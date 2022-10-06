Read full article on original website
Max Thieriot Talks Challenge of Starring in 'Fire Country' and 'Seal Team' (Exclusive)
Max Thieriot is about to be all over Paramount. Along with starring in the Paramount+ show SEAL Team, the 33-year-old actor will also star in the CBS series Fire Country, which premieres on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Thieriot talked about balancing both shows.
'Blue Bloods': Reagan Family Member Shot in Season 13 Premiere
Thirteen turned out to be an unlucky number for at least one member of the Reagan family in the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere. "Keeping the Faith" featured big guest stars, a shooting, and multiple stories combined into one hour. It was a bumpy road, but thankfully every member of the Reagan family came out alive, even the one shot.
Loretta Lynn's Daughter Peggy Reveals Final Moments With Country Legend Before Death
Loretta Lynn's daughter is speaking about her legendary mother's passing on Oct. 4, sharing a look into the singer's final days. Sharing a conversation with the country icon from the day before her passing, Peggy Lynn revealed her mother's mindset at the time. "Today I kissed my precious mom goodbye....
'Chrisley Knows Best': Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Rumors She's Dating a Country Singer
Savannah Chrisley has heard the rumors that she's dating a man of country music, but unfortunately for fans, she says those rumors aren't true — despite the fact that there may have once been a spark between the two of them. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to "Prayed For You" singer Matt Stell after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles appeared in his music video in 2018, but Chrisley shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.
Coolio's Kids Have Sweet Plan to Keep His Ashes Close
Coolio's seven children are honoring him in a special way amid the rapper's death. Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., he died in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 while visiting a friend. His longtime manager confirmed the news to TMZ. Paramedics believe cardiac arrest was the cause of death. No manner of death has been confirmed. Hi longtime partner Mimi revealed that he desired to be cremated, which will happen. Per his death certificate, his children will get pendants to hold his ashes after the process is complete. A few other close family members will also get the pendants with his ashes. Each of his children is allowed to pick customized inscriptions for their jewelry, and the rest of Coolio's ashes will go into an urn once all the necklaces are distributed.
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Threatened to Divorce Tom Brady Several Times Before Current Drama
Gisele Bündchen reportedly threatened divorce to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady multiple times in the past, before the couple's ongoing strife began this past summer. Sources told TMZ on Thursday that the supermodel has lived separately from Brady before and threatened divorce "several times." Brady's football career was reportedly the sticking point between the two.
'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals Engagement
Kate Walsh accidentally leaked some big news, but it had nothing to do with Grey's Anatomy. During an Instagram Live chat with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, Walsh let it slip that she is engaged to Andrew Nixon. Walsh, 54, stars as Dr. Addison Montgomery in Grey's Anatomy and is expected to return for Season 19.
Tia Mowry Divorce: Cory Hardrict Responds to Cheating Rumors
As fans of Tia Mowry try to grapple with her filing paperwork to end her 14-year marriage from actor Cory Hardrict, the All American star is shooting down speculation that infidelity is the cause of their split. News broke that the Sister, Sister alum filed to divorce Hardrict on Oct. 4, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the and requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple's two children – Cree, 11; and Cairo, 4. Hours after the news hit the net, the actres opened up about the couple's split that same day underneath a throwback photo of the duo on her Instagram account. While she hasn't noted the reason for the split, Hardrict says he didn't cheat.
Post Malone Gives Bittersweet Update Amid Hospitalization
Post Malone has been through the ringer recently due to a performance gone wrong in St. Louis, Missouri. After tumbling through the stage in the middle of his set, the musician learned that he injured his ribs. While he continued with the performance and appeared on subsequent stops on his tour, Malone was hospitalized in advance of his recent show in Boston. Now, he's offering an update to fans about his condition via Twitter.
Don Lemon Makes Emotional Farewell From CNN Show
Don Lemon let all of his feelings out in his farewell on Don Lemon Tonight. As widely reported, Lemon is switching to a new timeslot. The beloved host and commentator began working at CNN as a correspondent in 2006, before he joined the network fully in 2014. Last year, Lemon debuted Don Lemon Tonight. The 56 year old reflected on his last eight years in prime-time news before he transitions to CNN's morning show as a co-anchor alongside Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow. "Not goodbye, but certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight, more than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations," Lemon said in part. "A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later."
Maroon 5 Brushes off Adam Levine Scandal With Major Announcement
Adam Levine's recent marital scandals didn't slow down his band, Maroon 5. In the midst of the publicity fallout, Maroon 5 announced plans for a prolonged Las Vegas residency in 2023. The band will play 16 shows over the course of a few months for "M5LV The Residency." Maroon 5's...
'Inside Amy Schumer' Season 5 Trailer Revealed Ahead of Revival
Inside Amy Schumer is coming back from hiatus, and it's rolling out fast. This week, Paramount+ released a trailer for Season 5 of the sketch comedy show, promising a premiere date of Oct. 20. The series has been on an indefinite break since 2016. Inside Amy Schumer aired four seasons...
Watch Ashley McBryde Tearfully Accept Garth Brooks' Surprise Grand Ole Opry Invitation
Ashley McBryde was shocked to receive an emotional invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry from none other than country music legend Garth Brooks. The four-time Grammy nominee, 39, was surprised with the prestigious invite while promoting her new album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, on CBS Mornings Thursday. "I'm here...
Survivors of Kevin Keith Killings Say Kim Kardashian Has It Wrong in Her New Podcast 'The System'
The survivors of a 1994 triple murder claim Kim Kardashian is wrong in trying to portray convicted murderer Kevin Keith as an innocent man in her new podcast series The System. Quintana and Quentin Reeves are the cousins of one of Keith's victims and told The Daily Mail Thursday that Kardashian and her team never contacted them while making the podcast. They say Keith, 58, is guilty and claim they witnessed the shooting.
Heather Rae El Moussa Shows off Her Bare Baby Bump in New Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa is showing off her growing baby bump! The Selling Sunset star, 35, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, took to Instagram Wednesday to share shots from a new photoshoot in which she's baring her belly in a partially open tan blazer and matching pants.
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating: Where It Currently Stands
House of the Dragon had a strong start with critics and fans, and it only seems to be getting stronger. At the time of this writing just before the premiere of Episode 8, the show has has an 86 percent positive score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 83 percent positive score among fans. With a few more weeks to go it seems all but certain that Season 1 will end on a high note.
Tori Spelling Opens up About Recent Reconciliation With Mom Candy and Brother Randy
Tori Spelling has long been estranged from her mother Candy, and her brother Randy, but recently the family reconciled and reunited. While speaking to ET's Rachel Smith, Spelling opened up about their big reunion, which she shared photos of on Instagram. "A lot of people were like, 'Oh my gosh, I didn't realize the three of you were, like, not together. This is like reuniting.' I was like, 'Oh no, did I phrase it wrong?' I meant that just the three of us have not had dinner in 20 years because it was always, like, with our families."
