Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football without four starters due to injury in 31-10 loss against No. 4 Michigan

Indiana football head coach Tom Allen announced the Hoosiers was without four starters due to injuries ahead of Indiana’s matchup with No. 4 Michigan Saturday. For the second-consecutive week, graduate student wide receiver, DJ Matthews Jr. was out due to a hamstring injury suffered during week four against the University of Cincinnati. Junior receiver Javon Swinton was also sidelined.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

INSTANT RECAP: Indiana outlasted by No. 4 Michigan during Homecoming, 31-10

Indiana football was unable to keep up with No. 4 Michigan on homecoming weekend, losing, 31-10 Michigan’s offense got started early; within the first three minutes, Wolverines junior running back Blake Corum got into the endzone for a touchdown. Indiana managed to answer after a ten-play drive ended in the endzone. At the end of the first quarter, Michigan kicked a 44-yardfield goal to take a 10-7 lead. The single touchdown was Indiana’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive defeats Kentucky to begin season

The Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive teams began their season Wednesday, defeating the University of Kentucky at the Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington. With their win in the season opener, the men secured their 11th-consecutive victory against the Wildcats with a final score of 201 to 96. They were led by strong performances from sophomore Rafael Miroslaw and junior Tomer Frankel.
LEXINGTON, KY
Indiana Daily Student

Nebraska recap and Michigan Preview

The IDS reporters break down what happened in Indiana's loss at Nebraska last weekend. Later, they preview the Hoosiers' homecoming matchup against 4th-ranked Michigan and give their game predictions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

It may be time to brace yourselves Indiana football fans

Homecoming is always a time to be celebrated, and there are many ways to do that. Enjoying Indiana football play No. 4 Michigan may not be one of those ways. I’m not saying don’t go to the game; people should. Rather, I wouldn’t get my hopes up on the outcome of this game.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana basketball showcases its skills in Hoosier Hysteria event

The Indiana men’s and women’s basketball programs hosted the annual Hoosier Hysteria event Friday night. The teams participated in a skills challenge and three-point contest before the men’s team played a scrimmage. The event started with player and coach introductions, each with their own walkout song. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

David versus Goliath: The one sided history between Indiana and Michigan

This Saturday, Indiana football faces off against Michigan for the 71st time in program history. While both teams come into this game with winning records, the history between the two programs pits a college football juggernaut against a college football jester. Michigan leads all of college football — regardless of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Abolish scooters on IU's campus

People proceed to use scooters within the Bloomington community despite recent incidents. Scooter companies, such as Lime and Bird, have rapid expansion at college campuses nationwide. Removing scooters from the IU campus will persuade students to walk or bike around campus two “healthier options” or utilize public transportation, free for...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

How IU is encouraging more women to be involved in STEM on campus

Indiana University has multiple initiatives and extracurricular activities dedicated to supporting female students and faculty in science, technology, engineering and mathematic subject areas. According to an IU News article, the number of women enrolled in STEM programs across IU campuses increased by 35% from the fall of 2011 to the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Middle Way House begins their ‘Wrapped in Love’ public art display

This October, trees in downtown Bloomington are wrapped in sweaters for Domestic Violence Awareness month. This project is put on by Middle Way House, a non-profit crisis intervention service provider serving the Bloomington community. MWH has operated in Bloomington since the 1970s and continues to show their support to survivors of domestic violence through this annual tradition.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Student vocal ensemble ‘NOTUS’ to bring recorded music to a new digital era

The way we listen to music is changing along with technology, and IU’s vocal ensemble NOTUS is at the forefront of it all. NOTUS will work with IU’s Audio Engineering and Sound Recording Department, in association with Professor Konrad Strauss’ Immersive Audio class, to record music in 360-degree sound, an inventive new way to listen to music, on Saturday, Oct. 8.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

