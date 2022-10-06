Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football without four starters due to injury in 31-10 loss against No. 4 Michigan
Indiana football head coach Tom Allen announced the Hoosiers was without four starters due to injuries ahead of Indiana’s matchup with No. 4 Michigan Saturday. For the second-consecutive week, graduate student wide receiver, DJ Matthews Jr. was out due to a hamstring injury suffered during week four against the University of Cincinnati. Junior receiver Javon Swinton was also sidelined.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football flirts with an all-time upset, lets it slip through the cracks
Plagued by injuries, hosting the fourth-ranked team in the country and fresh off a miserable loss to Nebraska, Indiana was primed to be embarrassed on homecoming day against Michigan — until it didn’t. The Hoosiers were down several key players — most notably their best player, senior linebacker...
Indiana Daily Student
INSTANT RECAP: Indiana outlasted by No. 4 Michigan during Homecoming, 31-10
Indiana football was unable to keep up with No. 4 Michigan on homecoming weekend, losing, 31-10 Michigan’s offense got started early; within the first three minutes, Wolverines junior running back Blake Corum got into the endzone for a touchdown. Indiana managed to answer after a ten-play drive ended in the endzone. At the end of the first quarter, Michigan kicked a 44-yardfield goal to take a 10-7 lead. The single touchdown was Indiana’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball’s Xavier Johnson is dialed in as a leader after tough offseason
Xavier Johnson got comfortable. That’s when the Big Ten got easier for him. Amid his first season with Indiana men’s basketball after transferring from the University of Pittsburgh, the senior guard had to get accustomed to the Big Ten crowds, which he said were much different than those in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive defeats Kentucky to begin season
The Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive teams began their season Wednesday, defeating the University of Kentucky at the Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington. With their win in the season opener, the men secured their 11th-consecutive victory against the Wildcats with a final score of 201 to 96. They were led by strong performances from sophomore Rafael Miroslaw and junior Tomer Frankel.
Indiana Daily Student
Nebraska recap and Michigan Preview
The IDS reporters break down what happened in Indiana's loss at Nebraska last weekend. Later, they preview the Hoosiers' homecoming matchup against 4th-ranked Michigan and give their game predictions.
Indiana Daily Student
It may be time to brace yourselves Indiana football fans
Homecoming is always a time to be celebrated, and there are many ways to do that. Enjoying Indiana football play No. 4 Michigan may not be one of those ways. I’m not saying don’t go to the game; people should. Rather, I wouldn’t get my hopes up on the outcome of this game.
Indiana Daily Student
What the last five homecoming games tell Indiana fans about their 2022 matchup
The Hoosiers are 3-2 on the year and coming off back-to-back road losses to the University of Cincinnati and Nebraska. With a highly ranked opponent coming to town in No. 4 Michigan, things are not getting any easier. It will be a difficult game for the Hoosiers but given how...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football roundtable: IDS reporters react to first five games, predict final seven
After starting the season 3-0, Indiana football has fallen into a dry spell, losing each of their last two games on the road. The Hoosiers have a tough upcoming schedule taking on three teams ranked in the top 10, starting this weekend against No. 4 Michigan. Ahead of the homecoming...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana basketball showcases its skills in Hoosier Hysteria event
The Indiana men’s and women’s basketball programs hosted the annual Hoosier Hysteria event Friday night. The teams participated in a skills challenge and three-point contest before the men’s team played a scrimmage. The event started with player and coach introductions, each with their own walkout song. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana basketball’s Trayce Jackson-Davis named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year
Indiana basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points on nearly 59% shooting and 8.1 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season. He earned second-team all-conference honors his junior year and third-team honors his sophomore and freshman years.
Indiana Daily Student
David versus Goliath: The one sided history between Indiana and Michigan
This Saturday, Indiana football faces off against Michigan for the 71st time in program history. While both teams come into this game with winning records, the history between the two programs pits a college football juggernaut against a college football jester. Michigan leads all of college football — regardless of...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball hung around but lost 3-0 against No. 7 University of Wisconsin
Indiana put up an earnest effort against the defending champions, Wisconsin, on Wednesday night in Wilkinson Hall, but the team lost the match in straight sets. The Hoosiers’ fight ensured the Badgers would have to battle for every point. “The word that (head) coach (Steve) Aird used with the...
Indiana Daily Student
A passion for thrifting leads to clothing companies Hoosier A1 Vintage, Gonzo Hydraulica
Senior Trey Humphrey got into thrifting his junior year of high school as a way to reconcile his “mall rat” behaviors. “I got tired of wasting my money on clothes, so I started thrifting,” Humphrey said. “Then I heard about people basically thrifting to make money, and the rest is history.”
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: 5 years after the release of ‘Columbus,’ the film’s impact is stronger than ever
Five years ago, when I was just 15-years-old, I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. At the time, my interest in film was growing. I knew I’d love to make a career out of it but didn’t think it was possible given that I was from rural Indiana and had no connections. It was a pipe dream I pushed to the side.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Abolish scooters on IU's campus
People proceed to use scooters within the Bloomington community despite recent incidents. Scooter companies, such as Lime and Bird, have rapid expansion at college campuses nationwide. Removing scooters from the IU campus will persuade students to walk or bike around campus two “healthier options” or utilize public transportation, free for...
Indiana Daily Student
How IU is encouraging more women to be involved in STEM on campus
Indiana University has multiple initiatives and extracurricular activities dedicated to supporting female students and faculty in science, technology, engineering and mathematic subject areas. According to an IU News article, the number of women enrolled in STEM programs across IU campuses increased by 35% from the fall of 2011 to the...
Indiana Daily Student
Middle Way House begins their ‘Wrapped in Love’ public art display
This October, trees in downtown Bloomington are wrapped in sweaters for Domestic Violence Awareness month. This project is put on by Middle Way House, a non-profit crisis intervention service provider serving the Bloomington community. MWH has operated in Bloomington since the 1970s and continues to show their support to survivors of domestic violence through this annual tradition.
Indiana Daily Student
Student vocal ensemble ‘NOTUS’ to bring recorded music to a new digital era
The way we listen to music is changing along with technology, and IU’s vocal ensemble NOTUS is at the forefront of it all. NOTUS will work with IU’s Audio Engineering and Sound Recording Department, in association with Professor Konrad Strauss’ Immersive Audio class, to record music in 360-degree sound, an inventive new way to listen to music, on Saturday, Oct. 8.
