ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear

Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala addresses Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident

The elder statesman of the Golden State Warriors is offering an interesting message about the team’s latest incident. Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation during practice this week. You can read the details about their blow-up here. Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala took...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
NBA
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Ime Udoka's Mystery Mistress Who He CHEATED ON Nia Long With Finally Identified

The mystery woman Ime Udoka had an affair with despite his engagement to Nia Long has finally been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking revelation comes just days after Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics as a result of his “improper” consensual relationship with the previously unnamed female staffer.According to Daily Mail, Udoka’s mystery mistress has been identified as 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch – a devout Mormon and married mother-of-three who serves as the Celtics’ team service manager.Although the Celtics refused to name Lynch when they officially announced Udoka’s suspension last month, her name was reportedly...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Bleacher Report
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch

Stephen Curry had just finished answering yet another question about Draymond Green “forcefully striking” Jordan Poole at practice 24 hours earlier. Then the four-time MVP let out a long sigh, tapped his fingers on the podium and surveyed the media room at Chase Center, sensing it was time to end Wednesday’s interview on terms set […] The post Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy

The Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole debacle has rocked the Golden State Warriors of late, piercing through their championship sheen quite a bit entering the season. Now, video has leaked on the incident and the punch that landed from Draymond was much more solid than most would’ve expected, with the Warriors enforcer connecting on a […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
NBA
The Spun

Steve Kerr Refutes Popular Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Rumor

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes provided some context as to what apparently went on behind the scenes. "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a...
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy