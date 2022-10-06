ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russian missile strike kills 3 people, destroys apartment block in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fU3tK_0iNsxeeF00

KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A Russian rocket strike destroyed a five-storey apartment block in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least three people and leaving other residents trapped under rubble, the regional governor and emergencies service said on Thursday.

Firefighters rushed through the streets to tackle the blazes after the overnight attack, and more explosions were heard on Thursday morning in what local officials said was a renewed Russian strike.

"Another enemy missile attack. Stay in shelters!" Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, told residents on the Telegram messaging app.

He later told Ukrainian television that one woman was killed in the overnight shelling, but said another woman who was earlier reported dead had survived.

Ukrainian emergencies service said later on Thursday a total of three bodies had been pulled from the rubble.

Twelve people were wounded, including a three-year-old child. Five were still under the rubble, Starukh said.

Photographs released by Ukrainian emergency services showed huge piles of rubble where residential buildings had been hit.

The missile strikes underlined Moscow's ability to strike Ukrainian cities despite recent Russian setbacks in the war.

Russia did not immediately comment on the events in Zaporizhzhia city, which is under the control of Ukrainian forces. Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians in its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The region of Zaporizhzhia is one of four in Ukraine recently annexed by Russia. Ukraine says it will never accept the illegal seizure of its territory by force, while Kyiv and the West said the referendums were rigged votes held at gunpoint.

President Vladimir Putin has also ordered the Russian state to seize control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe's biggest, about 50 km (31 miles) southwest of Zaporizhzhia city. The plant is still run by Ukrainian engineers despite being captured early in the war by Russian forces.

The power station is close to the front line, on a Russian-controlled bank of a huge reservoir with Ukrainian forces on the opposite bank. Both sides have warned of the danger of a potential nuclear disaster if the plant is hit.

Reporting by Kyiv newsroom and by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Explosions#Ukraine War Military#Russian#Ukrainian
Reuters

Kremlin: latest missile strikes on Ukraine all part of 'special military operation'

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said explosions that rocked Kyiv on Monday were part of what it calls its "special military operation". Several Ukrainian cities were left without power or water supplies after dozens of Russian missiles hit cities across the country on Monday morning in what was seen as a revenge attack for an explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend.
MILITARY
Reuters

Kremlin: Putin to meet U.N. nuclear watchdog chief in Russia on Tuesday

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi on Tuesday in Russia. Grossi heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which has for months been pushing Kyiv and Moscow to agree to a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Reuters

U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

622K+
Followers
359K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy