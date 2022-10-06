Trib 10: 2 new teams enter WPIAL football power rankings

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley’s Antonio Bray carries past Sto-Rox’s Eric McGuire (7) and Mekhi Upshaw on Sept. 2 in McKees Rocks.

Midnight struck for one of the surprise football teams in the WPIAL in Week 5. Now how do they respond “the next day?”

Both Hempfield and North Allegheny were bounced from the list of district undefeated teams with midway-point losses last week. These defeats also bounced both the Spartans and Tigers from the weekly Trib 10.

Their spots in the HSSN power rankings were gladly filled by one one-loss team and another undefeated team as West Allegheny (5-1) and Steel Valley (5-0) join the district elite.

There is one big head-to-head showdown in Week 6 with No. 4 Upper St. Clair hosting No. 5 Bethel Park in a battle for first place in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings with overall record, last week’s ranking and upcoming opponent in Week 6. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Aliquippa, 5-0, (1): The Quips visit Blackhawk on Friday on HSSN

2. Central Valley, 6-0, (2): The Warriors visit Montour on Friday

3. McKeesport, 6-0, (3): The Tigers host Connellsville on Friday on HSSN

4. Upper St. Clair, 6-0, (5): The Panthers host No. 5 Bethel Park on Friday on HSSN

5. Bethel Park, 5-1, (6): The Black Hawks visit No. 4 Upper St. Clair on Friday on HSSN

6. Gateway, 5-1, (8): The Gators host Penn-Trafford on Friday on HSSN

7. Highlands, 6-0, (9): The Golden Rams visit Woodland Hills on Friday

8. Elizabeth Forward, 6-0, (10): The Warriors host Mt. Pleasant on Friday

9. West Allegheny, 5-1, (NR): The Indians visit Ambridge on Friday

10. Steel Valley, 5-0, (NR): The Ironmen visit Derry on Friday

Out of Power Rankings from last week – North Allegheny, Hempfield