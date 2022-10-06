Read full article on original website
Verdad
3d ago
it's not complex.... he is pro criminal, anti police and indifferent to the average citizen's safety... Which explains why Mr fetterman has zero police department endorsements....
Reply(2)
23
MaryLou Nelson
3d ago
i wouldn't believe FETTERMAN OR THE FBI on anything they say and if there was only 2 murders then y dose fetterman have 9 dates of murders tattoo on his arm we know he is soft on crime and wants to let 1/3 of criminals out of jail
Reply(12)
15
Harold Baker
2d ago
His record is simple just release everyone from jail he never seen a criminal at a parole board that he didn’t vote to release them
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
John Fetterman makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The race for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate is heating up. The polls are tightening between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman. Both have both been on the campaign trail and on Saturday Fetterman held a rally in York County. “Healthcare saved my life and you all deserve to […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Readers' thoughts on upcoming elections
This issue is not red or blue. It’s a “red, white or blue, what did veterans do for you?” issue. I’m a 100% disabled veteran and the CEO of the nonprofit Wellness for Veterans. I assist veterans in obtaining their entitled benefits, so I understand how important it is to have a senator who strongly supports veterans’ health and welfare.
Pennsylvania Senate Race: How the polls have trended for John Fetterman, Dr. Oz
(WHTM) – Few races in the nation have attracted as much attention and money as the Pennsylvania Senate Race. Polls show a tightening race between Republican celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Despite suffering a stroke in May and not publicly campaigning for several months, Fetterman has remained ahead in […]
History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion
In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pghcitypaper.com
"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz
A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
Pennsylvania voters reveal what issues are most important before heading to the ballot box
PHILADELPHIA – The economy, abortion and health care are the most important voting issues heading into the midterm elections, Philadelphians told Fox News. "Definitely financial things … we're all struggling out here," one local, Danasia, told Fox News. "And also more equality for women." Lt. Gov. John Fetterman...
Pennsylvania biology teacher suspended for refusing to follow pronoun policy, reinstated after backlash
A high school biology teacher was suspended for not complying with the school district's student pronoun policy, but was reinstated after students and parents protested.
Sen. Sherrod Brown: Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio legislature are “anti-union”
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Labor unions may be down in terms of their numbers—but if you ask Senator Sherrod Brown, they shouldn’t be counted out. During his appearance in Steubenville this week, the Ohio congressman said that 70 percent of the population sees unions as a force for good. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
State leaders calling on residents to join Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders are calling on people to join in on the Pick Up Pennsylvania fall campaign.This means cleaning up streams, rivers, and lakes in their communities.PennDOT spends nearly $14 million per year cleaning up litter along the state's roadways, money the agency said should be used to improve transportation.During last year's campaign, nearly 14,000 volunteers removed more than 700,000 pounds of trash.
Pennsylvania elections roundup Oct. 6: the updates you need to know this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Five weeks until the Pennsylvania elections, here are some updates:. Two candidates in the state’s biggest races—Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro and Republican candidate for Senate Mehmet Oz—spoke at a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner on Monday. Of equal significance,...
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Washington Examiner
Oz's comeback
Walking along the crumbling sidewalk that lines his New Birth Ministry congregation in Duquesne, Pastor Jim Nelson greets Dr. Mehmet Oz with a hardy handshake and a pat on the back as Oz exits his SUV. “I’d really like to take you for a little ride in the neighborhood before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mail-in ballots sent to Westmoreland voters
Westmoreland County has sent out the first batch of more than 14,000 mail-in ballots to voters, the election bureau director said Friday. “Our goal was to get them in the mail (Friday), and, starting today, people should start receiving them in their mailboxes,” Greg McCloskey said. As of Friday,...
Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pa. House committee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.
ACLU lawsuit alleges ‘culture of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students’ in Pennsylvania school district
The ACLU of Pennsylvania on Thursday filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Central Bucks School District, alleging district policies had created a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ students. The complaint claims the school district has banned Pride flags as “political symbols” and instructed teachers to deadname and misgender transgender...
Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Fetterman Supports the Confiscation of Your Guns: Opinion
John Fetterman, a Democrat running for US Senate in Pennsylvania, supports the seizure of firearms. Do you agree with him?. For those who are unaware, Fetterman once threatened an unarmed and defenseless black jogger by pointing a shotgun at him. Back in 2013, Fetterman gave pursuit to a black man who was "jogging" down the street. Based on Fetterman's observations, he concluded that the individual was engaged in the shootings that plagued his community.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Hundreds gather in Downtown Pittsburgh to peacefully protest for abortion rights
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds descended upon the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh - including Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey - for a day of peaceful protest supporting reproductive rights for women and constitutional protections for abortion.The Women's Wave demonstration is part of events happening across the country - as part of a nationwide day of protest."We need to come out and stand with choice, but we need to stand with American liberty; the right to choose an abortion is a part of American liberty," said Tracy Baton, Director of Women's March Pittsburgh.The event was organized by Women's March Pittsburgh.
See How Pennsylvania Ranks Among States That Drink Most Alcohol in America
We all know Pennsylvanians love to drink, but apparently not as much as some of our neighbors or the western part of the nation, according to a new ranking by Vine Pair. The Keystone State residents drink less per capita than most of the country, but consume more alcohol overall than all but a few states.
Comments / 27