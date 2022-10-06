ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Palau says committed to supporting Taiwan despite 'mounting aggressions'

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZ7UR_0iNt5FRs00

TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The president of Palau said on Thursday that his small Pacific island nation is committed to supporting Taiwan despite "mounting aggressions", offering his strong backing at a time Beijing is ramping up pressure against Taipei in the region.

The Pacific is the site of a diplomatic tug-of-war between Beijing and Washington, and in 2019 China snatched away two of Taiwan's then-allies there, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands.

Palau, which has a population of fewer than 20,000 people and is a close U.S. ally, is one of only 14 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Speaking at a welcome ceremony on a visit to Taipei, Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. praised relations which he said were based on a shared commitment to freedom and democracy.

"The people of Palau deeply value the friendship between our two nations and are committed to supporting Taiwan despite the mounting aggressions in our region," Whipps said, standing next to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

Whipps condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation" to disarm the country.

"In face of attempts by nations to change the international status quo by force, we must continue to work together and encourage international cooperation in order to ease military tensions," he added.

Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, especially since Beijing staged war games near the island in August after a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Tsai told Whipps that he was a good friend.

"Taiwan greatly appreciates Palau's friendship," she said.

Whipps will attend Taiwan's national day celebrations on Monday.

In the Pacific, Nauru, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands have, like Palau, stuck with Taipei.

China says Taiwan is one of its provinces with no right to state-to-state ties, which the democratically-elected government in Taipei strongly refutes.

The United States has accused China of enticing developing Pacific nations with generous loans, charges Beijing denies.

Taiwan provides development aid to Palau, including healthcare.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

From China-Taiwan tensions to the war in Ukraine, Elon Musk is doling out peace plans — and upsetting nearly everyone involved

Officials are pushing back on Elon Musk's proposed solutions to China-Taiwan tensions and the Ukraine war. In a recent interview, he suggested making Taiwan a special administrative zone, similar to Hong Kong. Neither Taiwanese nor Chinese officials appeared pleased by the billionaire's advice. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has weighed in...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Half of Russia's Iranian-Made Drones Obliterated in One Week: Ukraine

Half of Russia's Iranian-made drones have been destroyed by Ukrainian military forces, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said Thursday. "From September 30 to October 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 24 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a Telegram post. According to the post, Brigadier...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Palau#Taipei#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
The Associated Press

Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours after Ukraine’s president announced that his military had retaken three more villages in another of the four regions annexed by Russia, Moscow’s latest battlefield reversal. The Zaporizhzhia regional governor, Oleksandr Starukh, who provided the casualty figure, said more than 20 people were rescued from the multistory apartment buildings. Rescuers who earlier took a 3-year-old girl to a hospital continued to search the rubble early Friday. Starukh wrote on Telegram that Russian forces used S-300 missiles in the attacks. Russia has been reported to have converted the S-300 from its original use as a long-range antiaircraft weapon into a missile for ground attacks because of a shortage of other, more suitable weapons.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

620K+
Followers
359K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy