “forcefully striking” Jordan Poole at practice 24 hours earlier. Then the four-time MVP let out a long sigh, tapped his fingers on the podium and surveyed the media room at Chase Center, sensing it was time to end Wednesday’s interview on terms set […] The post Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy
The Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole debacle has rocked the Golden State Warriors of late, piercing through their championship sheen quite a bit entering the season. Now, video has leaked on the incident and the punch that landed from Draymond was much more solid than most would’ve expected, with the Warriors enforcer connecting on a […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
Steve Kerr Refutes Popular Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Rumor
On Wednesday night, it was reported that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes provided some context as to what apparently went on behind the scenes. "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a...
