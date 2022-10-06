Coolio's seven children are honoring him in a special way amid the rapper's death. Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., he died in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 while visiting a friend. His longtime manager confirmed the news to TMZ. Paramedics believe cardiac arrest was the cause of death. No manner of death has been confirmed. Hi longtime partner Mimi revealed that he desired to be cremated, which will happen. Per his death certificate, his children will get pendants to hold his ashes after the process is complete. A few other close family members will also get the pendants with his ashes. Each of his children is allowed to pick customized inscriptions for their jewelry, and the rest of Coolio's ashes will go into an urn once all the necklaces are distributed.

