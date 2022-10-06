ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco woman mails check to IRS, has it returned with all ink vanished

By Michael Finney, Renee Koury via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you've ever sent mail to the federal government, you may wonder if it will ever reach the right person.

What you may not realize is what happens to mail after you send it to the government. It led to a strange experience for one Bay Area viewer.

For Lou Ann Bassan of San Francisco, it seemed like a page out of a spy novel. "It was really very surreal, like I cannot believe this is happening... maybe it's a secret government program..." she laughed.

It began when Bassan filed a petition with the U.S. tax court to dispute a big IRS penalty.

She paid the $60 filing fee with a check made out for $60. But a couple of weeks later, the court sent the check right back to her.

To her amazement, it was totally blank. All the ink on her check had disappeared.

"The date's not there, the payee's not there, the amount's not there... my first thought was, 'Oh my god I sent the check and I forgot to fill it out,'" Bassan said.

But she didn't forget. The tax court notice says the mail had been "irradiated" - zapped with radiation.

And that caused the ink on her check to disappear.

"I can't believe this. Irradiated? I've never heard of any such thing. It's like something from a sci-fi movie or a spy whodunnit," she said.

Everything she had written is gone, except for a faint shadow you might be able to see if you looked very carefully.

"If I tilted it just right... I can barely make out 'Clerk, United States Tax Court,'" Bassan said.

The notice from the court said Bassan had to find a pen that resists irradiation, and write another check .

"A pen resistant to radiation? What is that?" she asked.

She went online and found some pens with radiated ink. But they cost $254 for a pack of 100.

"I'm not gonna go buy a special pen just to write one check. I refuse," she said. "So then I thought, 'Oh, Michael Finney!'"

7 On Your Side learned the postal service irradiates mail addressed to government offices in Washington D.C. -- ever since the big anthrax scare of 2001. That's when criminals were sending envelopes with deadly anthrax powder through the U.S. mail.

Radiation would kill harmful bacteria and viruses in case of future attacks.

The postal service acknowledged radiated mail can become brittle or yellowed. The tax court tells us ink disappears from its mail "on occasion."

Bassan says it shouldn't be this hard to dispute an IRS penalty.

"My own government is irradiating the mail and has erased my information. Why is this happening to me?" she asked.

Well, this story does have an oddly happy ending. Before Bassan could send in a new check, the IRS reconsidered her case, and waived that penalty. She didn't need to go to court, didn't need to pay a filing fee. Thanks to the disappearing ink, she saved $60 - and a story that could make for a good spy novel.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0iNsKcUM00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 7

American Blues
5d ago

She saved a lot more then $60, she saved the cost of the radiated pens. Glad it all worked out for her.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
Wild Orchid Media

CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
PERSONAL FINANCE
960 The Ref

IRS set to send out $1.2 billion in refunds to certain taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service will send refunds to taxpayers who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, filed certain 2019 and 2020 tax returns late. According to the IRS, the penalty that is being refunded is typically assessed for those who have not filed their return and have not requested an extension. The penalty is set at a rate of 5% per month, up to 25% of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed late.
INCOME TAX
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
68K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy